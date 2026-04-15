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Changelog

This is a detailed changelog of every update to Browser Run (formerly Browser Rendering). For a higher-level summary of major updates to every Cloudflare product, including Browser Run, visit developers.cloudflare.com/changelog.

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2026-04-15

Higher concurrency limits
  • Increased the default concurrent browser limit for Workers Paid plans from 30 to 120 per account.
  • Increased new browser instance rate for Workers Paid plans from 30 per minute to 1 per second.
  • Rate limits across the limits page are now expressed in per-second terms, matching how they are enforced.

2026-04-15

Live View
  • Live View lets you see and interact with a remote browser session in real time. Use it to debug automation scripts, monitor what a browser is doing, or manually step in when a task requires human intervention. Access Live View from the Cloudflare dashboard, via the hosted UI at live.browser.run, or using native Chrome DevTools.

2026-04-15

Human in the Loop
  • Human in the Loop lets a human step into a live browser session to handle what automation cannot, such as login pages, CAPTCHAs, or sensitive data entry, then hand control back to the script. Access any active session through Live View.

2026-04-15

Session Recordings
  • Session Recordings captures DOM changes, mouse and keyboard events, and page navigation as structured data so you can replay any browser session after it ends. Enable recordings by passing recording: true when launching a browser. After the session closes, access recordings from the Runs tab in the Cloudflare dashboard or retrieve them via API.

2026-04-15

WebMCP support
  • Browser Run now supports WebMCP (Web Model Context Protocol), which allows websites to declare structured tools that AI agents can discover and execute. WebMCP-enabled browsers are available through the experimental lab browser pool.

2026-04-14

Wrangler CLI commands for Browser Rendering
  • Added wrangler browser commands to create, manage, and view browser sessions directly from the terminal. Available commands: create, close, list, and view. For full usage details, refer to Wrangler commands.

2026-04-13

@cloudflare/puppeteer v1.1.0 released
  • Released version 1.1.0 of @cloudflare/puppeteer, which replaces the internal chunked protocol with plain CDP. This fixes a compatibility issue when using the latest compatibility dates.

2026-04-10

Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) and MCP client support

2026-04-06

Local development: headful mode (experimental)
  • You can now run Chrome in visible (headful) mode during local development by setting X_BROWSER_HEADFUL=true before running wrangler dev or vite dev. This makes it easier to visually debug your browser automation scripts. This feature is experimental and may change without notice.

2026-03-23

@cloudflare/playwright v1.2.0 released

2026-03-17

Separate bot detection IDs for Browser Rendering methods

2026-03-10

New REST API endpoint: /crawl (Beta)
  • Added the /crawl endpoint (beta) to the REST API. The /crawl endpoint scrapes content from a starting URL and follows links across the site, up to a configurable depth or page limit. Responses can be returned as HTML, Markdown, or structured JSON (powered by Workers AI).

2026-03-04

Increased REST API rate limits
  • Increased REST API rate limits for Workers Paid plans from 180 requests per minute (3 per second) to 600 requests per minute (10 per second). No action is needed to benefit from the higher limits.

2026-02-26

New tutorial: Generate OG images for Astro sites
  • Added a new tutorial on how to generate OG images for Astro sites using Browser Rendering. The tutorial walks through creating an Astro template, using Browser Rendering to screenshot it as a PNG, and serving the generated images.

2026-02-24

Documentation updates for robots.txt and sitemaps
  • Added robots.txt and sitemaps reference page with guidance on configuring robots.txt and sitemaps for sites accessed by Browser Rendering, including sitemap index files and caching headers.

2026-02-18

@cloudflare/playwright v1.1.1 released
  • Released version 1.1.1 of @cloudflare/playwright, which includes a bug fix that resolves a chunking issue that could occur when generating large PDFs. Upgrade to this version to avoid this issue.

2026-02-03

@cloudflare/puppeteer v1.0.6 released

2026-01-21

@cloudflare/puppeteer v1.0.5 released
  • Released version 1.0.5 of @cloudflare/puppeteer, which includes a performance optimization for base64 decoding.

2026-01-08

@cloudflare/playwright v1.1.0 released

2026-01-07

Bug fixes for JSON endpoint, waitForSelector timeout, and WebSocket rendering
  • Updated the /json endpoint fallback model and improved error handling for when plan limits of Workers Free plan users are reached.
  • REST API requests using waitForSelector will now correctly fail if the specified selector is not found within the time limit.
  • Fixed an issue where pages using WebSockets were not rendering correctly.

2025-12-04

Added guidance on allowlisting Browser Rendering in Bot Management
  • Added FAQ guidance on how to create a WAF skip rule to allowlist Browser Rendering requests when using Bot Management on your zone.

2025-12-03

Improved AI JSON response parsing and debugging
  • Added rawAiResponse field to /json endpoint error responses, allowing you to inspect the unparsed AI output when JSON parsing fails for easier debugging.
  • Improved AI response handling to better distinguish between valid JSON objects, arrays, and invalid payloads, increasing type safety and reliability.

2025-10-21

Added guidance on REST API timeouts and custom fonts
  • Added REST API timeouts page explaining how Browser Rendering uses independent timers (for page load, selectors, and actions) and how to configure them.
  • Updated Supported fonts guide with instructions on using your own custom fonts via addStyleTag() in Playwright or Puppeteer.

2025-09-25

Updates to Playwright, new support for Stagehand, and increased limits
  • Playwright support in Browser Rendering is now GA. We've upgraded to Playwright v1.55.
  • Added support for Stagehand, an open source browser automation framework, powered by Workers AI. Stagehand enables developers to build more reliably and flexibly by combining code with natural-language instructions.
  • Increased limits for paid plans on both the REST API and Browser Sessions.

2025-09-22

Added `excludeExternalLinks` parameter to `/links` REST endpoint
  • Added excludeExternalLinks parameter when using the /links endpoint. When set to true, links pointing to outside the domain of the requested URL are excluded.

2025-09-02

Added `X-Browser-Ms-Used` response header
  • Each REST API response now includes the X-Browser-Ms-Used response header, which reports the browser time (in milliseconds) used by the request.

2025-08-20

Browser Rendering billing goes live

2025-08-18

Wrangler updates to local dev
  • Improved the local development experience by updating the method for downloading the dev mode browser and added support for /v1/sessions endpoint, allowing you to list open browser rendering sessions. Upgrade to wrangler@4.31.0 to get started.

2025-07-29

Updates to Playwright, local dev support, and REST API
  • Playwright upgraded to Playwright v1.54.1 and Playwright MCP upgraded to be in sync with upstream Playwright MCP v0.0.30.
  • Local development with npx wrangler dev now supports Playwright when using Browser Rendering. Upgrade to the latest version of wrangler to get started.
  • The /content endpoint now returns the page's title, making it easier to identify pages.
  • The /json endpoint now allows you to specify your own AI model for the extraction, using the custom_ai parameter.
  • The default viewport size on the /screenshot endpoint has been increased from 800x600 to 1920x1080. You can still override the viewport via request options.

2025-07-25

@cloudflare/puppeteer 1.0.4 released

2025-07-24

Playwright now supported in local development
  • You can now use Playwright with local development. Upgrade to wrangler@4.26.0 to get started.

2025-07-16

Pricing update to Browser Rendering
  • Billing for Browser Rendering starts on August 20, 2025, with usage beyond the included limits charged according to the new pricing rates.

2025-07-03

Local development support
  • We added local development support to Browser Rendering, making it simpler than ever to test and iterate before deploying.

2025-06-30

New Web Bot Auth headers
  • Browser Rendering now supports Web Bot Auth by automatically attaching Signature-agent, Signature, and Signature-input headers to verify that a request originates from Cloudflare Browser Rendering.

2025-06-27

Bug fix to debug log noise in Workers
  • Fixed an issue where all debug logging was on by default and would flood logs. Debug logs is now off by default but can be re-enabled by setting process.env.DEBUG when needed.

2025-05-26

Playwright MCP
  • You can now deploy Playwright MCP and use any MCP client to get AI models to interact with Browser Rendering.

2025-04-30

Automatic Request Headers

2025-04-07

New free tier and REST API GA with additional endpoints

2025-04-04

Playwright support
  • You can now use Playwright's browser automation capabilities from Cloudflare Workers.

2025-02-27

New Browser Rendering REST API
  • Released a new REST API in open beta. Available to all customers with a Workers Paid Plan.

2025-01-31

Increased limits
  • Increased the limits on the number of concurrent browsers, and browsers per minute from 2 to 10.

2024-08-08

Update puppeteer to 21.1.0
  • Rebased the fork on the original implementation up till version 21.1.0

2024-04-02

Browser Rendering Available for everyone
  • Browser Rendering is now out of beta and available to all customers with Workers Paid Plan. Analytics and logs are available in Cloudflare's dashboard, under "Worker & Pages".

2023-05-19

Browser Rendering Beta
  • Beta Launch