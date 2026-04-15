Quick Actions timeouts
Browser Run uses several independent timers to manage how long different parts of a request can take. If any of these timers exceed their limit, the request returns a timeout error.
Each timer controls a specific part of the rendering lifecycle — from page load, to selector load, to action.
|Timer
|Scope
|Default
|Max
goToOptions.timeout
|Time to wait for the page to load before timeout.
|30 s
|60 s
goToOptions.waitUntil
|Determines when page load is considered complete. Refer to
waitUntil options for details.
domcontentloaded
|—
waitForSelector
|Time to wait for a specific element (any CSS selector) to appear on the page.
|null
|60 s
waitForTimeout
|Additional amount of time to wait after the page has loaded to proceed with actions.
|null
|60 s
actionTimeout
|Time to wait for the action itself (for example: a screenshot, PDF, or scrape) to complete after the page has loaded.
|null
|5 min
PDFOptions.timeout
|Same as
actionTimeout, but only applies to the /pdf endpoint.
|30 s
|5 min
The
goToOptions.waitUntil parameter controls when the browser considers page navigation complete. This is important for JavaScript-heavy pages where content is rendered dynamically after the initial page load.
|Value
|Behavior
load
|Waits for the
load event, including all resources like images and stylesheets
domcontentloaded
|Waits until the DOM content has been fully loaded, which fires before the
load event (default)
networkidle0
|Waits until there are no network connections for at least 500 ms
networkidle2
|Waits until there are no more than two network connections for at least 500 ms
For pages that rely on JavaScript to render content, use
networkidle0 or
networkidle2 to ensure the page is fully rendered before extraction.
You can set multiple timers — as long as one is complete, the request will fire.
If you are not getting the expected output:
- Try increasing
goToOptions.timeout(up to 60 s).
- If waiting for a specific element, use
waitForSelector. Otherwise, use
goToOptions.waitUntilset to
networkidle2to ensure the page has finished loading dynamic content.
- If you are getting a
422, it may be the action itself (ex: taking a screenshot, extracting the html content) that takes a long time. Try increasing the
actionTimeoutinstead.