WAF Release - 2026-02-16
This week’s release introduces new detections for CVE-2025-68645 and CVE-2025-31125.
Key Findings
- CVE-2025-68645: A Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability in the Webmail Classic UI of Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS) 10.0 and 10.1 allows unauthenticated remote attackers to craft requests to the
/h/restendpoint, improperly influence internal dispatching, and include arbitrary files from the WebRoot directory.
- CVE-2025-31125: Vite, the JavaScript frontend tooling framework, exposes content of non-allowed files via
?inline&importwhen its development server is network-exposed, enabling unauthorized attackers to read arbitrary files and potentially leak sensitive information.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Zimbra - Local File Inclusion - CVE:CVE-2025-68645
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Vite - WASM Import Path Traversal - CVE:CVE-2025-31125
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.