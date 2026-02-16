Palo Alto Networks NGFW
This tutorial includes the steps required to configure IPsec tunnels to connect a Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) through a Layer 3 deployment.
- PAN-OS 9.1.14-h4
- Cloudflare WAN: Connecting two or more locations with RFC-1918 ↗ private non-routable address space.
- Cloudflare WAN with Cloudflare Zero Trust (Gateway egress): Same as Cloudflare WAN, with the addition of outbound Internet access from Cloudflare WAN protected sites egressing the Cloudflare edge network.
This tutorial assumes you have a standalone NGFW with two network interfaces:
- One in a trust security zone (
Trust_L3_Zone) with an RFC-1918 ↗ non-Internet routable IP address (internal network);
- And the other in an untrust security zone (
Untrust_L3_Zone) with a legally routable IP address (Internet facing).
Additionally, there must be a default gateway set on the Virtual Router (default) pointing to the router of your Internet service provider(s).
The following IP addresses are used throughout this tutorial. Any legally routable IP addresses have been replaced with IPv4 Address Blocks Reserved for Documentation (RFC5737 ↗) addresses within the
203.0.113.0/24 subnet.
|Description
|Address
|Address
|NGFW external interface
203.0.113.254/24
|NGFW internal interface
10.1.100.254/24
|Local trust subnet (LAN)
10.1.100.0/24
|NGFW tunnel interface 01
10.252.2.26/31 (Cloudflare side)
10.252.2.27/31 (NGFW side)
|NGFW tunnel interface 02
10.252.2.28/31 (Cloudflare side)
10.252.2.29/31 (NGFW side)
|Cloudflare WAN anycast IP
162.159.66.164
172.64.242.164
|Cloudflare WAN health check anycast IP
172.64.240.253
172.64.240.254
|VLAN0010 - remote Cloudflare WAN site
10.1.10.0/24
|VLAN0020 - remote Cloudflare WAN site
10.1.20.0/24
Use the Cloudflare dashboard or API to configure two IPsec Tunnels. The settings mentioned in Add IPsec tunnels below are used for the IPsec tunnels referenced throughout the remainder of this guide.
These are the target IP addresses for bidirectional tunnel health checks:
172.64.240.253: Use with the primary IPsec tunnel.
172.64.240.254: Use with the secondary IPsec tunnel.
-
Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnels with the following options:
- Tunnel name:
SFO_IPSEC_TUN01
- Interface address:
10.252.2.96/31
- Customer endpoint:
203.0.113.254
- Cloudflare endpoint:
162.159.66.164
- Health check rate: Low (default value is Medium)
- Health check type: Reply
- Health check target: Custom (default is Default)
- Target address:
172.64.240.253
- Tunnel name:
-
Select Add pre-shared key later > Add tunnels.
-
Repeat the process to create a second IPsec tunnel with the following options:
- Tunnel name:
SFO_IPSEC_TUN02
- Interface address:
10.252.2.98/31
- Customer endpoint:
203.0.113.254
- Cloudflare endpoint:
172.64.242.164
- Health check rate: Low (default value is Medium)
- Health check type: Reply
- Health check target: Custom (default is Default)
- Target address:
172.64.240.254
- Tunnel name:
When you create IPsec tunnels with the option Add pre-shared key later, the Cloudflare dashboard will show you a warning indicator:
- Select Edit to edit the properties of each tunnel.
- Select Generate a new pre-shared key > Update and generate pre-shared key.
- Copy the pre-shared key value for each of your IPsec tunnels, and save these values somewhere safe. Then, select Done.
After creating your IPsec tunnels, the Cloudflare dashboard will list them under the Tunnels tab. Select the arrow (>) on each of your IPsec tunnel to collect the FQDN ID value from each of them. The FQDN ID value will be required when configuring IKE Phase 1 on the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall.
If you refer to the Environment section, you will notice there is one subnet within
Trust_L3_Zone:
10.1.100.0/24.
Create a static route for each of the two IPsec tunnels configured in the previous section, with the following settings (settings not mentioned here can be left with their default settings):
- Description:
SFO_VLAN100_01
- Prefix:
10.1.100.0/24
- Tunnel/Next hop:
SFO_IPSEC_TUN01
- Description:
SFO_VLAN100_02
- Prefix:
10.1.100.0/24
- Tunnel/Next hop:
SFO_IPSEC_TUN02
While Tags are optional ↗, they can greatly improve object and policy visibility. The following color scheme was implemented in this configuration:
|Tag
|Color
Trust_L3_Zone
|Green
Untrust_L3_Zone
|Red
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|Orange
Use the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall command line to set the tags:
The use of Address and Address Group objects wherever possible is strongly encouraged. These objects ensure that configuration elements that reference them are defined accurately and consistently.
Any configuration changes should be applied to the objects and will automatically be applied throughout the remainder of the configuration.
|Name
|Type
|Address
|Tags
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01
|IP Netmask
172.64.240.253
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02
|IP Netmask
172.64.240.254
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01
|IP Netmask
162.159.66.164
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02
|IP Netmask
172.64.242.164
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local
|IP Netmask
10.252.2.27/31
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
|IP Netmask
10.252.2.26
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local
|IP Netmask
10.252.2.29/31
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
|IP Netmask
10.252.2.28
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
CF_WARP_Client_Prefix
|IP Netmask
100.96.0.0/12
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_01
|IP Netmask
173.245.48.0/20
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_02
|IP Netmask
103.21.244.0/22
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_03
|IP Netmask
103.22.200.0/22
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_04
|IP Netmask
103.31.4.0/22
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_05
|IP Netmask
141.101.64.0/18
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_06
|IP Netmask
108.162.192.0/18
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_07
|IP Netmask
190.93.240.0/20
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_08
|IP Netmask
188.114.96.0/20
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_09
|IP Netmask
197.234.240.0/22
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_10
|IP Netmask
198.41.128.0/17
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_11
|IP Netmask
162.158.0.0/15
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_12
|IP Netmask
104.16.0.0/13
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_13
|IP Netmask
104.24.0.0/14
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_14
|IP Netmask
172.64.0.0/13
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_15
|IP Netmask
131.0.72.0/22
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24
|IP Netmask
203.0.113.254/24
Untrust_L3_Zone
VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
|IP Netmask
10.1.10.0/24
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
|IP Netmask
10.1.20.0/24
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
|IP Netmask
10.1.100.0/24
Trust_L3_Zone
VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24
|IP Netmask
10.1.10.254/24
Trust_L3_Zone
Use the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall command line to set the objects:
The Address Group object used in this configuration provides a single object representation of the entire Cloudflare IPv4 public address space.
|Name
|Type
|Addresses
|Tags
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_01
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_02
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_03
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_04
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_05
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_06
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_07
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_08
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_09
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_10
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_11
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_12
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_13
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_14
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Static
Cloudflare_IPv4_15
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
Use the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall command line to set the address group object:
Interface Mgmt profiles control what traffic is allowed to the firewall, as opposed to through the firewall.
Adding an Interface Mgmt profile to the tunnel interfaces will provide the ability to ping the Virtual Tunnel Interface on your firewall(s).
You can define an Interface Management Profile to allow ping from the dashboard:
- Go to Network Profiles > Interface Mgmt.
- In the Network tab select Add.
- Create profiles to allow Ping, and in the Network Services group select Ping.
You can also use the command line to allow ping:
Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) is configured with two Ethernet interfaces:
|Interface
|Interface Type
|IP Address
|Virtual Router
|ethernet1/1
|Layer3
10.1.100.254/24
|default
|ethernet1/2
|Layer3
203.0.113.254/24
|default
Follow the guidance on the images below to set up the Ethernet interfaces through the dashboard.
|Name
|Option
|Value
|ethernet1/1
|Interface Type
|Layer3
|Netflow Profile
|None
|Config tab
|Virtual Router
|default
|Security Zone
|Trust_L3_Zone
|IPv4 tab
|Type
|Static
|IP
VLAN0100_L3_10-1-100-254--24
address object
|Advanced tab
|Management Profile
|Mgmt_Services
|Name
|Option
|Value
|ethernet1/2
|Interface Type
|Layer3
|Netflow Profile
|None
|Config tab
|Virtual Router
|default
|Security Zone
|Untrust_L3_Zone
|IPv4 tab
|Type
|Static
|IP
Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24
address object
|Advanced tab
|Management Profile
|Allow_Ping
|MTU
576 - 1500
|Adjust TCP MSS
|Enable
|IPv4 MSS Adjustment
64
After setting up your Ethernet interfaces, they should show up on the overview page:
You can also use the command line to set up the Ethernet interfaces.
Establishing IPsec tunnels to Cloudflare WAN requires two tunnel interfaces - one to each of the two Cloudflare anycast IP addresses. You also have to ensure that
Allow_Ping is bound to both tunnel adapters in Advanced > Management Profile.
Review the images below for more information.
|Name
|Option
|Value
|tunnel.1
|Netflow Profile
|None
|Config tab
|Virtual Router
|default
|Security Zone
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|IPv4 tab
|IP
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Local
address object
|Advanced tab
|Management Profile
|Allow_Ping
|MTU
1450
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
|Name
|Option
|Value
|tunnel.2
|Netflow Profile
|None
|Config tab
|Virtual Router
|default
|Security Zone
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|IPv4 tab
|IP
CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Local
address object
|Advanced tab
|Management Profile
|Allow_Ping
|MTU
1450
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
After setting up your Tunnel interfaces, they should show up on the overview page:
Note: Labels in this image may reflect previous product names.
You can also set up your tunnels in the command line:
The Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) used to create this tutorial includes the following zones and corresponding network interfaces:
|Zone
|Interface
|Interface
Trust_L3_Zone
|ethernet1/1
Untrust_L3_Zone
|ethernet1/2
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|tunnel.1
|tunnel.2
The tunnel interfaces are placed in a separate zone to facilitate the configuration of more granular security policies. The use of any other zone for the tunnel interfaces will require adapting the configuration accordingly.
|Name
|Option
|Value
Trust_L3_zone
|Log setting
|None
|Type
|Layer3
|Interfaces
|ethernet1/1
|Zone Protection Profile
|None
|Name
|Option
|Value
Untrust_L3_zone
|Log setting
|None
|Type
|Layer3
|Interfaces
|ethernet1/2
|Zone Protection Profile
|Untrust_Zone_Prof
|Name
|Option
|Value
Cloudflare_L3_zone
|Log setting
|None
|Type
|Layer3
|Interfaces
|tunnel.1
tunnel.2
|Zone Protection Profile
|None
You can also use the command line to associate zones and interfaces:
This would be a good time to save and commit the configuration changes made so far. Once complete, make sure you test basic connectivity to and from the firewall.
Add a new IKE crypto profile to support the required parameters for Phase 1.
Multiple DH groups and authentication settings are defined in the desired order. Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) will automatically negotiate the optimal settings based on specified values.
|Name
|Option
|Value
CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
|DH Group
|group20
|Authentication
|sha512
sha384
sha256
|Encryption
|aes-256-cbc
|Key Lifetime
|24 hours
|IKEv2 Authentication Multiple
0
You can also set up the crypto profile for Phase 1 via the command line:
Add a new IPsec crypto profile to support the required parameters for Phase 2.
Multiple Authentication settings are defined in the desired order. Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) will automatically negotiate the optimal settings based on specified values.
|Name
|Option
|Value
CF_IPsec_Crypto_CBC
|Encryption
|aes-256-cbc
|Authentication
|sha256
sha1
|DH Group
|group20
|Lifetime
|8 hours
You can also set up the IPsec crypto profile for Phase 2 via the command line:
Define two IKE Gateways to establish the two IPsec tunnels to Cloudflare. Make sure to define the following values:
|Tab
|Option
|Value
|General tab
|Name
CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01
|Version
|IKEv2 only mode.
Make sure both IKE Gateways are based only on this setting.
|Local IP Address
Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24
|Peer address
CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_01
|Pre-Shared Key
|This value can be obtained from the Cloudflare dashboard - value is unique per tunnel.
|Local Identification
|FQDN (hostname).
You can obtain this value from the Cloudflare Dashboard - value is unique per tunnel.
|Peer Identification
|None
|Advanced tab
|IKE Crypto Profile
|CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
|Liveness Check
|The default value (five seconds) is sufficient. This setting is used to periodically determine if there are any underlying connectivity issues that may adversely affect the creation of Phase 1 Security Associations.
|Tab
|Option
|Value
|General tab
|Name
CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02
|Version
|IKEv2 only mode.
Make sure both IKE Gateways are based only on this setting.
|Local IP Address
Internet_L3_203-0-113-254--24
|Peer address
CF_Magic_WAN_Anycast_02
|Pre-Shared Key
|This value can be obtained from the Cloudflare dashboard - value is unique per tunnel.
|Local Identification
|FQDN (hostname).
You can obtain this value from the Cloudflare Dashboard - value is unique per tunnel.
|Peer Identification
|None
|Advanced tab
|IKE crypto profile
|CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
|Liveness Check
|The default value (five seconds) is sufficient. This setting is used to periodically determine if there are any underlying connectivity issues that may adversely affect the creation of Phase 1 Security Associations.
With the IKE Gateways defined, the next step is to configure two IPsec Tunnels - one corresponding to each of the two IKE Gateways configured in the previous section.
There are a few prerequisites you should be aware of before continuing:
- Do not configure Proxy IDs. Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels are based on the route-based VPN model. Proxy IDs are used with policy-based VPNs.
- Disable Replay Protection, under the Advanced Options.
- Disable Tunnel Monitor. It can cause undesirable results. Tunnel Monitor is a Palo Alto Networks proprietary feature that assumes there are Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall devices on both sides of the IPsec tunnel. Also, Tunnel Monitor is intended for use with IPsec tunnels based on IKEv1 (Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels are based on IKEv2).
|Name
|Option
|Value
CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_01
|Tunnel interface
|tunnel.1
|IKE Gateway
|CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_01
|IPsec crypto profile
|CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
|Enable Replay Protection
|Disable
|Name
|Option
|Value
CF_Magic_WAN_IPsec_02
|Tunnel interface
|tunnel.2
|IKE Gateway
|CF_Magic_WAN_IKE_02
|IPsec crypto profile
|CF_IKE_Crypto_CBC
|Enable Replay Protection
|Disable
This would be a good time to save and commit the configuration changes made thus far. Once complete, make sure you test basic connectivity across the IPsec tunnels.
This is a good time to ensure the IPsec tunnels are established and to validate basic connectivity.
The first step is to verify IKE Phase 1 completed successfully:
Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels expect the customer device will initiate the IPsec tunnels. The tunnels may not establish if there is no traffic that would traverse the tunnel under normal conditions. In this case, it may be necessary to force IKE Phase 1.
Repeat these commands for the respective tunnel to ensure the IKE SA(s) display as expected.
To ensure the IPsec tunnels are established, ping the remote Virtual Tunnel Interface (Cloudflare side) from the command line on the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall. Ensure you specify the source IP address of the ping from the local side of the Virtual Tunnel Interface:
Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels expect the customer device will initiate the IPsec tunnels. The tunnels may not establish if there is no traffic that would traverse the tunnel under normal conditions. In this case, it may be necessary to force IPsec Phase 2. This is typically unnecessary as once IKE Phase 1 negotiates successfully, IPsec Phase 2 automatically establishes the tunnel. The test is still worth performing.
Repeat these commands for the respective tunnel to ensure the IPsec SA(s) display as expected.
Use ping to source traffic from the IP address of the Virtual Tunnel interface on Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to the IP address of the Virtual Tunnel Interface on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel.
While we will leverage policy-based forwarding to implement policy-based routing, it is still a good idea to configure routing on the Virtual Router.
Cloudflare WAN implements equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) routing to steer traffic across IPsec tunnels. The default behavior is to load balance traffic equally across both tunnels.
First, ensure the General tab displays both the Ethernet and tunnel interfaces. If any of the interfaces are not displayed, either use Add to specify the missing interface(s), or visit the Interfaces menu to ensure the relevant Virtual Router is selected.
- Open the Router settings for the default Virtual Router and select the ECMP tab.
- Select the checkboxes next to Enable, Symmetric Return, and Strict Source Path (all three checkboxes should be selected).
- Under Load Balance, change the Method from IP Modulo to Weighted Round Robin and add both tunnel interfaces. Ensure the weights match the weights defined in Cloudflare WAN static routes (reference the Cloudflare Dashboard).
You can also use the command line to make these changes:
Add two static routes for each Cloudflare WAN protected network - one for each of the two tunnel interfaces.
The environment used for this tutorial assumes two Cloudflare WAN protected networks:
- VLAN0010:
10.1.10.0/24
- VLAN0020:
10.1.20.0/24
|Name
|Option
|Value
Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun01
|Destination
|VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
|Interface
|tunnel.1
|Next hop
|IP Address
|CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
|Metric
10
|Route Table
|Unicast
|BFD Profile
|Disable BFD
Note: Labels in this image may reflect previous product names.
|Name
|Option
|Value
Magic_WAN_VLAN0010_Tun02
|Destination
|VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
|Interface
|tunnel.2
|Next hop
|IP Address
|CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
|Metric
11
|Route Table
|Unicast
|BFD Profile
|Disable BFD
Note: Labels in this image may reflect previous product names.
|Name
|Option
|Value
Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun01
|Destination
|VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
|Interface
|tunnel.1
|Next hop
|IP Address
|CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
|Metric
10
|Route Table
|Unicast
|BFD Profile
|Disable BFD
Note: Labels in this image may reflect previous product names.
|Name
|Option
|Value
Magic_WAN_VLAN0020_Tun02
|Destination
|VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
|Interface
|tunnel.2
|Next hop
|IP Address
|CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
|Metric
11
|Route Table
|Unicast
|BFD Profile
|Disable BFD
Note: Labels in this image may reflect previous product names.
You can also configure these settings via command line:
Cloudflare crafts ICMP probes which are sent through the IPsec tunnels from random servers across Cloudflare's global anycast network. These ICMP probes are unique because an ICMP reply packet is sent (as opposed to an ICMP Request).
Cloudflare WAN customers must configure IPsec tunnels to use custom anycast IP addresses for the health check endpoints:
- CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01:
172.64.240.253
- CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02:
172.64.240.254
You must define a rule to allow the ICMP reply probes as Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall's default behavior will drop the health checks.
|Name
|Option
|Value
Cloudflare_Tunnel_Bidirect_HC
|Rule Type
|universal (default)
|Description
Permit bidirectional HCs
|Group Rules By Tag
|None
|Source tab
|Source Zone
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|Source Address
|CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02
|Destination tab
|Destination Zone
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|Destination Address
|Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Application tab
|Applications
|icmp
ping
|Actions tab
|Action
|Allow
|Log Setting
|Log at Session End
|Profile type
|None
|Schedule
|None
|QoS Marking
|None
Traffic matching the Security Rule defined in the last step must be routed symmetrically across the tunnel the ingress traffic was received through. Two policy-based forwarding rules ensure the traffic is routed accordingly.
Ensure have the following:
- Source Zone:
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
- Source Addresses:
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01and
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02
- Destination Zone:
Cloudflare_L3_Zone
- Destination Addresses:
Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
- Application:
icmpand
ping
|Name
|Option
|Value
PBF_Cloudflare_Health_Check_01
|Tags
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|Group Rules By Tag
|None
|Source tab
|Type
|Zone
|Zone
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|Source Address
|CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01
|Destination/Application/Service tab
|Destination Address
|Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Forwarding tab
|Action
|Forward
|Egress interface
|tunnel.1
|Next Hop
|IP Address
|CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
|Name
|Option
|Value
PBF_Cloudflare_Health_Check_02
|Tags
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|Group Rules By Tag
|None
|Source tab
|Type
|Zone
|Zone
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|Source Address
|CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02
|Destination/Application/service tab
|Destination Address
|Cloudflare_IPv4_Static_Grp
|Forwarding tab
|Action
|Forward
|Egress interface
|tunnel.2
|Next Hop
|IP Address
|CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
Use the Traffic log viewer to ensure that the health check traffic is allowed. Start by adding a rule to filter the logs based on the name of the Security Policy rule permitting the applicable traffic.
If you do not see any traffic matching the filter, replace the filter with one that displays log entries based on the addresses associated with the
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01 and
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02 Address objects.
Troubleshooting policy-based forwarding can be a bit challenging. The ideal way to determine if traffic is flowing through the intended path is to select the detailed view for a log entry.
-
Select the magnifying glass next to one of the log entries with source IP address
172.64.240.253.
-
Traffic originating from
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_01(
172.64.240.253) should ingress and egress interface tunnel.1.
-
Select the magnifying glass next to one of the log entries with source IP address
172.64.240.254.
-
Traffic originating from
CF_Health_Check_Anycast_02(
172.64.240.254) should ingress and egress interface tunnel.2.
If the traffic is not ingressing/egressing the same interface, you likely have an issue with the policy-based forwarding rule(s) not matching.
As mentioned earlier, this tutorial includes examples for two different use-cases:
- Cloudflare WAN: permit traffic between two or more locations with RFC-1918 ↗ private non-routable address space.
- Cloudflare WAN with Cloudflare Zero Trust (Gateway egress): same as Cloudflare WAN with the addition of outbound Internet access from Cloudflare WAN protected sites egressing the Cloudflare edge network.
Rules must be defined to facilitate traffic from the trust network to the Cloudflare WAN protected sites. While it may be possible to define one rule for traffic in both directions, this example includes two rules:
-
From Trust to Cloudflare WAN protected sites.
-
From Cloudflare WAN protected sites to Trust.
|Name
|Option
|Value
Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allow
|Rule Type
|universal (default)
|Group Rules by Tag
|None
|Source tab
|Source Zone
|Trust_L3_Zone
|Source Address
|VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
|Destination tab
|Destination Zone
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|Destination Address
|VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
|Actions tab
|Action
|Allow
|Log Setting
|Log at Session End
|Profile type
|None
|Schedule
|None
|QoS Marking
|None
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
|Name
|Option
|Value
Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_to_Trust_Allow
|Rule Type
|universal (default)
|Group Rules by Tag
|None
|Source tab
|Source Zone
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|Source Address
|VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
|Destination tab
|Destination Zone
|Trust_L3_Zone
|Destination Address
|VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
|Actions tab
|Action
|Allow
|Log Setting
|Log at Session End
|Profile type
|None
|Schedule
|None
|QoS Marking
|None
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
Whether traffic ingresses or egresses Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall, it is important to ensure that traffic is routed symmetrically. This is accomplished through the use of policy-based forwarding.
Policy-based forwarding rules are only required for egress traffic.
Any traffic destined for Cloudflare WAN protected sites or Cloudflare WAN protected sites with Gateway egress must be routed across the IPsec tunnels.
|Name
|Option
|Value
PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01
|Group Rules by Tag
|None
|Source tab
|Type
|Zone
|Zone
|Trust_L3_Zone
|Source Address
|VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
|Destination/Application/Service tab
|Destination Address
|VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
|Forwarding tab
|Action
|Forward
|Egress Interface
|tunnel.1
|Next hop
|IP Address
|CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
|Name
|Option
|Value
PBF_Magic_WAN_sites_02
|Group Rules by Tag
|None
|Source tab
|Type
|Zone
|Zone
|Trust_L3_Zone
|Source Address
|VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
|Destination/Application/Service tab
|Destination Address
|VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
|Forwarding tab
|Action
|Forward
|Egress Interface
|tunnel.2
|Next hop
|IP Address
|CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
This section covers adding in support for the use of Cloudflare Gateway. Adding Cloudflare Gateway allows you to set up policies to inspect outbound traffic to the Internet through DNS, network, HTTP and egress filtering.
This use case can be supported in one of two ways:
-
Option 1
- Security Rule: Extend the scope of the
Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allowrule to allow any destination address.
- Policy-Based Forwarding: Extend the scope of
PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01and
PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02to allow any destination address.
- Security Rule: Extend the scope of the
-
Option 2
- Security Rule: Add a new rule below
Trust_to_Cloudflare_Magic_WAN_Allowcalled
Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allowto allow traffic to any destination address except for the Cloudflare WAN protected sites (using the Negate option).
- Policy-Based Forwarding: Add a new rule below
PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_01and
PBF_Magic_WAN_Sites_02to allow any destination address except for the Cloudflare WAN protected sites (using the Negate option).
- Security Rule: Add a new rule below
The following examples are based on Option 2.
|Name
|Option
|Value
Trust_to_MWAN_Gateway_Egress_Allow
|Rule Type
|universal (default)
|Group Rules By Tag
|None
|Source tab
|Source Zone
|Trust_L3_Zone
|Destination tab
|Destination Zone
|Cloudflare_L3_Zone
|Destination Address
|VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Negate
|Actions tab
|Action
|Allow
|Log Setting
|Log at Session End
|Profile Type
|None
|Schedule
|None
|QoS Marking
|None
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
|Name
|Option
|Value
PBF_MWAN_Egress01
|Group Rules By Tag
|None
|Source tab
|Source Zone
|Trust_L3_Zone
|Destination/Application/Service tab
|Destination Address
|VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Negate
|Forwarding tab
|Action
|Forward
|Egress Interface
|tunnel.1
|Next Hop
|IP Address
|CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_01_Remote
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
|Name
|Option
|Value
PBF_MWAN_Egress02
|Group Rules By Tag
|None
|Source tab
|Source Zone
|Trust_L3_Zone
|Source Address
|VLAN0100_10-1-100-0--24
|Destination/Application/Service tab
|Destination Address
|VLAN0010_10-1-10-0--24
VLAN0020_10-1-20-0--24
Negate
|Forwarding tab
|Action
|Forward
|Egress Interface
|tunnel.2
|Next Hop
|IP Address
|CF_MWAN_IPsec_VTI_02_Remote
Note: Labels in these images may reflect previous product names.
Cloudflare recommends you consult PAN-OS 9.1 Administrators Guide - Interpret VPN Error Messages ↗ and PAN-OS 10.2 Administrators Guide - Interpret VPN Error Messages ↗ for general troubleshooting.