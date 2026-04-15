Changelog
This is a detailed changelog of every update to Browser Run (formerly Browser Rendering). For a higher-level summary of major updates to every Cloudflare product, including Browser Run, visit developers.cloudflare.com/changelog.
- Increased the default concurrent browser limit for Workers Paid plans from 30 to 120 per account.
- Increased new browser instance rate for Workers Paid plans from 30 per minute to 1 per second.
- Rate limits across the limits page are now expressed in per-second terms, matching how they are enforced.
- Live View lets you see and interact with a remote browser session in real time. Use it to debug automation scripts, monitor what a browser is doing, or manually step in when a task requires human intervention. Access Live View from the Cloudflare dashboard, via the hosted UI at
live.browser.run, or using native Chrome DevTools.
- Human in the Loop lets a human step into a live browser session to handle what automation cannot, such as login pages, CAPTCHAs, or sensitive data entry, then hand control back to the script. Access any active session through Live View.
- Session Recordings captures DOM changes, mouse and keyboard events, and page navigation as structured data so you can replay any browser session after it ends. Enable recordings by passing
recording: truewhen launching a browser. After the session closes, access recordings from the Runs tab in the Cloudflare dashboard or retrieve them via API.
- Browser Run now supports WebMCP (Web Model Context Protocol), which allows websites to declare structured tools that AI agents can discover and execute. WebMCP-enabled browsers are available through the experimental lab browser pool.
- Added
wrangler browsercommands to create, manage, and view browser sessions directly from the terminal. Available commands:
create,
close,
list, and
view. For full usage details, refer to Wrangler commands.
- Released version 1.1.0 of
@cloudflare/puppeteer, which replaces the internal chunked protocol with plain CDP. This fixes a compatibility issue when using the latest compatibility dates.
- Browser Rendering now exposes the Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) as an endpoint. Any CDP-compatible client, including Puppeteer and Playwright, can connect from any environment, whether that is Cloudflare Workers, your local machine, or a cloud environment. MCP clients like Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, and OpenCode can also use Browser Rendering as their remote browser.
- You can now run Chrome in visible (headful) mode during local development by setting
X_BROWSER_HEADFUL=truebefore running
wrangler devor
vite dev. This makes it easier to visually debug your browser automation scripts. This feature is experimental and may change without notice.
- Released version 1.2.0 of
@cloudflare/playwright, now upgraded to Playwright v1.58.2.
- Browser Rendering now uses separate bot detection IDs for the REST API and Browser Sessions versus the crawl endpoint, allowing you to identify and control each method independently. For the full list of IDs, refer to Automatic request headers.
- Added the
/crawlendpoint (beta) to the REST API. The
/crawlendpoint scrapes content from a starting URL and follows links across the site, up to a configurable depth or page limit. Responses can be returned as HTML, Markdown, or structured JSON (powered by Workers AI).
- Increased REST API rate limits for Workers Paid plans from 180 requests per minute (3 per second) to 600 requests per minute (10 per second). No action is needed to benefit from the higher limits.
- Added a new tutorial on how to generate OG images for Astro sites using Browser Rendering. The tutorial walks through creating an Astro template, using Browser Rendering to screenshot it as a PNG, and serving the generated images.
- Added robots.txt and sitemaps reference page with guidance on configuring robots.txt and sitemaps for sites accessed by Browser Rendering, including sitemap index files and caching headers.
- Released version 1.1.1 of
@cloudflare/playwright, which includes a bug fix that resolves a chunking issue that could occur when generating large PDFs. Upgrade to this version to avoid this issue.
- Released version 1.0.6 of
@cloudflare/puppeteer, which includes a fix for rendering large text PDFs.
- Released version 1.0.5 of
@cloudflare/puppeteer, which includes a performance optimization for base64 decoding.
- Released version 1.1.0 of
@cloudflare/playwright, now upgraded to Playwright v1.57.0.
- Updated the
/jsonendpoint fallback model and improved error handling for when plan limits of Workers Free plan users are reached.
- REST API requests using
waitForSelectorwill now correctly fail if the specified selector is not found within the time limit.
- Fixed an issue where pages using WebSockets were not rendering correctly.
- Added FAQ guidance on how to create a WAF skip rule to allowlist Browser Rendering requests when using Bot Management on your zone.
- Added
rawAiResponsefield to
/jsonendpoint error responses, allowing you to inspect the unparsed AI output when JSON parsing fails for easier debugging.
- Improved AI response handling to better distinguish between valid JSON objects, arrays, and invalid payloads, increasing type safety and reliability.
- Added REST API timeouts page explaining how Browser Rendering uses independent timers (for page load, selectors, and actions) and how to configure them.
- Updated Supported fonts guide with instructions on using your own custom fonts via
addStyleTag()in Playwright or Puppeteer.
- Playwright support in Browser Rendering is now GA. We've upgraded to Playwright v1.55.
- Added support for Stagehand, an open source browser automation framework, powered by Workers AI. Stagehand enables developers to build more reliably and flexibly by combining code with natural-language instructions.
- Increased limits for paid plans on both the REST API and Browser Sessions.
- Added
excludeExternalLinksparameter when using the
/linksendpoint. When set to
true, links pointing to outside the domain of the requested URL are excluded.
- Each REST API response now includes the
X-Browser-Ms-Usedresponse header, which reports the browser time (in milliseconds) used by the request.
- Billing for Browser Rendering begins today, August 20th, 2025. See pricing page for full details. You can monitor usage via the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Improved the local development experience by updating the method for downloading the dev mode browser and added support for
/v1/sessionsendpoint, allowing you to list open browser rendering sessions. Upgrade to
wrangler@4.31.0to get started.
- Playwright upgraded to Playwright v1.54.1 and Playwright MCP upgraded to be in sync with upstream Playwright MCP v0.0.30.
- Local development with
npx wrangler devnow supports Playwright when using Browser Rendering. Upgrade to the latest version of wrangler to get started.
- The
/contentendpoint now returns the page's title, making it easier to identify pages.
- The
/jsonendpoint now allows you to specify your own AI model for the extraction, using the
custom_aiparameter.
- The default viewport size on the
/screenshotendpoint has been increased from 800x600 to 1920x1080. You can still override the viewport via request options.
- We have released version 1.0.4 of
@cloudflare/puppeteer, now in sync with Puppeteer v22.13.1.
- You can now use Playwright with local development. Upgrade to wrangler@4.26.0 to get started.
- Billing for Browser Rendering starts on August 20, 2025, with usage beyond the included limits charged according to the new pricing rates.
- We added local development support to Browser Rendering, making it simpler than ever to test and iterate before deploying.
- Browser Rendering now supports Web Bot Auth by automatically attaching
Signature-agent,
Signature, and
Signature-inputheaders to verify that a request originates from Cloudflare Browser Rendering.
- Fixed an issue where all debug logging was on by default and would flood logs. Debug logs is now off by default but can be re-enabled by setting
process.env.DEBUGwhen needed.
- You can now deploy Playwright MCP and use any MCP client to get AI models to interact with Browser Rendering.
- Clarified Automatic Request headers in Browser Rendering. These headers are unique to Browser Rendering, and are automatically included and cannot be removed or overridden.
- You can now use Playwright's browser automation capabilities from Cloudflare Workers.
- Released a new REST API in open beta. Available to all customers with a Workers Paid Plan.
- Increased the limits on the number of concurrent browsers, and browsers per minute from 2 to 10.
- Rebased the fork on the original implementation up till version 21.1.0
- Browser Rendering is now out of beta and available to all customers with Workers Paid Plan. Analytics and logs are available in Cloudflare's dashboard, under "Worker & Pages".