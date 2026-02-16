This tutorial explains how to set up strongSwan along with Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN). You will learn how to configure strongSwan, configure an IPsec tunnel, and create Policy-Based Routing (PBR).

1. Configure health checks

Configure the bidirectional health checks target for Cloudflare WAN. For this tutorial, use 172.64.240.252 as the target IP address, and type as the request.

This can be set up with the API. For example:

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ account_id}/magic/ipsec_tunnels/ {tunnel_id} \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "health_check": { "enabled": true, "target": "172.64.240.252", "type": "request", "rate": "mid" } }'

2. Configure strongSwan

Install strongSwan ↗ . For example, open the console and run:

Terminal window sudo apt-get install strongswan -y

Open /etc/strongswan.conf and add the following settings:

charon { load_modular = yes install_routes = no install_virtual_ip = no plugins { include strongswan.d/charon/*.conf } } include strongswan.d/*.conf

3. Configure the IPsec file

Open /etc/ipsec.conf and add the following settings:

# ipsec.conf - strongSwan IPsec configuration file config setup charondebug="all" uniqueids = yes conn %default ikelifetime=24h rekey=yes reauth=no keyexchange=ikev2 authby=secret dpdaction=restart closeaction=restart # Sample VPN connections conn cloudflare-ipsec auto=start type=tunnel fragmentation=no leftauth=psk # Private IP of the VM left=%any # Tunnel ID from dashboard, in this example FQDN is used leftid=<YOUR_TUNNEL_ID>.<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>.ipsec.cloudflare.com leftsubnet=0.0.0.0/0 # Cloudflare Anycast IP right=<YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_ANYCAST_IP> rightid=<YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_ANYCAST_IP> rightsubnet=0.0.0.0/0 rightauth=psk ike=aes256-sha256-ecp384! esp=aes256-sha256-ecp384! replay_window=0 mark_in=42 mark_out=42 leftupdown=/etc/strongswan.d/ipsec-vti.sh

Create a virtual tunnel interface (VTI) with the IP configured as the target for Cloudflare's health checks ( 172.64.240.252 ) to route IPsec packets. Open /etc/strongswan.d/ . Create a script called ipsec-vti.sh and add the following:

#!/bin/bash set -o nounset set -o errexit VTI_IF="vti0" case "${PLUTO_VERB}" in up-client) ip tunnel add "${VTI_IF}" local "${PLUTO_ME}" remote "${PLUTO_PEER}" mode vti \ key "${PLUTO_MARK_OUT%%/*}" ip link set "${VTI_IF}" up ip addr add 172.64.240.252/32 dev vti0 sysctl -w "net.ipv4.conf.${VTI_IF}.disable_policy=1" sysctl -w "net.ipv4.conf.${VTI_IF}.rp_filter=0" sysctl -w "net.ipv4.conf.all.rp_filter=0" ip rule add from 172.64.240.252 lookup viatunicmp ip route add default dev vti0 table viatunicmp ;; down-client) ip tunnel del "${VTI_IF}" ip rule del from 172.64.240.252 lookup viatunicmp ip route del default dev vti0 table viatunicmp ;; esac echo "executed"

4. Add policy-based routing

Create Policy-Based Routing (PBR) to redirect returning traffic through the IPsec tunnel. Without it, the ICMP replies to the health probes sent by Cloudflare will be returned through the Internet, instead of the same IPsec tunnel.

This tutorial uses iproute2 ↗ to route IP packets from 172.64.240.252 to the tunnel interface.

Open /etc/iproute2/ . Edit the rt_tables file to add a routing table number and name. In this example, use viatunicmp as the name and 200 as the number for the routing table.

# # reserved values # 255 local 254 main 253 default 0 unspec 200 viatunicmp # # local # #1 inr.ruhep

Add a rule to match the routing table. This rule instructs the system to use routing table viatunicmp if the packet's source address is 172.64.240.252 :

Terminal window ip rule add from 172.64.240.252 lookup viatunicmp

Add a route to the viatunicmp routing table. This is the default route through the interface vti0 in the viatunicmp table.

Terminal window ip route add default dev vti0 table viatunicmp

Start IPsec. You can also stop , restart , and show the status for the IPsec connection:

Terminal window ipsec start

Security Associations (1 up, 0 connecting ): cloudflare-ipsec[1]: ESTABLISHED 96 minutes ago, <IPSEC_TUNNEL_IDENTIFIER>.ipsec.cloudflare.com]...162.159.67.88[162.159.67.88] cloudflare-ipsec {4} : INSTALLED, TUNNEL, reqid 1, ESP SPIs: c4e20a95_i c5373d00_o cloudflare-ipsec {4} : 0.0.0.0/0 === 0.0.0.0/0

5. Check connection status

Use tcpdump to investigate the status of health checks originated from Cloudflare.

Terminal window sudo tcpdump -i <OUTGOING_INTERFACE> esp and host <TUNNEL_CLOUDFLARE_ENDPOINT_IP>

In this example, the outgoing Internet interface shows that the IPsec encrypted packets (ESP) from Cloudflare's health check probes (both the request and response) are going through the IPsec tunnel.

Run tcpdump on vti0 to check the decrypted packets.