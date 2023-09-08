Dynamic advertisement
To configure BGP advertisement at the Cloudflare edge, use the Cloudflare API or use the IP Prefixes page in the Cloudflare dashboard.
When using the API, you can authorize a call with your email and API key or create a service token for this purpose. A successful API response indicates the service registered the request. Enabling advertising typically takes two to seven minutes and disabling advertising takes approximately 15 minutes.
Both the API and Cloudflare dashboard support prefix delegations, which allow other Cloudflare accounts to interact with your prefix. The effect of a delegation is service specific. For more information, refer to prefix delegations.