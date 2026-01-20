 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2026-01-20

WAF

This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.

Key Findings

  • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL injection.


RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Comment - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comment" (ID: )
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Comparison - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comparison" (ID: )