This tutorial includes the steps required to configure IPsec tunnels to connect a pfSense firewall to Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN).

Software tested

Manufacturer Firmware revision pfSense 24.03

Prerequisites

This tutorial requires the following information:

Anycast IP addresses (Cloudflare provides these)

External IP addresses

Internal IP address ranges

Inside tunnel /31 ranges

Example scenario

This tutorial uses the following IP addresses. These examples replace legally routable IP addresses with IPv4 Address Blocks Reserved for Documentation (RFC 5737 ↗) addresses within the 203.0.113.0/24 subnet.

Tunnel name PF_TUNNEL_01 PF_TUNNEL_02 Interface address 10.252.2.26/31 10.252.2.28/31 Customer endpoint 203.0.113.254 203.0.113.254 Cloudflare endpoint <YOUR_ANYCAST_IP_ADDRESS_1> <YOUR_ANYCAST_IP_ADDRESS_2> pfSense IPsec Phase 2 Local IP 10.252.2.27 10.252.2.29 pfSense IPsec Phase 2 Remote IP 10.252.2.26 10.252.2.28 Cloudflare WAN static routes - Prefix 10.1.100.0/24 10.1.100.0/24 Cloudflare WAN static routes - Next hop PF_TUNNEL_01 PF_TUNNEL_02

1. Configure Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels

Use the Cloudflare dashboard or API to configure two IPsec tunnels. This guide uses the settings mentioned below for the IPsec tunnels throughout the remainder.

Add IPsec tunnels

Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnels with the following options: Tunnel name : PF_TUNNEL_01

: Interface address : 10.252.2.26/31

: Customer endpoint : 203.0.113.254

: Cloudflare endpoint : Enter the Anycast IP address Cloudflare provides.

: Enter the Anycast IP address Cloudflare provides. Health check rate : Medium

: Medium Health check type : Request

: Request Health check direction : Bidirectional

: Bidirectional Turn on replay protection: Enable Select Add pre-shared key later > Add tunnels. Repeat the process to create a second IPsec tunnel with the following options: Tunnel name : PF_TUNNEL_02

: Interface address : 10.252.2.28/31

: Customer endpoint : 203.0.113.254

: Cloudflare endpoint : Enter the Anycast IP address Cloudflare provides.

: Enter the Anycast IP address Cloudflare provides. Health check rate : Medium

: Medium Health check type : Request

: Request Health check direction : Bidirectional

: Bidirectional Turn on replay protection: Enable Select Add pre-shared key later > Add tunnels.

Note If site-to-site traffic is a requirement, enable replay protection. Refer to Add tunnels > IPsec tunnel to learn how to enable this feature.

Generate pre-shared keys

When creating IPsec tunnels with the option Add pre-shared key later, the Cloudflare dashboard will show a warning indicator.

Select Edit to edit the properties of each IPsec tunnel. Select Generate a new pre-shared key > Update and generate pre-shared key. Copy the pre-shared key value for each IPsec tunnel, and save these values. Then, select Done.

Note Take note of the pre-shared keys to use later in pfSense.

IPsec identifier - User ID

After creating IPsec tunnels, the Cloudflare dashboard will list them under Tunnels. To retrieve the IPsec tunnel's user ID:

Go to the Connectors page.

In the IPsec/GRE tunnels tab, select the IPsec tunnel. Scroll to User ID and copy the string. For example, ipsec@long_string_of_letters_and_numbers .

Configuring IKE Phase 1 on the pfSense firewall requires the User ID.

2. Create Cloudflare WAN static routes

Create a static route for each of the two IPsec tunnels configured in the previous section, with the following settings (settings not mentioned here can be left with their default values):

Tunnel 01

Description : PF_TUNNEL_01

: Prefix : 10.1.100.0/24

: Tunnel/Next hop: PF_TUNNEL_01

Tunnel 02

Description : PF_TUNNEL_02

: Prefix : 10.1.100.0/24

: Tunnel/Next hop: PF_TUNNEL_02

3. Configure the pfSense firewall

Install pfSense and boot up. Then, assign and set LAN and WAN interfaces, as well as IP addresses. For example:

LAN : 203.0.113.254

: WAN: <YOUR_WAN_ADDRESS>

Configure IPsec Phase 1

Add a new IPsec tunnel Phase 1 entry ↗, with the following settings:

General Information Description : CF1_IPsec_P1

IKE Endpoint Configuration Key exchange version : IKE_v2 Internet Protocol : IPv4 Interface : WAN Remote gateway : Enter the Cloudflare Anycast IP address.

Phase 1 Proposal (Authentication) Authentication method : Mutual PSK My identifier : User Fully qualified domain name > ipsec@long_string_of_letters_and_numbers

(Find this identifier in the Cloudflare IPsec tunnel configuration > User ID ) Peer identifier : Peer IP Address (Cloudflare Anycast IP) Pre-Shared Key (PSK) : Enter the pre-shared key from the Cloudflare IPsec tunnel.

Phase 1 proposal (Encryption algorithm) Encryption algorithm : AES 256 bits Key length : 256 bits Hash algorithm : SHA256 DH key group : 20 Lifetime : 86400



Configure IPsec Phase 2

Add a new IPsec tunnel Phase 2 entry ↗, with the following settings. Create two separate Phase 2 entries (one for tunnel 1 and one for tunnel 2), adjusting the IP addresses for local and remote networks accordingly:

General Information Description : CF1_IPsec_P2 Mode : Routed (VTI) (Virtual Tunnel Interface)

Networks Local Network : Address > Higher IP address in the /31 assigned in Cloudflare tunnel. For example, 10.252.2.27 for tunnel 1 and 10.252.2.29 for tunnel 2. Remote Network : Address > Lower IP address in the /31 for Cloudflare side. For example, 10.252.2.26 for tunnel 1, and 10.252.2.28 for tunnel 2.

Phase 2 Proposal (SA/Key Exchange) Protocol : ESP (Encapsulating Security Payload) Encryption algorithm : AES 256 bits Hash algorithm : SHA256 DH key group : 20 Lifetime : 28800



Apply the changes. Navigate to Status > IPsec to verify that both Phase 1 and Phase 2 are connected.

Interface assignments

In Interfaces > Assignments > Add, create a new interface to assign to the first IPsec tunnel, with the following settings:

General configuration Description : CF1_IPsec_1 MSS : 1446

Interface Assignments WAN : Add the WAN interface. For example, vnet1 . LAN : Add the LAN interface. For example, vnet0 . Add the CF_IPsec_1 interface from Phase 1 above.



Select Save to apply the changes.

Gateway

In System > Routing > Gateways there should already be a gateway. For this example, it is named CF1_IPSEC_1_VTIV4 .

Firewall Rules IPsec

In Firewall Rules > IPsec interface, allow any type of traffic.

Navigate to Status > Gateways. CF1_IPSEC_1_VTIV4 should now be online.

Firewall Rules LAN