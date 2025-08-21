 Skip to content
You can use Cloudflare R2 to store data for indexing. To get started, configure an R2 bucket containing your data.

AutoRAG will automatically scan and process supported files stored in that bucket. Files that are unsupported or exceed the size limit will be skipped during indexing and logged as errors.

File limits

AutoRAG has different file size limits depending on the file type:

  • Plain text files: Up to 4 MB
  • Rich format files: Up to 4 MB

Files that exceed these limits will not be indexed and will show up in the error logs.

File types

AutoRAG can ingest a variety of different file types to power your RAG. The following plain text files and rich format files are supported.

Plain text file types

AutoRAG supports the following plain text file types:

FormatFile extensionsMime Type
Text.txt, .rsttext/plain
Log.logtext/plain
Config.ini, .conf, .env, .properties, .gitignore, .editorconfig, .tomltext/plain, text/toml
Markdown.markdown, .md, .mdxtext/markdown
LaTeX.tex, .latexapplication/x-tex, application/x-latex
Script.sh, .bat , .ps1application/x-sh , application/x-msdos-batch, text/x-powershell
SGML.sgmltext/sgml
JSON.jsonapplication/json
YAML.yaml, .ymlapplication/x-yaml
CSS.csstext/css
JavaScript.jsapplication/javascript
PHP.phpapplication/x-httpd-php
Python.pytext/x-python
Ruby.rbtext/x-ruby
Java.javatext/x-java-source
C.ctext/x-c
C++.cpp, .cxxtext/x-c++
C Header.h, .hpptext/x-c-header
Go.gotext/x-go
Rust.rstext/rust
Swift.swifttext/swift
Dart.darttext/dart

Rich format file types

AutoRAG uses Markdown Conversion to convert rich format files to markdown. The following table lists the supported formats that will be converted to Markdown:

Format

File extensions

Mime Types

PDF Documents

.pdf

application/pdf

Images 1

.jpeg, .jpg, .png, .webp, .svg

image/jpeg, image/png, image/webp, image/svg+xml

HTML Documents

.html

text/html

XML Documents

.xml

application/xml

Microsoft Office Documents

.xlsx, .xlsm, .xlsb, .xls, .et

application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet, application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroenabled.12, application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroenabled.12, application/vnd.ms-excel

Open Document Format

.ods

application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet

CSV

.csv

text/csv

Apple Documents

.numbers

application/vnd.apple.numbers

1 Image conversion uses two Workers AI models for object detection and summarization. See Workers AI pricing for more details.