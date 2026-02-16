Run traceroute

If you have a Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) client connected through GRE, IPsec, CNI or WARP and want to perform a traceroute to an endpoint behind a Cloudflare Tunnel, the following settings must be applied for the command to return useful information.

Inherited TTL value

On the machine where the traceroute client is executed, make sure the tunnel device does not inherit the TTL value of the inner packet. This is the default behavior on Linux and can result in unhelpful traceroute results:

Terminal window sudo traceroute -s 10.1.0.100 -I 10.3.0.100

traceroute to 10.3.0.100 (10.3.0.100), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets 1 * * * 2 * * * 3 * * * 4 * * * 5 * * * 6 * * * 7 * * * 8 * * * 9 * * * 10 10.3.0.100 (10.3.0.100) 420.505 ms 420.779 ms 420.776 ms

Setting the TTL explicitly returns much better results:

Terminal window sudo ip link set cf_gre type gre ttl 64 sudo traceroute -s 10.1.0.100 -I 10.3.0.100

traceroute to 10.3.0.100 (10.3.0.100), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets 1 10.0.0.11 (10.0.0.11) 58.947 ms 58.933 ms 58.930 ms 2 173.245.60.175 (173.245.60.175) 61.138 ms 61.316 ms 61.313 ms 3 172.68.145.21 (172.68.145.21) 367.448 ms 367.532 ms 367.530 ms 4 mplat-e2e-vm3.c.magic-transit.internal (10.152.0.20) 370.362 ms 370.440 ms 370.522 ms 5 10.3.0.100 (10.3.0.100) 370.519 ms 370.541 ms 518.152 ms

WARP client

Some Linux distributions default to a very strict setting for reverse path filtering ↗. This strict setting attempts to drop fake traffic as a security measure. Performing a traceroute with this setting on can unintentionally drop traceroute packets. If you use WARP on Linux, set a less strict policy before attempting to perform a traceroute :

Terminal window sudo sysctl -w net.ipv4.conf.CloudflareWARP.rp_filter= 2

net.ipv4.conf.CloudflareWARP.rp_filter = 2

Terminal window sudo traceroute -s 172.16.0.2 -I 10.3.0.100