Automatic request headers
Cloudflare automatically attaches headers to every request made through Browser Run. These headers make it easy for destination servers to identify that these requests came from Cloudflare.
The default User-Agent depends on how you access Browser Run:
|Method
|Default User-Agent
|Customizable
|Quick Actions
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/119.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
|Yes, using the
userAgent parameter
|Crawl endpoint
CloudflareBrowserRenderingCrawler/1.0
|No
|CDP (Puppeteer, Playwright)
|The default User-Agent of the underlying Chrome version
|Yes, via Puppeteer/Playwright configuration
|Header
|Description
cf-brapi-request-id
|A unique identifier for the Browser Run request when using Quick Actions
cf-brapi-devtools
|A unique identifier for the Browser Run request when using Puppeteer, Playwright, or CDP
cf-biso-devtools
|A flag indicating the request originated from Cloudflare's rendering infrastructure
Signature-agent
|The location of the bot public keys ↗, used to sign the request and verify it came from Cloudflare
Signature and
Signature-input
|A digital signature, used to validate requests, as shown in this architecture document ↗
The
Signature headers use an authentication method called Web Bot Auth. Web Bot Auth leverages cryptographic signatures in HTTP messages to verify that a request comes from an automated bot. To verify a request originated from Cloudflare Browser Run, use the keys found on this directory ↗ to verify the
Signature and
Signature-Input found in the headers from the incoming request. A successful verification proves that the request originated from Cloudflare Browser Run and has not been tampered with in transit.
Browser Run uses different bot detection IDs depending on the method. Quick Actions (excluding the crawl endpoint), Puppeteer, Playwright, and CDP share one ID, while the crawl endpoint has its own.
|Method
|Bot detection ID
|Quick Actions, Puppeteer, Playwright, CDP
119853733
|Crawl endpoint
128292352
If you are attempting to scan your own zone and want Browser Run to access your website freely without your bot protection configuration interfering, you can create a WAF skip rule to allowlist Browser Run.