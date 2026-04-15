Automatic request headers

Cloudflare automatically attaches headers to every request made through Browser Run. These headers make it easy for destination servers to identify that these requests came from Cloudflare.

The default User-Agent depends on how you access Browser Run:

Method Default User-Agent Customizable Quick Actions Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/119.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Yes, using the userAgent parameter Crawl endpoint CloudflareBrowserRenderingCrawler/1.0 No CDP (Puppeteer, Playwright) The default User-Agent of the underlying Chrome version Yes, via Puppeteer/Playwright configuration

Note Because the User-Agent is configurable for most methods and the Chrome version may change as Browser Run updates its underlying browser engine, destination servers should use the non-configurable headers below to identify Browser Run requests rather than relying on the User-Agent string.

Non-configurable headers

Note The following headers are meant to ensure transparency and cannot be removed or overridden (with setExtraHTTPHeaders , for example).

About Web Bot Auth

The Signature headers use an authentication method called Web Bot Auth. Web Bot Auth leverages cryptographic signatures in HTTP messages to verify that a request comes from an automated bot. To verify a request originated from Cloudflare Browser Run, use the keys found on this directory ↗ to verify the Signature and Signature-Input found in the headers from the incoming request. A successful verification proves that the request originated from Cloudflare Browser Run and has not been tampered with in transit.

Bot detection

Browser Run uses different bot detection IDs depending on the method. Quick Actions (excluding the crawl endpoint), Puppeteer, Playwright, and CDP share one ID, while the crawl endpoint has its own.

If you are attempting to scan your own zone and want Browser Run to access your website freely without your bot protection configuration interfering, you can create a WAF skip rule to allowlist Browser Run.