WAF Release - 2026-02-16

This week’s release introduces new detections for CVE-2025-68645 and CVE-2025-31125.

Key Findings

CVE-2025-68645: A Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability in the Webmail Classic UI of Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS) 10.0 and 10.1 allows unauthenticated remote attackers to craft requests to the /h/rest endpoint, improperly influence internal dispatching, and include arbitrary files from the WebRoot directory.

CVE-2025-31125: Vite, the JavaScript frontend tooling framework, exposes content of non-allowed files via ?inline&import when its development server is network-exposed, enabling unauthorized attackers to read arbitrary files and potentially leak sensitive information.