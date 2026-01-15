 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2026-01-15

WAF

This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.

Key Findings

  • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL Injection.


RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - String Function - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - String Function" (ID: )
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Sub Query - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Sub Query" (ID: )