Optimize caching

Beyond default caching settings, you can further optimize your cache using different Cloudflare settings.

A few ways to optimize Cloudflare caching include:

  • Creating cache rules to customize the cache properties of specific HTTP requests.
  • Enabling the Tiered Cache feature, which dramatically increases cache hit ratios.
  • Reviewing our other various configuration options, which may vary based on your plan and application setup.

​​ Additional features

In the Cache section of your Cloudflare dashboard, review the following settings:




