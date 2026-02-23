Changelog
TL;DR: You can now create and save custom configurations of the Threat Events dashboard, allowing you to instantly return to specific filtered views — such as industry-specific attacks or regional Sankey flows — without manual reconfiguration.
Threat intelligence is most effective when it is personalized. Previously, analysts had to manually re-apply complex filters (like combining specific industry datasets with geographic origins) every time they logged in. This update provides material value by:
- Analysts can now jump straight into "Known Ransomware Infrastructure" or "Retail Sector Targets" views with a single click, eliminating repetitive setup tasks
- Teams can ensure everyone is looking at the same data subsets by using standardized saved views, reducing the risk of missing critical patterns due to inconsistent filtering.
Cloudforce One subscribers can start saving their custom views now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Threat Events ↗.
We have introduced dynamic visualizations to the Threat Events dashboard to help you better understand the threat landscape and identify emerging patterns at a glance.
What's new:
- Sankey Diagrams: Trace the flow of attacks from country of origin to target country to identify which regions are being hit hardest and where the threat infrastructure resides.
- Dataset Distribution over time: Instantly pivot your view to understand if a specific campaign is targeting your sector or if it is a broad-spectrum commodity attack.
- Enhanced Filtering: Use these visual tools to filter and drill down into specific attack vectors directly from the charts.
Cloudforce One subscribers can explore these new views now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Threat Events ↗.
This week’s release introduces new detections for CVE-2025-68645 and CVE-2025-31125.
Key Findings
- CVE-2025-68645: A Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability in the Webmail Classic UI of Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS) 10.0 and 10.1 allows unauthenticated remote attackers to craft requests to the
/h/restendpoint, improperly influence internal dispatching, and include arbitrary files from the WebRoot directory.
- CVE-2025-31125: Vite, the JavaScript frontend tooling framework, exposes content of non-allowed files via
?inline&importwhen its development server is network-exposed, enabling unauthorized attackers to read arbitrary files and potentially leak sensitive information.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Zimbra - Local File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2025-68645 Log Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Vite - WASM Import Path Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-31125 Log Block This is a new detection.
We have significantly upgraded our Logo Matching capabilities within Brand Protection. While previously limited to approximately 100% matches, users can now detect a wider range of brand assets through a redesigned matching model and UI.
- Configurable match thresholds: Users can set a minimum match score (starting at 75%) when creating a logo query to capture subtle variations or high-quality impersonations.
- Visual match scores: Allow users to see the exact percentage of the match directly in the results table, highlighted with color-coded lozenges to indicate severity.
- Direct logo previews: Available in the Cloudflare dashboard — similar to string matches — to verify infringements at a glance.
- Expose sophisticated impersonators who use slightly altered logos to bypass basic detection filters.
- Faster triage of the most relevant threats immediately using visual indicators, reducing the time spent manually reviewing matches.
Ready to protect your visual identity? Learn more in our Brand Protection documentation.
This week’s release changes the rule action from BLOCK to Disabled for Anomaly:Header:User-Agent - Fake Google Bot.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Anomaly:Header:User-Agent - Fake Google Bot Enabled Disabled We are changing the action for this rule from BLOCK to Disabled Announcement Date Release Date Release Behavior Legacy Rule ID Rule ID Description Comments 2026-02-10 2026-02-16 Log N/A Zimbra - Local File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2025-68645 This is a new detection. 2026-02-10 2026-02-16 Log N/A Vite - WASM Import Path Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-31125 This is a new detection.
Identifying threat actors can be challenging, because naming conventions often vary across the security industry. To simplify your research, Cloudflare Threat Events now include an Also known as field, providing a list of common aliases and industry-standard names for the groups we track.
This new field is available in both the Cloudflare dashboard and via the API. In the dashboard, you can view these aliases by expanding the event details side panel (under the Attacker field) or by adding it as a column in your configurable table view.
- Easily map Cloudflare-tracked actors to the naming conventions used by other vendors without manual cross-referencing.
- Quickly identify if a detected threat actor matches a group your team is already monitoring via other intelligence feeds.
For more information on how to access this data, refer to the Threat Events API documentation ↗.
This week’s release introduces new detections for CVE-2025-64459 and CVE-2025-24893.
Key Findings
- CVE-2025-64459: Django versions prior to 5.1.14, 5.2.8, and 4.2.26 are vulnerable to SQL injection via crafted dictionaries passed to QuerySet methods and the
Q()class.
- CVE-2025-24893: XWiki allows unauthenticated remote code execution through crafted requests to the SolrSearch endpoint, affecting the entire installation.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A XWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893 2 Log Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Django SQLI - CVE:CVE-2025-64459 Log Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A NoSQL, MongoDB - SQLi - Comparison - 2 Block Block Rule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.
You can now control how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request and response bodies using two new settings in Configuration Rules.
Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request bodies before forwarding them to your origin server:
Mode Behavior Standard (default) Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the request body for enabled functionality such as WAF and Bot Management. Full Buffers the entire request body before sending to origin. None No buffering — the request body streams directly to origin without inspection.
Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP response bodies before forwarding them to the client:
Mode Behavior Standard (default) Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the response body for enabled functionality. None No buffering — the response body streams directly to the client without inspection.
For more information, refer to Configuration Rules.
This week’s release introduces new detections for denial-of-service attempts targeting React CVE-2026-23864 (https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-23864 ↗).
Key Findings
- CVE-2026-23864 (https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-23864 ↗) affects
react-server-dom-parcel,
react-server-dom-turbopack, and
react-server-dom-webpackpackages.
- Attackers can send crafted HTTP requests to Server Function endpoints, causing server crashes, out-of-memory exceptions, or excessive CPU usage.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 1 N/A Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 2 N/A Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 3 N/A Block This is a new detection.
Cloudflare Rulesets now includes
encode_base64()and
sha256()functions, enabling you to generate signed request headers directly in rule expressions. These functions support common patterns like constructing a canonical string from request attributes, computing a SHA256 digest, and Base64-encoding the result.
Function Description Availability
encode_base64(input, flags)
Encodes a string to Base64 format. Optional
flagsparameter:
ufor URL-safe encoding,
pfor padding (adds
=characters to make the output length a multiple of 4, as required by some systems). By default, output is standard Base64 without padding.
All plans (in header transform rules)
sha256(input)
Computes a SHA256 hash of the input string. Requires enablement
Encode a string to Base64 format:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ
Encode a string to Base64 format with padding:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=
Perform a URL-safe Base64 encoding of a string:
Returns:
aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ
Compute the SHA256 hash of a secret token:
Returns a hash that your origin can validate to authenticate requests.
Compute the SHA256 hash of a string and encode the result to Base64 format:
Combines hashing and encoding for systems that expect Base64-encoded signatures.
For more information, refer to the Functions reference.
Cloudflare Rulesets now include new functions that enable advanced expression logic for evaluating arrays and maps. These functions allow you to build rules that match against lists of values in request or response headers, enabling use cases like country-based blocking using custom headers.
Function Description
split(source, delimiter)
Splits a string into an array of strings using the specified delimiter.
join(array, delimiter)
Joins an array of strings into a single string using the specified delimiter.
has_key(map, key)
Returns
trueif the specified key exists in the map.
has_value(map, value)
Returns
trueif the specified value exists in the map.
Check if a country code exists in a header list:
Check if a specific header key exists:
Join array values for logging or comparison:
For more information, refer to the Functions reference.
This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL injection.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Comment - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comment" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Comparison - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comparison" (ID:
This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL Injection.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - String Function - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - String Function" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Sub Query - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Sub Query" (ID:
We have expanded the reporting capabilities of the Cloudflare URL Scanner. In addition to existing JSON and HAR exports, users can now generate and download a PDF report directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. This update streamlines how security analysts can share findings with stakeholders who may not have access to the Cloudflare dashboard or specialized tools to parse JSON and HAR files.
Key Benefits:
- Consolidate scan results, including screenshots, security signatures, and metadata, into a single, portable document
- Easily share professional-grade summaries with non-technical stakeholders or legal teams for faster incident response
What’s new:
- PDF Export Button: A new download option is available in the URL Scanner results page within the Cloudflare dashboard
- Unified Documentation: Access all scan details—from high-level summaries to specific security flags—in one offline-friendly file
To get started with the URL Scanner and explore our reporting capabilities, visit the URL Scanner API documentation ↗.
The
ip.src.metro_codefield in the Ruleset Engine is now populated with DMA (Designated Market Area) data.
You can use this field to build rules that target traffic based on geographic market areas, enabling more granular location-based policies for your applications.
Field Type Description
ip.src.metro_code
String | null The metro code (DMA) of the incoming request's IP address. Returns the designated market area code for the client's location.
Example filter expression:
For more information, refer to the Fields reference.
We are excited to announce that Cloudflare Threat Events now supports the STIX2 (Structured Threat Information Expression) format. This was a highly requested feature designed to streamline how security teams consume and act upon our threat intelligence.
By adopting this industry-standard format, you can now integrate Cloudflare's threat events data more effectively into your existing security ecosystem.
-
Eliminate the need for custom parsers, as STIX2 allows for "out of the box" ingestion into major Threat Intel Platforms (TIPs), SIEMs, and SOAR tools.
-
STIX2 provides a standardized way to represent relationships between indicators, sightings, and threat actors, giving your analysts a clearer picture of the threat landscape.
For technical details on how to query events using this format, please refer to our Threat Events API Documentation ↗.
-
This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL Injection.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Benchmark Function - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Benchmark Function" (ID:
This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Atlassian Confluence - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2021-26084 - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "Atlassian Confluence - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2021-26084" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A PostgreSQL - SQLi - Copy - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - Body Log Disabled This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - Header Log Disabled This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - URI Log Disabled This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Tautology - URI - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Tautology - URI" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - WaitFor Function - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - WaitFor Function" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit 2 - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Equation 2 - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Equation" (ID:
This emergency release introduces rules for CVE-2025-55183 and CVE-2025-55184, targeting server-side function exposure and resource-exhaustion patterns, respectively.
Key Findings
Added coverage for Leaking Server Functions (CVE-2025-55183) and React Function DoS detection (CVE-2025-55184).
Impact
These updates strengthen protection for server-function abuse techniques (CVE-2025-55183, CVE-2025-55184) that may expose internal logic or disrupt application availability.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React - Leaking Server Functions - CVE:CVE-2025-55183 N/A Block This was labeled as Generic - Server Function Source Code Exposure. Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/A React - Leaking Server Functions - CVE:CVE-2025-55183 N/A Block This was labeled as Generic - Server Function Source Code Exposure. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React - DoS - CVE:CVE-2025-55184 N/A Disabled This was labeled as Generic – Server Function Resource Exhaustion.
This additional week's emergency release introduces improvements to our existing rule for React – Remote Code Execution – CVE-2025-55182 - 2, along with two new generic detections covering server-side function exposure and resource-exhaustion patterns.
Key Findings
Enhanced detection logic for React – RCE – CVE-2025-55182, added Generic – Server Function Source Code Exposure, and added Generic – Server Function Resource Exhaustion.
Impact
These updates strengthen protection against React RCE exploitation attempts and broaden coverage for common server-function abuse techniques that may expose internal logic or disrupt application availability.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-55182 - 2 N/A Block This is an improved detection. Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/A React - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-55182 - 2 N/A Block This is an improved detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic - Server Function Source Code Exposure N/A Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/A Generic - Server Function Source Code Exposure N/A Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic - Server Function Resource Exhaustion N/A Disabled This is a new detection.
Cloudflare WAF now inspects request-payload size of up to 1 MB across all plans to enhance our detection capabilities for React RCE (CVE-2025-55182).
Key Findings
React payloads commonly have a default maximum size of 1 MB. Cloudflare WAF previously inspected up to 128 KB on Enterprise plans, with even lower limits on other plans.
Update: We later reinstated the maximum request-payload size the Cloudflare WAF inspects. Refer to Updating the WAF maximum payload values for details.
We are reinstating the maximum request-payload size the Cloudflare WAF inspects, with WAF on Enterprise zones inspecting up to 128 KB.
Key Findings
On December 5, 2025, we initially attempted to increase the maximum WAF payload limit to 1 MB across all plans. However, an automatic rollout for all customers proved impractical because the increase led to a surge in false positives for existing managed rules.
This issue was particularly notable within the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset, impacting customer traffic.
Impact
Customers on paid plans can increase the limit to 1 MB for any of their zones by contacting Cloudflare Support. Free zones are already protected up to 1 MB and do not require any action.
The WAF rule deployed yesterday to block unsafe deserialization-based RCE has been updated. The rule description now reads “React – RCE – CVE-2025-55182”, explicitly mapping to the recently disclosed React Server Components vulnerability. Detection logic remains unchanged.
Key Findings
Rule description updated to reference React – RCE – CVE-2025-55182 while retaining existing unsafe-deserialization detection.
Impact
Improved classification and traceability with no change to coverage against remote code execution attempts.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React - RCE - CVE:CVE-2025-55182 N/A Block Rule metadata description changed. Detection unchanged. Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/A React - RCE - CVE:CVE-2025-55182 N/A Block Rule metadata description changed. Detection unchanged.
This week's emergency release introduces a new rule to block a critical RCE vulnerability in widely-used web frameworks through unsafe deserialization patterns.
Key Findings
New WAF rule deployed for RCE Generic Framework to block malicious POST requests containing unsafe deserialization patterns. If successfully exploited, this vulnerability allows attackers with network access via HTTP to execute arbitrary code remotely.
Impact
- Successful exploitation allows unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely through crafted serialization payloads, enabling complete system compromise, data exfiltration, and potential lateral movement within affected environments.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A RCE Generic - Framework N/A Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/A RCE Generic - Framework N/A Block This is a new detection.