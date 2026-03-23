MCP
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoint allows AI agents to discover and interact with your AI Search content. This endpoint follows the MCP specification ↗ and provides tools for querying your indexed content.
Enable public endpoints for your AI Search instance:
- Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to AI Search
- Select your AI Search instance.
- Go to Settings > Public Endpoint.
- Turn on Enable Public Endpoint.
- Copy the public endpoint URL.
The AI Search MCP endpoint exposes a
search tool that queries your indexed content.
|Tool
|Description
search
|Finds exactly what you're looking for
You can customize this in your AI Search instance settings. For more details, refer to Public endpoint configuration.
Send a request to the
/mcp endpoint with the
Accept: application/json, text/event-stream header: