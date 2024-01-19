Common errors

Refer to the information below for more details on common notification errors and how to troubleshoot them.

​​ Webhook test failed with status code 400 400 Bad Request

This error can occur when you try to configure a webhook that is not currently supported, such as setting up a PagerDuty webhook.

PagerDuty needs to be configured under connected notification services.

​​ Deleted users are still receiving notifications

When you remove a user from your account via Manage Account > Members in the Cloudflare dashboard, their email address is not removed from existing notifications.

You need to remove the email address from the configuration of the notifications by editing the notification recepient.