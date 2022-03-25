What kinds of Notifications are available?

Available Notifications depend on your Cloudflare plan. We offer a variety of Notifications for our products and services, such as Billing, Denial-of-Service protection, Magic Transit, and SSL/TLS. Depending on your plan, you will also be able to configure webhooks. Webhooks allow you to connect your account with external services such as Slack and Google Chat. Another possibility is to use PagerDuty to receive Cloudflare Notifications.

​​ What should you do when receiving Notifications?

Each Notification carries different types of information about the status of your Cloudflare account, or the type of action you can take.