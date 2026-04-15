Browser close reasons
A browser session may close for a variety of reasons, occasionally due to connection errors or errors in the headless browser instance. As a best practice, wrap
puppeteer.connect or
puppeteer.launch in a
try...catch ↗ statement.
To find the reason that a browser closed:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Browser Run page.Go to Browser Run
-
Select the Runs tab.
Browser Run sessions are billed based on usage. We do not charge for sessions that error due to underlying Browser Run infrastructure.
|Reasons a session may end
|User opens and closes browser normally.
|Browser is idle for 60 seconds.
|Chromium instance crashes.
|Error connecting with the client, server, or Worker.
|Browser session is evicted.