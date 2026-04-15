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Automatic request headers

Cloudflare automatically attaches headers to every request made through Browser Run. These headers make it easy for destination servers to identify that these requests came from Cloudflare.

User-Agent

The default User-Agent depends on how you access Browser Run:

MethodDefault User-AgentCustomizable
Quick ActionsMozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/119.0.0.0 Safari/537.36Yes, using the userAgent parameter
Crawl endpointCloudflareBrowserRenderingCrawler/1.0No
CDP (Puppeteer, Playwright)The default User-Agent of the underlying Chrome versionYes, via Puppeteer/Playwright configuration

Non-configurable headers

HeaderDescription
cf-brapi-request-idA unique identifier for the Browser Run request when using Quick Actions
cf-brapi-devtoolsA unique identifier for the Browser Run request when using Puppeteer, Playwright, or CDP
cf-biso-devtoolsA flag indicating the request originated from Cloudflare's rendering infrastructure
Signature-agentThe location of the bot public keys, used to sign the request and verify it came from Cloudflare
Signature and Signature-inputA digital signature, used to validate requests, as shown in this architecture document

About Web Bot Auth

The Signature headers use an authentication method called Web Bot Auth. Web Bot Auth leverages cryptographic signatures in HTTP messages to verify that a request comes from an automated bot. To verify a request originated from Cloudflare Browser Run, use the keys found on this directory to verify the Signature and Signature-Input found in the headers from the incoming request. A successful verification proves that the request originated from Cloudflare Browser Run and has not been tampered with in transit.

Bot detection

Browser Run uses different bot detection IDs depending on the method. Quick Actions (excluding the crawl endpoint), Puppeteer, Playwright, and CDP share one ID, while the crawl endpoint has its own.

MethodBot detection ID
Quick Actions, Puppeteer, Playwright, CDP119853733
Crawl endpoint128292352

If you are attempting to scan your own zone and want Browser Run to access your website freely without your bot protection configuration interfering, you can create a WAF skip rule to allowlist Browser Run.