Build a web crawler with Queues and Browser Run
Example of how to use Queues and Browser Run to power a web crawler.
This tutorial explains how to build and deploy a web crawler with Queues, Browser Run, and Puppeteer.
Puppeteer is a high-level library used to automate interactions with Chrome/Chromium browsers. On each submitted page, the crawler will find the number of links to
cloudflare.com and take a screenshot of the site, saving results to Workers KV.
You can use Puppeteer to request all images on a page, save the colors used on a site, and more.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
To get started, create a Worker application using the
create-cloudflare CLI ↗. Open a terminal window and run the following command:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- queues-web-crawler
yarn create cloudflare queues-web-crawler
pnpm create cloudflare@latest queues-web-crawler
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
Then, move into your newly created directory:
We need to create a KV store. This can be done through the Cloudflare dashboard or the Wrangler CLI. For this tutorial, we will use the Wrangler CLI.
npx wrangler kv namespace create crawler_links
yarn wrangler kv namespace create crawler_links
pnpm wrangler kv namespace create crawler_links
npx wrangler kv namespace create crawler_screenshots
yarn wrangler kv namespace create crawler_screenshots
pnpm wrangler kv namespace create crawler_screenshots
Add KV bindings to the Wrangler configuration file
Then, in your Wrangler file, add the following with the values generated in the terminal:
Now, you need to set up your Worker for Browser Run.
In your current directory, install Cloudflare's fork of Puppeteer and also robots-parser ↗:
npm i -D @cloudflare/puppeteer
yarn add -D @cloudflare/puppeteer
pnpm add -D @cloudflare/puppeteer
bun add -d @cloudflare/puppeteer
npm i robots-parser
yarn add robots-parser
pnpm add robots-parser
bun add robots-parser
Then, add a Browser Run binding. Adding a Browser Run binding gives the Worker access to a headless Chromium instance you will control with Puppeteer.
Now, we need to set up the Queue.
npx wrangler queues create queues-web-crawler
yarn wrangler queues create queues-web-crawler
pnpm wrangler queues create queues-web-crawler
Then, in your Wrangler file, add the following:
Adding the
max_batch_timeout of 60 seconds to the consumer queue is important because it allows the Queue to collect messages into a batch over a longer period. This helps manage Browser Run rate limits and can improve efficiency by processing multiple URLs in a single batch with one browser instance.
Your final Wrangler file should look similar to the one below.
Add the bindings to the environment interface in
src/index.ts, so TypeScript correctly types the bindings. The queue is typed as
Queue<Message>, where
Message is defined in the following step.
Add a
fetch() handler to the Worker to submit links to crawl.
This will accept requests to any subpath and forwards the request's body to be crawled. It expects that the request body only contains a URL. In production, you should check that the request was a
POST request and contains a well-formed URL in its body. This has been omitted for simplicity.
Add a
queue() handler to the Worker to process the links you send.
This is a skeleton for the crawler. It launches the Puppeteer browser and iterates through the Queue's received messages. It fetches the site's
robots.txt and uses
robots-parser to check that this site allows crawling. If crawling is not allowed, the message is
ack'ed, removing it from the Queue. If crawling is allowed, you can continue to crawl the site.
The
puppeteer.launch() is wrapped in a
try...catch to allow the whole batch to be retried if the browser launch fails. The browser launch may fail due to going over the limit for number of browsers per account.
This helper function opens a new page in Puppeteer and navigates to the provided URL.
numCloudflareLinks uses Puppeteer's
$$eval (equivalent to
document.querySelectorAll) to find the number of links to a
cloudflare.com page. Checking if the link's
href is to a
cloudflare.com page is wrapped in a
try...catch to handle cases where
hrefs may not be URLs.
Then, the function sets the browser viewport size and takes a screenshot of the full page. The screenshot is returned as a
Buffer so it can be converted to an
ArrayBuffer and written to KV.
To enable recursively crawling links, add a snippet after checking the number of Cloudflare links to send messages recursively from the queue consumer to the queue itself. Recursing too deep, as is possible with crawling, will cause a Durable Object
Subrequest depth limit exceeded. error. If one occurs, it is caught, but the links are not retried.
Then, in the
queue handler, call
crawlPage on the URL.
This snippet saves the results from
crawlPage into the appropriate KV namespaces. If an unexpected error occurred, the URL will be retried and resent to the queue again.
Saving the timestamp of the crawl in KV helps you avoid crawling too frequently.
Add a snippet before checking
robots.txt to check KV for a crawl within the last hour. This lists all KV keys beginning with the same URL (crawls of the same page), and check if any crawls have been done within the last hour. If any crawls have been done within the last hour, the message is
ack'ed and not retried.
The final script is included below.
To deploy your Worker, run the following command:
npx wrangler deploy
yarn wrangler deploy
pnpm wrangler deploy
You have successfully created a Worker which can submit URLs to a queue for crawling and save results to Workers KV.
To test your Worker, you could use the following cURL request to take a screenshot of this documentation page.
Refer to the GitHub repository for the complete tutorial ↗, including a front end deployed with Pages to submit URLs and view crawler results.