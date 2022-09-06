Enable Managed Rulesets

With Managed Rulesets, you can quickly deploy rules maintained by Cloudflare, and you can use Magic Firewall to control which rules are enabled. Note: Before you can begin using Managed Rulesets with Magic Firewall, your account must first be entitled to use Managed Rulesets. Contact your account team for access.

To enable or disable a rule, you can specify which properties should be overriden. The overrides occur in the Managed phase, root kind ruleset. Currently, you can only have one rule in the root ruleset, but a single rule can contain multiple overrides.

You have multiple options for enabling rules:

Select an individual rule and enable it.

Enable multiple rules by enabling by category in the magic-transit-phase .

. Enable an entire ruleset.

​​ 1. Create a Managed phase Managed kind ruleset

To create a Managed Ruleset, you must first build a request with the following:

managed_ruleset_id : The ID of the Managed phase Managed kind ruleset that contains the rule you want to enable.

: The ID of the Managed phase Managed kind ruleset that contains the rule you want to enable. managed_rule_id : The ID of the rule you want to enable.

Additionally, you need the properties you want to override. The properties you can override include:

enabled : This value can be set to true or false . When set to true , the rule matches packets and applies the rule’s default action if the action is not overriden. When set to false , the rule is disabled and does not match any packets.

: This value can be set to or . When set to , the rule matches packets and applies the rule’s default action if the action is not overriden. When set to , the rule is disabled and does not match any packets. action : The value can be set to log so the rule only produces logs instead of applying the rule’s default action.

The enabled and action properties for a rule are set in the Managed phase Managed kind ruleset. All rules in the Managed phase are currently disabled by default.

The example below contains a request for a Managed phase Managed Kind ruleset.

Example request - Create a Managed phase Managed Kind ruleset curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets" -H 'X-Auth-Email: [email protected] \ -H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \ -H "Content-Type:application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "execute ruleset", "description": "Ruleset containing execute rules", "kind": "root", "phase": "magic_transit_managed", "rules": [ { "expression": "true", "action": "execute", "description": "Enable one rule ", "action_parameters": { "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>", "version": "latest", "overrides": { "rules": [ { "id": "<MANAGED_RULE_ID>", "enabled": true, "action": "log" } ] } } } ] }'

​​ 2. Patch a Managed phase Managed kind ruleset

To ensure a root kind ruleset only contains one rule, patch the rule to enable new managed rules.

Building off the example from the previous step, the example below enables a category to select multiple rules instead of a single rule. The category will be set to log mode, which means the rule can produce logs but will not accept or drop packets.

Example request - Patch a Managed phase Managed kind ruleset curl -X PATCH "https://api.staging.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<ROOT_KIND_RULESET>/rules/<ROOT_KIND_RULE>" \ -H 'X-Auth-Email: [email protected] \ -H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \ -H "Content-Type:application/json" \ --data ' { "expression": "true", "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>", "version": "latest", "overrides": { "rules": [ { "id": "<MANAGED_RULE_ID>", "enabled": true } ], "categories": [ { "category": "simple", "enabled": true } ] } } }'

​​ 3. Enable all rules

To enable the complete ruleset or enable all rules, send the request below.

Example request to enable all rules curl -X PATCH "https://api.staging.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<ROOT_KIND_RULESET>/rules/<ROOT_KIND_RULE>" \ -H 'X-Auth-Email: [email protected] \ -H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \ -H "Content-Type:application/json" \ --data ' { "expression": "true", "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>", "version": "latest", "overrides": { "enabled": true } } }'

​​ Delete a ruleset

To delete a ruleset, refer to Delete a rule in a ruleset.