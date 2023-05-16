Connect to PostgreSQL (beta)

Cloudflare Workers supports direct connectivity to PostgreSQL instances over the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) using the Socket API, and via serverless drivers that enable HTTP access.

This guide demonstrates how to use the Socket API and the pg JavaScript driver to connect to a PostgreSQL server from your Workers.

Ensure you are using pg (node-postgres) version 8.11.0 or higher. Earlier versions do not support the Workers Socket API.

To connect to a Postgres database from a Worker:

​​ Connect to a Postgres database

There are two ways to connect to a Postgres database:

​​ Use a connection string

A connection string combines the username, password, host, port and (optional) database name as a single URL-like string.

To set your connection string as a secret so that it is not stored as plain text, use wrangler secret put . DB_URL is an example variable name for this secret to be accessed in your Worker:

$ wrangler secret put DB_URL ➜ wrangler secret put DB_URL ------------------------------------------------------- ? Enter a secret value: › ******************** ✨ Success! Uploaded secret DB_URL

const client = new Client ( env . DB_URL ) ; await client . connect ( ) const result = await client . query ( { text : "SELECT * FROM tablename" } )

​​ Set explicit host and port parameters

You can pass parameters one-by-one to the pg client instead of providing a connection string. These parameters can be configured as environmental variables via the dashboard or via wrangler.toml , as follows:

wrangler.toml [ vars ] DB_USERNAME = "postgres" DB_HOST = "ep-aged-sound-175961.us-east-2.aws.neon.tech" DB_PORT = "5432" DB_NAME = "neondb"

To set your password as a secret so that it is not stored as plain text, use wrangler secret put . DB_PASSWORD is an example variable name for this secret to be accessed in your Worker:

$ wrangler secret put DB_PASSWORD ------------------------------------------------------- ? Enter a secret value: › ******************** ✨ Success! Uploaded secret DB_PASSWORD

You can then pass the environmental variables set in your wrangler.toml and the password configured as a secret to pg when creating a new Client instance:

const client = new Client ( { user : env . DB_USERNAME , password : env . DB_PASSWORD , host : env . DB_HOST , port : env . DB_PORT , database : env . DB_NAME } ) await client . connect ( )

​​ SSL modes

The Socket API currently supports the below SSL modes in PostgreSQL:

SSL Mode Currently Supported disable Supported (not recommended: insecure) allow Supported prefer Supported require Supported (recommended) verify-ca Not yet supported (requires Mutual TLS) verify-full Not yet supported (requires Mutual TLS)

The PostgreSQL documentation External link icon Open external link explains each connection mode in further detail.

​​ Full example

The below example queries a public Postgres database made available by RNACentral External link icon Open external link , which is available at postgres://reader:[email protected]:5432/pfmegrnargs .

To run the example:

Install the pg library via npm install pg .

library via . Enable node_compat for your Worker project.

for your Worker project. Provide the connection string as a secret via wrangler secret put <KEY> .

wrangler.toml node_compat = true

index.ts import { Client } from "pg" ; export interface Env { DB : string ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/favicon.ico" ) return new Response ( null , { status : 404 } ) ; var client = new Client ( env . DB_URL ) ; await client . connect ( ) ; const result = await client . query ( { text : "SELECT * FROM rnc_database LIMIT 10" , } ) ; console . log ( JSON . stringify ( result . rows ) ) ; const resp = Response . json ( result . rows ) ; ctx . waitUntil ( client . end ( ) ) ; return resp ; } , } ;

There are some caveats to be aware of during the beta release of PostgreSQL support with Workers, including:

​​ Connection pooling & startup

Each Worker invocation currently establishes a new connection to your database, which will introduce additional latency during this beta release. Since many PostgreSQL instances also have limits on the number of concurrent connections they can support, we recommend enabling connection pooling with your database provider or configuring PgBouncer External link icon Open external link in front of it. Instances may otherwise be at risk of running out of memory due to how PostgreSQL allocations memory per client connection.

​​ Access control

Connectivity to your database is over the public Internet. You may need to allow access to your database from outside the private network and/or VPC network it is configured on before you can connect to it from a Worker.

​​ Mutual TLS support

As documented in the supported connection modes, SSL modes that require support for TLS client certificates are not yet supported.

​​ ORM (Object Relational Mapper) library version requirement

ORM libraries that use pg as their underlying driver will need to be updated to support version 8.11.0 or higher to work within a Worker.

Follow the changelog for updates to these caveats.

​​ Next steps