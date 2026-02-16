Configure routes

Magic Networking uses a routing table to steer your traffic from Cloudflare's global network to your connected networks via next-hop. You can add entries to the Cloudflare Virtual Network routing table through static route configuration or routes learned from BGP peering (beta) (available over CNI with Dataplane v2, as well as IPsec and GRE tunnels).

Refer to Traffic Steering for more information about all the technical aspects related to:

Routes' priorities and weights

Regional scoping of traffic to reduce latency

BGP peering (beta)

Configure static routes

The following IPv4 address ranges are allowed in the Cloudflare Virtual Network routing table:

RFC 1918 address space, specifically 10.0.0.0/8 , 172.16.0.0/12 , and 192.168.0.0/16 .

When using Cloudflare WAN and Cloudflare Tunnel together, consider the IP ranges utilized in the static routes of Cloudflare Tunnel when selecting static routes for Cloudflare WAN. For more information, refer to Cloudflare Tunnel.

For prefixes outside RFC 1918, contact your Cloudflare customer service manager.

Create a static route

Edit a static route

Dashboard

API From the Routes tab, locate the route to modify. Select the three dots next to it > Edit. Enter the updated route information. (Optional) We highly recommend testing your route before adding it by selecting Test routes. Select Edit routes. Note You will need your account ID and API token to use the API. Create a PUT request using the API to update one or more static routes. Example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Update Route curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/routes/ $ROUTE_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "nexthop": "<IP_NEXT_HOP>", "prefix": "<YOUR_IP_PREFIX>", "priority": 0, "id": "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353", "description": "<ROUTE_DESCRIPTION>", "scope": { "colo_names": [ "den01" ], "colo_regions": [ "APAC" ] }, "weight": 0 }' { " errors " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " messages " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " result " : { " modified " : true , " modified_route " : { " nexthop " : "203.0.113.1" , " prefix " : "192.0.2.0/24" , " priority " : 0 , " id " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " description " : "New route for new prefix 203.0.113.1" , " scope " : { " colo_names " : [ "den01" ], " colo_regions " : [ "APAC" ] }, " weight " : 0 } }, " success " : true }

Delete static route

Dashboard

API From the Routes tab, locate the static route to delete. Select the three dots next to it > Delete. Confirm the action by selecting the checkbox and select Delete. Note You will need your account ID and API token to use the API. Create a DELETE request using the API to delete a static route. Example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Delete Route curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/routes/ $ROUTE_ID " \ --request DELETE \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " { " errors " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " messages " : [ { " code " : 1000 , " message " : "message" } ], " result " : { " deleted " : true , " deleted_route " : { " nexthop " : "203.0.113.1" , " prefix " : "192.0.2.0/24" , " priority " : 0 , " id " : "023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353" , " description " : "New route for new prefix 203.0.113.1" , " scope " : { " colo_names " : [ "den01" ], " colo_regions " : [ "APAC" ] }, " weight " : 0 } }, " success " : true }

Configure Automatic Return Routing (beta)

Automatic Return Routing (beta) allows Cloudflare to track network flows from your Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) connected locations, ensuring return traffic is routed back to the connection where it was received without requiring static or dynamic routes. This functionality requires the new Unified Routing mode (beta).

To enable ARR:

Dashboard

API Follow the Add tunnels information to learn how to create an IPsec or GRE tunnel. On the tunnel's options, select Automatic return routing. Select Add tunnels to save your changes. Create a POST request to create an IPsec or GRE tunnel with ARR enabled. For example: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Magic WAN Write

Magic Transit Write Create an IPsec tunnel curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /magic/ipsec_tunnels" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "cloudflare_endpoint": "<CLOUDFLARE_ENDPOINT>", "interface_address": "<INTERFACE_ADDRESS>", "name": "IPsec_1", "customer_endpoint": "<CUSTOMER_ENDPOINT>", "description": "Tunnel for ISP X", "psk": "<PSK>", "automatic_return_routing": "true" }'

Configure BGP routes

BGP peering is available when using the following on-ramps:

Choose an ASN for BGP peering

The Cloudflare Virtual Network routing table is managed by the customer. You can select both the Cloudflare-side ASN (Autonomous System Number) and the ASN for your customer device. The customer device ASN can be 2-byte or 4-byte.

By default, each BGP peering session uses the same Cloudflare-side ASN to represent peering with the Cloudflare Virtual Network routing table. This ASN is called the CF Account ASN and is set to 13335 . You can configure this to a private 2-byte ASN (any value between 64512 and 65534 , such as 65000 ).

Note If you are setting up BGP over IPsec or GRE tunnels you cannot change this value.

To set this ASN:

Go to the Routes page.

Select WAN configuration. In CF Account ASN, enter Cloudflare's ASN. Select Update.

Cloudflare WAN customers should also be aware of the following:

The customer chooses their device ASN, which must be different from the Cloudflare-side ASN.

The Cloudflare side ASN will be included in the AS_PATH of announced routes to any BGP enabled on-ramp (interconnect, IPsec or GRE tunnel).

of announced routes to any BGP enabled on-ramp (interconnect, IPsec or GRE tunnel). The customer-announced AS_PATH is transitive between on-ramps — meaning the origin (customer) ASN is visible in the AS_PATH of routes received from Cloudflare via BGP. Due to default BGP loop prevention mechanisms, a router will reject any route that contains its own ASN in the AS_PATH . For example, if two Cloudflare WAN-connected sites both use ASN 65000 , site A will not accept routes from site B, and vice versa, because each site sees its own ASN in the advertised AS_PATH .

To enable routing between private networks over Cloudflare WAN, you should either: Assign a unique ASN to each site/network, or Configure your edge CPE to accept BGP routes that include its own ASN in the AS_PATH .

is transitive between on-ramps — meaning the origin (customer) ASN is visible in the of routes received from Cloudflare via BGP. Due to default BGP loop prevention mechanisms, a router will reject any route that contains its own ASN in the . For example, if two Cloudflare WAN-connected sites both use , site A will not accept routes from site B, and vice versa, because each site sees its own ASN in the advertised . To enable routing between private networks over Cloudflare WAN, you should either:

Set up BGP peering

You need to configure two ASNs:

The Cloudflare account-scoped ASN named CF Account ASN .

. One ASN for each on-ramp you want to configure with BGP.

If you have already set up your Cloudflare account ASN, skip steps two and three below.

Set up BGP for an interconnect

Go to the Routes page.

Select WAN configuration. In CF Account ASN, enter Cloudflare's ASN, and select Update. Go to Interconnects.

Locate the CNI interconnect with Dataplane v2 to configure with BGP > select the three dots next to it > Configure BGP. In Customer device ASN, enter the ASN for your network. Note Multiple tunnels or interconnects with the same ASN will not exchange routes if standard BGP loop prevention is enabled. Consider using a different ASN per session, or enabling duplicate ASNs (like Cisco's allowas-in feature) to exchange routes between networks. In MD5 key, you can optionally enter the key for your network. Note that this is meant to prevent accidental misconfigurations and is not a security mechanism. (Optional) In Additional Advertised prefix list, input any additional prefixes you want to advertise alongside your existing routes. Leave this blank if you do not want to advertise extra routes. Typical prefixes to configure here include: A route to 0.0.0.0/0 , the default route — to attract all Internet-bound traffic if using Cloudflare WAN with Gateway.

, the default route — to attract all Internet-bound traffic if using Cloudflare WAN with Gateway. A route to 100.96.0.0/12 , the portion of CGNAT space used by default with WARP clients. A route to 100.64.0.0/12 , the portion of CGNAT space used by default for Cloudflare Source IPs. Select Save.

Set up BGP for IPsec/GRE tunnels

Go to the Routes page.

Select WAN configuration. In CF Account ASN, enter Cloudflare's ASN, and select Update. Go to Connectors.

In IPsec/GRE tunnels, locate the tunnel you want to configure with BGP > select the three dots next to it > Configure BGP. In Customer device ASN, enter the ASN for your network. Note Multiple tunnels or interconnects with the same ASN will not exchange routes if standard BGP loop prevention is enabled. Consider using a different ASN per session, or enabling duplicate ASNs (like Cisco's allowas-in feature) to exchange routes between networks. In MD5 key, you can optionally enter the key for your network. Note that this is meant to prevent accidental misconfigurations and is not a security mechanism. (Optional) In Additional Advertised prefix list, input any additional prefixes you want to advertise alongside your existing routes. Leave this blank if you do not want to advertise extra routes. Typical prefixes to configure here include: A route to 0.0.0.0/0 , the default route — to attract all Internet-bound traffic if using Cloudflare WAN with Gateway.

, the default route — to attract all Internet-bound traffic if using Cloudflare WAN with Gateway. A route to 100.96.0.0/12 , the portion of CGNAT space used by default with WARP clients. A route to 100.64.0.0/12 , the portion of CGNAT space used by default for Cloudflare Source IPs. Select Save.

Important remarks for GRE/IPsec tunnels

If you are configuring BGP peering for a tunnel (GRE or IPsec) you must be aware of the following:

Your Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) must initiate the BGP peering session. Cloudflare will not initiate.

Your BGP speaker must peer with the tunnel's IPv4 interface address. Your CPE may use any IPv4 address for its side of the peering connection; it does not need to use the other address from the /31 or /30 interface subnet. Warning If the tunnel is to an Azure VPN gateway, the tunnel interface address must not be in the link-local range. Azure will not initiate BGP sessions to peers using link-local addresses. Use an RFC 1918 address for your tunnel interface address instead.

or interface subnet. Hold time must be greater than 0 seconds (BGP KEEPALIVE messages are required). Cloudflare recommends at least 45 seconds. Cloudflare advertises a hold time of 90 seconds for GRE/IPsec tunnels. If you set a value greater than 90 seconds, the negotiated hold time will be 90 seconds, according to the standard way BGP has of negotiating hold times.

messages are required). Cloudflare recommends at least 45 seconds. Cloudflare advertises a hold time of 90 seconds for GRE/IPsec tunnels. If you set a value greater than 90 seconds, the negotiated hold time will be 90 seconds, according to the standard way BGP has of negotiating hold times. Connect retry time should be low (for example, five or 10 seconds).

Your CPE may advertise up to 5,000 prefixes on one BGP session.

MD5 authentication is optional. You can use a maximum of 80 characters. Supported characters include a-zA-Z0-9'!@#$%^&*()+[]{}<>/.,;:_-~`= \\| Warning MD5 authentication is not a security measure nor is it a valid security mechanism. The MD5 key is not treated as a secret value. This is only supported for preventing misconfiguration, not for defending against malicious attacks.

Next steps

Now that you have configured your tunnels and routes, the next step is to create a site.

Sites represent the local network of a data center, office, or other physical location, and combine all on-ramps available there. Sites also allow you to check, at a glance, the state of your on-ramps and set up health alert settings so that Cloudflare notifies you when there are issues with the site's on-ramps.

Refer to Set up a site for more information.