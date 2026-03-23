The Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoint allows AI agents to discover and interact with your AI Search content. This endpoint follows the MCP specification ↗ and provides tools for querying your indexed content.

Prerequisites

Enable public endpoints for your AI Search instance:

Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to AI Search Select your AI Search instance. Go to Settings > Public Endpoint. Turn on Enable Public Endpoint. Copy the public endpoint URL.

The AI Search MCP endpoint exposes a search tool that queries your indexed content.

Tool Description search Finds exactly what you're looking for

You can customize this in your AI Search instance settings. For more details, refer to Public endpoint configuration.

Test the MCP endpoint

Send a request to the /mcp endpoint with the Accept: application/json, text/event-stream header: