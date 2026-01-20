Changelog
WAF Release - 2026-01-20
This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL injection.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Comment - Beta
|Log
|Block
|This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comment" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Comparison - Beta
|Log
|Block
|This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comparison" (ID: