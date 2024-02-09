DHCP static address reservation
If you configure your Connector to be a DHCP server, you can also assign IP addresses to specific devices on your network. To reserve IP addresses:
- Configure your Connector to be a DHCP server.
- Select Add DHCP Reservation.
- In Hardware Address enter the MAC address for the device you want a specific IP address for.
- In IP Address, enter the IP address for that device.
- (Optional) If you need to reserve more IP addresses, select Add DHCP Reservation as many times as needed, and enter the new values.