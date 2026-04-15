Custom fonts

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Browser Run uses a managed Chromium environment that includes a standard set of pre-installed fonts. When you generate a screenshot or PDF, text is rendered using the fonts available in this environment. If your page specifies a font that is not pre-installed, Chromium will automatically fall back to a similar supported font.
If you need a specific font that is not pre-installed, you can inject it into the page at render time. You can load fonts from an external URL or embed them directly as a Base64 string.
How you add a custom font depends on how you are using Browser Run: