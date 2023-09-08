Dynamic advertisement

To ensure smooth operation in general and simplify the advertisement process during an attack scenario, refer to dynamic advertisement best practices .

To configure BGP advertisement at the Cloudflare edge, use the Cloudflare API or use the IP Prefixes page in the Cloudflare dashboard.

When using the API, you can authorize a call with your email and API key or create a service token for this purpose. A successful API response indicates the service registered the request. Enabling advertising typically takes two to seven minutes and disabling advertising takes approximately 15 minutes.