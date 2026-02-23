 Skip to content
Application security
  1. Saved views for Threat Events

    Security Center

    TL;DR: You can now create and save custom configurations of the Threat Events dashboard, allowing you to instantly return to specific filtered views — such as industry-specific attacks or regional Sankey flows — without manual reconfiguration.

    Why this matters

    Threat intelligence is most effective when it is personalized. Previously, analysts had to manually re-apply complex filters (like combining specific industry datasets with geographic origins) every time they logged in. This update provides material value by:

    • Analysts can now jump straight into "Known Ransomware Infrastructure" or "Retail Sector Targets" views with a single click, eliminating repetitive setup tasks
    • Teams can ensure everyone is looking at the same data subsets by using standardized saved views, reducing the risk of missing critical patterns due to inconsistent filtering.

    Cloudforce One subscribers can start saving their custom views now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Threat Events.

  1. Cloudforce One Threat events graphs are now visible in the dashboard

    Security Center

    We have introduced dynamic visualizations to the Threat Events dashboard to help you better understand the threat landscape and identify emerging patterns at a glance.

    What's new:

    • Sankey Diagrams: Trace the flow of attacks from country of origin to target country to identify which regions are being hit hardest and where the threat infrastructure resides.
    Sankey Diagram
    • Dataset Distribution over time: Instantly pivot your view to understand if a specific campaign is targeting your sector or if it is a broad-spectrum commodity attack.
    Events over time
    • Enhanced Filtering: Use these visual tools to filter and drill down into specific attack vectors directly from the charts.

    Cloudforce One subscribers can explore these new views now in Application Security > Threat Intelligence > Threat Events.

  1. WAF Release - 2026-02-16

    WAF

    This week’s release introduces new detections for CVE-2025-68645 and CVE-2025-31125.

    Key Findings

    • CVE-2025-68645: A Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability in the Webmail Classic UI of Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS) 10.0 and 10.1 allows unauthenticated remote attackers to craft requests to the /h/rest endpoint, improperly influence internal dispatching, and include arbitrary files from the WebRoot directory.
    • CVE-2025-31125: Vite, the JavaScript frontend tooling framework, exposes content of non-allowed files via ?inline&import when its development server is network-exposed, enabling unauthorized attackers to read arbitrary files and potentially leak sensitive information.
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AZimbra - Local File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2025-68645LogBlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AVite - WASM Import Path Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-31125LogBlockThis is a new detection.

  1. Enhanced Logo Matching for Brand Protection

    Security Center

    We have significantly upgraded our Logo Matching capabilities within Brand Protection. While previously limited to approximately 100% matches, users can now detect a wider range of brand assets through a redesigned matching model and UI.

    What's new

    • Configurable match thresholds: Users can set a minimum match score (starting at 75%) when creating a logo query to capture subtle variations or high-quality impersonations.
    • Visual match scores: Allow users to see the exact percentage of the match directly in the results table, highlighted with color-coded lozenges to indicate severity.
    • Direct logo previews: Available in the Cloudflare dashboard — similar to string matches — to verify infringements at a glance.

    Key benefits

    • Expose sophisticated impersonators who use slightly altered logos to bypass basic detection filters.
    • Faster triage of the most relevant threats immediately using visual indicators, reducing the time spent manually reviewing matches.

    Ready to protect your visual identity? Learn more in our Brand Protection documentation.

  1. WAF Release - 2026-02-10

    WAF

    This week’s release changes the rule action from BLOCK to Disabled for Anomaly:Header:User-Agent - Fake Google Bot.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AAnomaly:Header:User-Agent - Fake Google BotEnabledDisabledWe are changing the action for this rule from BLOCK to Disabled

  1. WAF Release - Scheduled changes for 2026-02-16

    WAF
    Announcement DateRelease DateRelease BehaviorLegacy Rule IDRule IDDescriptionComments
    2026-02-102026-02-16LogN/A Zimbra - Local File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2025-68645This is a new detection.
    2026-02-102026-02-16LogN/A Vite - WASM Import Path Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-31125This is a new detection.

  1. Threat actor identification with "also known as" aliases

    Security Center

    Identifying threat actors can be challenging, because naming conventions often vary across the security industry. To simplify your research, Cloudflare Threat Events now include an Also known as field, providing a list of common aliases and industry-standard names for the groups we track.

    This new field is available in both the Cloudflare dashboard and via the API. In the dashboard, you can view these aliases by expanding the event details side panel (under the Attacker field) or by adding it as a column in your configurable table view.

    Key benefits

    • Easily map Cloudflare-tracked actors to the naming conventions used by other vendors without manual cross-referencing.
    • Quickly identify if a detected threat actor matches a group your team is already monitoring via other intelligence feeds.

    For more information on how to access this data, refer to the Threat Events API documentation.

  1. WAF Release - 2026-02-02

    WAF

    This week’s release introduces new detections for CVE-2025-64459 and CVE-2025-24893.

    Key Findings

    • CVE-2025-64459: Django versions prior to 5.1.14, 5.2.8, and 4.2.26 are vulnerable to SQL injection via crafted dictionaries passed to QuerySet methods and the Q() class.
    • CVE-2025-24893: XWiki allows unauthenticated remote code execution through crafted requests to the SolrSearch endpoint, affecting the entire installation.
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893 2LogBlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ADjango SQLI - CVE:CVE-2025-64459LogBlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ANoSQL, MongoDB - SQLi - Comparison - 2BlockBlockRule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.

  1. Control request and response body buffering in Configuration Rules

    Rules

    You can now control how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request and response bodies using two new settings in Configuration Rules.

    Request body buffering

    Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP request bodies before forwarding them to your origin server:

    ModeBehavior
    Standard (default)Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the request body for enabled functionality such as WAF and Bot Management.
    FullBuffers the entire request body before sending to origin.
    NoneNo buffering — the request body streams directly to origin without inspection.

    Response body buffering

    Controls how Cloudflare buffers HTTP response bodies before forwarding them to the client:

    ModeBehavior
    Standard (default)Cloudflare can inspect a prefix of the response body for enabled functionality.
    NoneNo buffering — the response body streams directly to the client without inspection.

    API example

    {
      "action": "set_config",
      "action_parameters": {
        "request_body_buffering": "standard",
        "response_body_buffering": "none"
      }
    }

    For more information, refer to Configuration Rules.

  1. WAF Release - 2026-01-26

    WAF

    This week’s release introduces new detections for denial-of-service attempts targeting React CVE-2026-23864 (https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-23864).

    Key Findings

    • CVE-2026-23864 (https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-23864) affects react-server-dom-parcel, react-server-dom-turbopack, and react-server-dom-webpack packages.
    • Attackers can send crafted HTTP requests to Server Function endpoints, causing server crashes, out-of-memory exceptions, or excessive CPU usage.
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 1N/ABlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 2N/ABlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact Server - DOS - CVE:CVE-2026-23864 - 3N/ABlockThis is a new detection.

  1. New cryptographic functions — encode_base64() and sha256()

    Rules

    Cloudflare Rulesets now includes encode_base64() and sha256() functions, enabling you to generate signed request headers directly in rule expressions. These functions support common patterns like constructing a canonical string from request attributes, computing a SHA256 digest, and Base64-encoding the result.

    New functions

    FunctionDescriptionAvailability
    encode_base64(input, flags)Encodes a string to Base64 format. Optional flags parameter: u for URL-safe encoding, p for padding (adds = characters to make the output length a multiple of 4, as required by some systems). By default, output is standard Base64 without padding.All plans (in header transform rules)
    sha256(input)Computes a SHA256 hash of the input string.Requires enablement

    Examples

    Encode a string to Base64 format:

    encode_base64("hello world")

    Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ

    Encode a string to Base64 format with padding:

    encode_base64("hello world", "p")

    Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=

    Perform a URL-safe Base64 encoding of a string:

    encode_base64("hello world", "u")

    Returns: aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ

    Compute the SHA256 hash of a secret token:

    sha256("my-token")

    Returns a hash that your origin can validate to authenticate requests.

    Compute the SHA256 hash of a string and encode the result to Base64 format:

    encode_base64(sha256("my-token"))

    Combines hashing and encoding for systems that expect Base64-encoded signatures.

    For more information, refer to the Functions reference.

  1. New functions for array and map operations

    Rules

    New functions for array and map operations

    Cloudflare Rulesets now include new functions that enable advanced expression logic for evaluating arrays and maps. These functions allow you to build rules that match against lists of values in request or response headers, enabling use cases like country-based blocking using custom headers.

    New functions

    FunctionDescription
    split(source, delimiter)Splits a string into an array of strings using the specified delimiter.
    join(array, delimiter)Joins an array of strings into a single string using the specified delimiter.
    has_key(map, key)Returns true if the specified key exists in the map.
    has_value(map, value)Returns true if the specified value exists in the map.

    Example use cases

    Check if a country code exists in a header list:

    has_value(split(http.response.headers["x-allow-country"][0], ","), ip.src.country)

    Check if a specific header key exists:

    has_key(http.request.headers, "x-custom-header")

    Join array values for logging or comparison:

    join(http.request.headers.names, ", ")

    For more information, refer to the Functions reference.

  1. WAF Release - 2026-01-20

    WAF

    This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.

    Key Findings

    • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL injection.


    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Comment - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comment" (ID: )
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Comparison - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comparison" (ID: )

  1. WAF Release - 2026-01-15

    WAF

    This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.

    Key Findings

    • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL Injection.


    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - String Function - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - String Function" (ID: )
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Sub Query - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Sub Query" (ID: )

  1. URL Scanner now supports PDF report downloads

    Security Center

    We have expanded the reporting capabilities of the Cloudflare URL Scanner. In addition to existing JSON and HAR exports, users can now generate and download a PDF report directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. This update streamlines how security analysts can share findings with stakeholders who may not have access to the Cloudflare dashboard or specialized tools to parse JSON and HAR files.

    Key Benefits:

    • Consolidate scan results, including screenshots, security signatures, and metadata, into a single, portable document
    • Easily share professional-grade summaries with non-technical stakeholders or legal teams for faster incident response

    What’s new:

    • PDF Export Button: A new download option is available in the URL Scanner results page within the Cloudflare dashboard
    • Unified Documentation: Access all scan details—from high-level summaries to specific security flags—in one offline-friendly file

    To get started with the URL Scanner and explore our reporting capabilities, visit the URL Scanner API documentation.

  1. Metro code field now available in Rules

    Rules

    The ip.src.metro_code field in the Ruleset Engine is now populated with DMA (Designated Market Area) data.

    You can use this field to build rules that target traffic based on geographic market areas, enabling more granular location-based policies for your applications.

    Field details

    FieldTypeDescription
    ip.src.metro_codeString | nullThe metro code (DMA) of the incoming request's IP address. Returns the designated market area code for the client's location.

    Example filter expression:

    ip.src.metro_code eq "501"

    For more information, refer to the Fields reference.

  1. Cloudflare Threat Events now support STIX2 format

    Security Center

    We are excited to announce that Cloudflare Threat Events now supports the STIX2 (Structured Threat Information Expression) format. This was a highly requested feature designed to streamline how security teams consume and act upon our threat intelligence.

    By adopting this industry-standard format, you can now integrate Cloudflare's threat events data more effectively into your existing security ecosystem.

    Key benefits

    • Eliminate the need for custom parsers, as STIX2 allows for "out of the box" ingestion into major Threat Intel Platforms (TIPs), SIEMs, and SOAR tools.

    • STIX2 provides a standardized way to represent relationships between indicators, sightings, and threat actors, giving your analysts a clearer picture of the threat landscape.

    For technical details on how to query events using this format, please refer to our Threat Events API Documentation.

  1. WAF Release - 2026-01-12

    WAF

    This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.

    Key Findings

    • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL Injection.


    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT" (ID: )
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Benchmark Function - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Benchmark Function" (ID: )

  1. WAF Release - 2025-12-18

    WAF

    This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.

    Key Findings

    • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.



    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AAtlassian Confluence - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2021-26084 - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "Atlassian Confluence - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2021-26084" (ID: )
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A PostgreSQL - SQLi - Copy - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY" (ID: )
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - Body Log Disabled This is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Command Execution - HeaderLogDisabledThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Command Execution - URILogDisabledThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Tautology - URI - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Tautology - URI" (ID: )
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - WaitFor Function - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - WaitFor Function" (ID: )
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit 2 - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit" (ID: )
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Equation 2 - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Equation" (ID: )

  1. WAF Release - 2025-12-11 - Emergency

    WAF

    This emergency release introduces rules for CVE-2025-55183 and CVE-2025-55184, targeting server-side function exposure and resource-exhaustion patterns, respectively.

    Key Findings

    Added coverage for Leaking Server Functions (CVE-2025-55183) and React Function DoS detection (CVE-2025-55184).

    Impact

    These updates strengthen protection for server-function abuse techniques (CVE-2025-55183, CVE-2025-55184) that may expose internal logic or disrupt application availability.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact - Leaking Server Functions - CVE:CVE-2025-55183N/ABlockThis was labeled as Generic - Server Function Source Code Exposure.
    Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/AReact - Leaking Server Functions - CVE:CVE-2025-55183N/ABlockThis was labeled as Generic - Server Function Source Code Exposure.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact - DoS - CVE:CVE-2025-55184N/ADisabledThis was labeled as Generic – Server Function Resource Exhaustion.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-12-10 - Emergency

    WAF

    This additional week's emergency release introduces improvements to our existing rule for React – Remote Code Execution – CVE-2025-55182 - 2, along with two new generic detections covering server-side function exposure and resource-exhaustion patterns.

    Key Findings

    Enhanced detection logic for React – RCE – CVE-2025-55182, added Generic – Server Function Source Code Exposure, and added Generic – Server Function Resource Exhaustion.

    Impact

    These updates strengthen protection against React RCE exploitation attempts and broaden coverage for common server-function abuse techniques that may expose internal logic or disrupt application availability.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-55182 - 2N/ABlockThis is an improved detection.
    Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/AReact - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-55182 - 2N/ABlockThis is an improved detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric - Server Function Source Code ExposureN/ABlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/AGeneric - Server Function Source Code ExposureN/ABlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric - Server Function Resource ExhaustionN/ADisabledThis is a new detection.

  1. Increased WAF payload limit for all plans

    WAF

    Cloudflare WAF now inspects request-payload size of up to 1 MB across all plans to enhance our detection capabilities for React RCE (CVE-2025-55182).

    Key Findings

    React payloads commonly have a default maximum size of 1 MB. Cloudflare WAF previously inspected up to 128 KB on Enterprise plans, with even lower limits on other plans.

    Update: We later reinstated the maximum request-payload size the Cloudflare WAF inspects. Refer to Updating the WAF maximum payload values for details.

  1. Updating the WAF maximum payload values

    WAF

    We are reinstating the maximum request-payload size the Cloudflare WAF inspects, with WAF on Enterprise zones inspecting up to 128 KB.

    Key Findings

    On December 5, 2025, we initially attempted to increase the maximum WAF payload limit to 1 MB across all plans. However, an automatic rollout for all customers proved impractical because the increase led to a surge in false positives for existing managed rules.

    This issue was particularly notable within the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset, impacting customer traffic.

    Impact

    Customers on paid plans can increase the limit to 1 MB for any of their zones by contacting Cloudflare Support. Free zones are already protected up to 1 MB and do not require any action.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-12-03 - Emergency

    WAF

    The WAF rule deployed yesterday to block unsafe deserialization-based RCE has been updated. The rule description now reads “React – RCE – CVE-2025-55182”, explicitly mapping to the recently disclosed React Server Components vulnerability. Detection logic remains unchanged.

    Key Findings

    Rule description updated to reference React – RCE – CVE-2025-55182 while retaining existing unsafe-deserialization detection.

    Impact

    Improved classification and traceability with no change to coverage against remote code execution attempts.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AReact - RCE - CVE:CVE-2025-55182N/ABlockRule metadata description changed. Detection unchanged.
    Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/AReact - RCE - CVE:CVE-2025-55182N/ABlockRule metadata description changed. Detection unchanged.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-12-02 - Emergency

    WAF

    This week's emergency release introduces a new rule to block a critical RCE vulnerability in widely-used web frameworks through unsafe deserialization patterns.

    Key Findings

    New WAF rule deployed for RCE Generic Framework to block malicious POST requests containing unsafe deserialization patterns. If successfully exploited, this vulnerability allows attackers with network access via HTTP to execute arbitrary code remotely.

    Impact

    • Successful exploitation allows unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely through crafted serialization payloads, enabling complete system compromise, data exfiltration, and potential lateral movement within affected environments.
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ARCE Generic - FrameworkN/ABlockThis is a new detection.
    Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/ARCE Generic - FrameworkN/ABlockThis is a new detection.
