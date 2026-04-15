Reuse sessions

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By default, each Browser Sessions request launches a new browser instance. Reusing sessions eliminates cold-start time and improves performance by reconnecting to an existing browser instead of launching a new one.
Disconnect and reconnect (covered in this page): Use browser.disconnect() instead of browser.close() to keep the browser alive, then reconnect to it on the next request. Best for stateless workloads where any available browser session will do.
Durable Objects: Persist a long-running browser inside a Durable Object for stateful session management. Best when you need to maintain state across requests or route specific users to specific browser instances.
1. Create a Worker project
Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. Your Worker application is a container to interact with a headless browser to do actions, such as taking screenshots.
Create a new Worker project named browser-worker by running:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- browser-worker
yarn create cloudflare browser-worker
pnpm create cloudflare@latest browser-worker
For setup, select the following options:
For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example.
For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only.
For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript.
For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes.
For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).
The script below starts by fetching the current running sessions. If there are any that do not already have a worker connection, it picks a random session ID and attempts to connect (puppeteer.connect(..)) to it. If that fails or there were no running sessions to start with, it launches a new browser session (puppeteer.launch(..)). Then, it goes to the website and fetches the dom. Once that is done, it disconnects (browser.disconnect()), making the connection available to other workers.
Take into account that if the browser is idle, i.e. does not get any command, for more than the current limit, it will close automatically, so you must have enough requests per minute to keep it alive.