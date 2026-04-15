Wrangler
Wrangler is a command-line tool for building with Cloudflare developer products.
Use Wrangler to deploy projects that use the Workers Browser Run API.
To install Wrangler, refer to Install and Update Wrangler.
Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare developer platform. A browser binding will provide your Worker with an authenticated endpoint to interact with a dedicated Chromium browser instance.
To deploy a Browser Run Worker, you must declare a browser binding in your Worker's Wrangler configuration file.
After the binding is declared, access the DevTools endpoint using
env.MYBROWSER in your Worker code:
Run
npx wrangler dev to test your Worker locally.
By default, local development runs Chrome in headless mode. To launch Chrome in visible (headful) mode for debugging, set the
X_BROWSER_HEADFUL environment variable:
This opens a browser window on screen so you can watch navigations, interactions, and rendering in real time. Headful mode is for local development only and does not affect deployed Workers. This feature is experimental and may change without notice.