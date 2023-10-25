Optimize caching
1 min read
Beyond default caching settings, you can further optimize your cache using different Cloudflare settings.
A few ways to optimize Cloudflare caching include:
- Creating cache rules to customize the cache properties of specific HTTP requests.
- Enabling the Tiered Cache feature, which dramatically increases cache hit ratios.
- Reviewing our other various configuration options, which may vary based on your plan and application setup.
Additional features
In the Cache section of your Cloudflare dashboard, review the following settings:
- Always Online
- Browser Cache TTL
- Set caching level
- Cache Rules
- Crawler Hints
- CSAM Scanning Tool
- Development mode
- Edge Cache TTL
- Purge cache