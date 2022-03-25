What kinds of Notifications are available?
Available Notifications depend on your Cloudflare plan. We offer a variety of Notifications for our products and services, such as Billing, Denial-of-Service protection, Magic Transit, and SSL/TLS. Depending on your plan, you will also be able to configure webhooks. Webhooks allow you to connect your account with external services such as Slack and Google Chat. Another possibility is to use PagerDuty to receive Cloudflare Notifications.
What should you do when receiving Notifications?
Each Notification carries different types of information about the status of your Cloudflare account, or the type of action you can take.
Click below to understand what each Notification does and what to do when receiving one. Who is it for? Access customers who want to receive a notification when their service token is about to expire. Included with Purchase of Access. What should you do if you receive one? Refresh your service token in the Teams dashboard under Configuration > Service Auth. Who is it for? Customers who want to receive a notification when usage of a product goes above a set level. Included with Professional plans or higher. What should you do if you receive one? Review your usage of the product and adjust the configuration and/or increase the alerting threshold. Who is it for? Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone in their account and want to receive a notification if all of their primary nameservers are failing. Included with Purchase of Secondary DNS. What should you do if you receive one? Who is it for? Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone and want to receive a notification if at least one of their primary nameservers is failing. Included with Purchase of Secondary DNS. What should you do if you receive one? Who is it for? Enterprise customers who have at least one secondary zone in their account and want to receive a notification on successful zone transfers. Included with Purchase of Secondary DNS. What should you do if you receive one? No action needed. Everything is working correctly. Who is it for? Customers who are using Cloudflare for Secondary DNS and want to receive notifications about failure or success of zone transfers from their primary nameservers. Included with Enterprise plans. What should you do if you receive one? Success alerts require no further action. Actions for failure notifications will depend on the type of failure. Possible actions include: Who is it for? WAF/CDN customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare has mitigated an attack. Included with All Cloudflare plans. What should you do if you receive one? No action needed. Refer to Understanding Cloudflare DDoS alerts for more information. Who is it for? BYOIP customers and Spectrum customers with Network Analytics who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare has mitigated an attack. Included with Purchase of Magic Transit and/or BYOIP. What should you do if you receive one? No action needed. Refer to Understanding Cloudflare DDoS alerts for more information. Who is it for? Customers who want to be warned about changes to server health as determined by health checks. Included with Pro plans or higher. What should you do if you receive one? Review your health check analytics. Who is it for? Customers who want to be warned about status changes (enabled/disabled) in their pools. Included with All Cloudflare plans with Load Balancing purchase. What should you do if you receive one? No direct call to action. Who is it for? Magic Transit On Demand customers who are using Flow Based Monitoring to detect attacks when Magic Transit is disabled. Included with Purchase of Magic Transit. What should you do if you receive one? You need to advertise your IP prefixes to enable Magic Transit. For more information, see Dynamic advertisement
. Who is it for? Enterprise customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare is unable to access their origin server. Included with Enterprise plans. What should you do if you receive one? Refer to Troubleshooting Cloudflare 5XX errors to learn how to troubleshoot these errors. Who is it for? Any customer who wants to receive a notification when Cloudflare is unable to access their origin. Included with All Cloudflare plans. What should you do if you receive one? Refer to Troubleshooting Cloudflare 5XX errors to learn how to troubleshoot these errors. Who is it for? BYOIP customers who want to receive a notification when their prefixes are advertised in places they should not be. Included with Purchase of BYOIP. What should you do if you receive one? Confirm your traffic is healthy: reach out to your transit providers to ensure you are behaving as expected and ask them to follow up with any providers accepting the unauthorized routes. Who is it for? Customers with custom hostname certificates who want to receive a notification on validation, issuance, renewal, and expiration of certificates. Included with Purchase of Cloudflare for SaaS. What should you do if you receive one? You only need to take action if notified that you have a certificate that failed. You can find the reasons why a certificate is not being issued in Troubleshooting SSL errors. Who is it for? Customers with universal certificates who want to receive a notification on validation, issuance, and renewal of certificates. Included with All Cloudflare plans. What should you do if you receive one? You only need to take action if notified that you have a certificate that failed. You can find the reasons why a certificate is not being issued in Troubleshooting SSL errors. Who is it for? Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when JavaScript dependencies change in the pages of their domain. Included with Enterprise plans with paid add-on. What should you do if you receive one? Investigate to confirm it is an expected change. Who is it for? Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when JavaScript dependencies from new host domains appear in their domain. Included with Business plans or higher. What should you do if you receive one? Investigate to confirm it is an expected change. Who is it for? Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when JavaScript dependencies from a known malicious domain appear in their domain. Included with Enterprise plans with paid add-on. What should you do if you receive one? Review the information in the Page Shield dashboard about the detected malicious scripts, and eventually update the pages where the scripts were detected. For more information, refer to Review scripts considered malicious
. Who is it for? Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare classifies JavaScript dependencies in their domain as malicious. Included with Enterprise plans with paid add-on. What should you do if you receive one? Review the information in the Page Shield dashboard about the detected malicious scripts, and eventually update the pages where the scripts were detected. For more information, refer to Review scripts considered malicious
. Who is it for? Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when JavaScript dependencies from a known malicious URL appear in their domain. Included with Enterprise plans with paid add-on. What should you do if you receive one? Review the information in the Page Shield dashboard about the detected malicious scripts, and eventually update the pages where the scripts were detected. For more information, refer to Review scripts considered malicious
. Who is it for? Page Shield customers who want to receive a notification when new JavaScript dependencies appear in their domain. Included with Business plans or higher. What should you do if you receive one? Investigate to confirm it is an expected change. Who is it for? Customers who are using Stream and want to receive webhooks with the status of their videos. Included with Stream subscription. What should you do if you receive one? Stream notifications are entirely customizable by the customer. Action will depend on the customizations enabled. Who is it for? Enterprise customers who want to receive alerts about spikes in specific services that generate log entries in firewall events. For more information, refer to WAF alerts
. Included with Enterprise plans. What should you do if you receive one? Review the information in Firewall Analytics to identify any possible attack or misconfiguration. Who is it for? Business and Enterprise customers who want to receive alerts about spikes across all services that generate log entries in firewall events. For more information, refer to WAF alerts
. Included with Business and Enterprise plans. What should you do if you receive one? Review the information in Firewall Analytics to identify any possible attack or misconfiguration. Who is it for? Developers using Workers, especially those on the Unbound usage model. Included with Workers subscription (free or paid). What should you do if you receive one? Check any recent changes to your script or its external dependencies. Usage reports inform users of a sharp increase (25% or more) in key metrics like CPU time. Who is it for? Developers using Workers. Included with Workers subscription (free or paid). What should you do if you receive one? No action is usually required. This notification gives users a high-level overview of their key Workers’ metrics without having to check the dashboard. Possible metrics include account usage and per-worker usage.
