DHCP relay
DHCP Relay provides a way for DHCP clients to communicate with DHCP servers that are not available on the same local subnet/broadcast domain. When you enable DHCP Relay, Magic WAN Connector forwards DHCP discover messages to a predefined DHCP server, and routes the responses back to the original device that sent the discover message.
To configure DHCP relay:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Magic WAN > Sites.
- Select your site > Edit.
- Select Network.
- In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you need to configure DHCP relay.
- Select Edit.
- In Addressing, make sure you choose Static and enter a static IP address for your Connector.
- Select This is a DHCP Relay.
- In Upstream DHCP server addresses, enter the IP address of your DHCP server.
- (Optional) If you need to add more DHCP server addresses, select Add upstream DHCP server address as many times as needed, and enter the new values.