Always Online

Observe the following best practices when enabling Always Online with Internet Archive integration.

Allow requests from Cloudflare IP addresses. Origin servers for domains proxied through Cloudflare External link icon Open external link receive requests from Cloudflare IP addresses. To avoid blocking these requests, follow the guidelines for allowing Cloudflare IP addresses External link icon Open external link . When you observe the Always Online banner while your origin web server is online, your origin web server or hosting provider is likely blocking or rate limiting Cloudflare requests.

To ensure Always Online caches resources for your site, do not set your origin server’s Cache Control header to , , or . Consider potential conflicts with Cloudflare features that transform URIs. Always Online Beta with Internet Archive integration may cause issues with Page Rules and other Cloudflare features that transform URIs due to the way the Internet Archive crawls pages to archive. Specifically, some redirects that take place at the edge may cause the Internet Archive's crawler not to archive the target URL. Before enabling Origin Cache Control, review how Cloudflare caches resources by default as well as any Page Rules you have configured so that you can avoid these issues. If you experience problems, disable Always Online Beta.

Do not use Always Online with:

There are limitations with the Always Online functionality:

Always Online is not immediately active for sites recently added due to: DNS record propagation, which can take 24-72 hours

Always Online has not initially crawled the website Cloudflare cannot show private content behind logins or handle form submission (POSTs) if your origin web server is offline.