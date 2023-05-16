Connect to PostgreSQL (beta)
Cloudflare Workers supports direct connectivity to PostgreSQL instances over the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) using the Socket API, and via serverless drivers that enable HTTP access.
This guide demonstrates how to use the Socket API and the
pg JavaScript driver to connect to a PostgreSQL server from your Workers.
Requirements
To connect to a Postgres database from a Worker:
- Install the
pglibrary. The node-postgres (often referred to as
pg) library has built-in support for the Workers Socket API and enable
node_compatfor your project.
- Ensure your database is reachable from public IP addresses (refer to Caveats).
- Confirm that SSL is configured on your Postgres instance for security.
Connect to a Postgres database
There are two ways to connect to a Postgres database:
- Use a connection string - for example,
postgresql://username:[email protected]/neondb.
- Set explicit parameters (username, password, host, port and database name).
Use a connection string
A connection string combines the username, password, host, port and (optional) database name as a single URL-like string.
To set your connection string as a secret so that it is not stored as plain text, use
wrangler secret put.
DB_URL is an example variable name for this secret to be accessed in your Worker:
$ wrangler secret put DB_URL➜ wrangler secret put DB_URL-------------------------------------------------------? Enter a secret value: › ********************✨ Success! Uploaded secret DB_URL
const client = new Client(env.DB_URL);
await client.connect()
// Ready to query
const result = await client.query({ text: "SELECT * FROM tablename"
})
Set explicit host and port parameters
You can pass parameters one-by-one to the
pg client instead of providing a connection string. These parameters can be configured as environmental variables via the dashboard or via
wrangler.toml, as follows:
wrangler.toml
[vars]
DB_USERNAME = "postgres"
# Set your password by creating a Secret so it is not stored as plain text
DB_HOST = "ep-aged-sound-175961.us-east-2.aws.neon.tech"
DB_PORT = "5432"
DB_NAME = "neondb"
To set your password as a secret so that it is not stored as plain text, use
wrangler secret put.
DB_PASSWORD is an example variable name for this secret to be accessed in your Worker:
$ wrangler secret put DB_PASSWORD-------------------------------------------------------? Enter a secret value: › ********************✨ Success! Uploaded secret DB_PASSWORD
You can then pass the environmental variables set in your
wrangler.toml and the password configured as a secret to
pg when creating a new
Client instance:
const client = new Client({ user: env.DB_USERNAME, password: env.DB_PASSWORD, host: env.DB_HOST, port: env.DB_PORT, database: env.DB_NAME
})
await client.connect()
SSL modes
The Socket API currently supports the below SSL modes in PostgreSQL:
|SSL Mode
|Currently Supported
disable
|Supported (not recommended: insecure)
allow
|Supported
prefer
|Supported
require
|Supported (recommended)
verify-ca
|Not yet supported (requires Mutual TLS)
verify-full
|Not yet supported (requires Mutual TLS)
The PostgreSQL documentation explains each connection mode in further detail.
Full example
The below example queries a public Postgres database made available by RNACentral, which is available at
postgres://reader:[email protected]:5432/pfmegrnargs.
To run the example:
- Install the
pglibrary via
npm install pg.
- Enable
node_compatfor your Worker project.
- Provide the connection string as a secret via
wrangler secret put <KEY>.
wrangler.toml
# Ensure you enable Node.js compatibility to your project
node_compat = true
index.ts
import { Client } from "pg";
export interface Env { // This should be a valid connection string // For example, "postgres://user:[email protected] // Use `wrangler secret put DB_URL` to configure a Secret with your connection string DB: string;
}
export default { async fetch( request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext ): Promise<Response> { const url = new URL(request.url); if (url.pathname === "/favicon.ico") return new Response(null, { status: 404 });
var client = new Client(env.DB_URL); await client.connect();
// Query the RNA database! const result = await client.query({ text: "SELECT * FROM rnc_database LIMIT 10", }); console.log(JSON.stringify(result.rows)); const resp = Response.json(result.rows);
// Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is // completed. ctx.waitUntil(client.end()); return resp; },
};
Caveats
There are some caveats to be aware of during the beta release of PostgreSQL support with Workers, including:
Connection pooling & startup
Each Worker invocation currently establishes a new connection to your database, which will introduce additional latency during this beta release. Since many PostgreSQL instances also have limits on the number of concurrent connections they can support, we recommend enabling connection pooling with your database provider or configuring PgBouncer in front of it. Instances may otherwise be at risk of running out of memory due to how PostgreSQL allocations memory per client connection.
Access control
Connectivity to your database is over the public Internet. You may need to allow access to your database from outside the private network and/or VPC network it is configured on before you can connect to it from a Worker.
Mutual TLS support
As documented in the supported connection modes, SSL modes that require support for TLS client certificates are not yet supported.
ORM (Object Relational Mapper) library version requirement
ORM libraries that use
pg as their underlying driver will need to be updated to support version
8.11.0 or higher to work within a Worker.
Follow the changelog for updates to these caveats.
Provider-specific configuration
|Provider
|Notes
|Neon
|Enable connection pooling for your Neon database by adding the
-pooler suffix to your database endpoint ID.
|Supabase
|Ensure you are using port
6543 to use connection pooling with your Supabase database. Supabase also providers a HTTP API that can be accessed directly via Workers.
|AWS RDS / Aurora
|Use RDS Proxy to enable connection pooling and ensure your Security Group allows connections from the public Internet.
|Google Cloud SQL
|Configure a public IP for your instance and add an authorized address range (
0.0.0.0/0) to allow (authenticated) access over the public Internet.
Next steps
- Refer to the list of supported database integrations to understand other ways to connect to existing databases.
- Learn more about how to use the Socket API in a Worker.
- Understand the protocols supported by Workers.