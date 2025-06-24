Workers Bindings
Workers Bindings allow you to execute advanced browser rendering scripts within Cloudflare Workers. They provide developers the flexibility to automate and control complex workflows and browser interactions. The following options are available for browser rendering tasks:
- Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker
- Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker with Durable Objects
- Reuse sessions
Use Workers Bindings when you need advanced browser automation, custom workflows, or complex interactions beyond basic rendering. For quick, one-off tasks like capturing screenshots or extracting HTML, the REST API is the simpler choice.
