Threat actor identification with "also known as" aliases

Identifying threat actors can be challenging, because naming conventions often vary across the security industry. To simplify your research, Cloudflare Threat Events now include an Also known as field, providing a list of common aliases and industry-standard names for the groups we track.

This new field is available in both the Cloudflare dashboard and via the API. In the dashboard, you can view these aliases by expanding the event details side panel (under the Attacker field) or by adding it as a column in your configurable table view.

Key benefits

Easily map Cloudflare-tracked actors to the naming conventions used by other vendors without manual cross-referencing.

Quickly identify if a detected threat actor matches a group your team is already monitoring via other intelligence feeds.

For more information on how to access this data, refer to the Threat Events API documentation ↗.