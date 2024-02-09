Cloudflare Docs
DHCP relay

DHCP Relay provides a way for DHCP clients to communicate with DHCP servers that are not available on the same local subnet/broadcast domain. When you enable DHCP Relay, Magic WAN Connector forwards DHCP discover messages to a predefined DHCP server, and routes the responses back to the original device that sent the discover message.

To configure DHCP relay:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Magic WAN > Sites.
  3. Select your site > Edit.
  4. Select Network.
  5. In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you need to configure DHCP relay.
  6. Select Edit.
  7. In Addressing, make sure you choose Static and enter a static IP address for your Connector.
  8. Select This is a DHCP Relay.
  9. In Upstream DHCP server addresses, enter the IP address of your DHCP server.
  10. (Optional) If you need to add more DHCP server addresses, select Add upstream DHCP server address as many times as needed, and enter the new values.