Session management (HTTP)

Use the HTTP API to manage browser sessions and tabs without using WebSocket connections. This is useful for session lifecycle operations like creating sessions, listing tabs, and cleaning up resources.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.

The API reference documents all session management endpoints under /devtools .

Step 1: Acquire a browser session

Create a new browser session using the POST /devtools/browser endpoint. The session will remain active for the specified keep-alive time (in this example, 10 minutes).

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/devtools/browser?keep_alive=600000" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer {api_token}"

{ " sessionId " : "1909cef7-23e8-4394-bc31-27404bf4348f" , " webSocketDebuggerUrl " : "wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/browser-rendering/devtools/browser/1909cef7-23e8-4394-bc31-27404bf4348f" }

Save the sessionId from the response. You will use it in subsequent requests.

Step 2: Create a tab with a specific URL

Open a new tab in your browser session and navigate to a specific URL using the PUT /devtools/browser/{session_id}/json/new endpoint.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/devtools/browser/SESSION_ID/json/new?url=https%3A%2F%2Fexample.com" \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer {api_token}"

{ " id " : "8E598E996530FB09E46A22B8B7754F7F" , " type " : "page" , " url " : "https://example.com" , " title " : "Example Domain" , " description " : "" , " devtoolsFrontendUrl " : "https://live.browser.run/ui/view?wss=live.browser.run/api/devtools/browser/1909cef7-23e8-4394-bc31-27404bf4348f/page/8E598E996530FB09E46A22B8B7754F7F?jwt=..." , " webSocketDebuggerUrl " : "wss://live.browser.run/api/devtools/browser/1909cef7-23e8-4394-bc31-27404bf4348f/page/8E598E996530FB09E46A22B8B7754F7F?jwt=..." }

Step 3: List all targets

List all targets (tabs) in your session to verify the tab was created and get the devtoolsFrontendUrl .

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/devtools/browser/SESSION_ID/json/list" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer {api_token}"

[ { " id " : "8E598E996530FB09E46A22B8B7754F7F" , " type " : "page" , " url " : "https://example.com" , " title " : "Example Domain" , " description " : "" , " devtoolsFrontendUrl " : "https://live.browser.run/ui/view?wss=live.browser.run/api/devtools/browser/1909cef7-23e8-4394-bc31-27404bf4348f/page/8E598E996530FB09E46A22B8B7754F7F?jwt=..." , " webSocketDebuggerUrl " : "wss://live.browser.run/api/devtools/browser/1909cef7-23e8-4394-bc31-27404bf4348f/page/8E598E996530FB09E46A22B8B7754F7F?jwt=..." } ] Explain Code

Copy the devtoolsFrontendUrl from the response and open it in Chrome. This URL provides direct access to the Chrome DevTools UI connected to your remote browser session.

URL validity The devtoolsFrontendUrl is valid for five minutes from when it was generated. If you do not open the URL within this timeframe, it will expire and you will need to list the targets again to get a fresh URL. Once the DevTools connection is established, it remains active as long as the browser session is alive.

Once opened, the DevTools UI will load and you can:

Inspect the DOM and CSS

Debug JavaScript with breakpoints

Monitor network requests

View console messages

Execute JavaScript in the console

Navigate to different URLs

Step 5: Clean up

When you are done, close the browser session to release resources.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/devtools/browser/SESSION_ID" \ --request DELETE \ --header "Authorization: Bearer {api_token}"

{ " status " : "closing" }

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.