Set up Private Network Load Balancing with WARP-to-Tunnel

You can use Private Network Load Balancing to distribute WARP client traffic to private hostnames and IPs connected via Cloudflare Tunnel.

For example, assume you have an internal application running in two data centers, and you want WARP users to access the application from the data center closest to their geographic location. A typical load balancing configuration is shown in the following diagram:

graph LR W[WARP clients] --> C{Private load balancer <br> 100.112.0.0} C -- Tunnel 1 --> cf1 C -- Tunnel 2 --> cf2 subgraph D2[Data center 2] cf2@{ shape: processes, label: "cloudflared" } subgraph F[Pool 2] S3["Endpoint <br> server3.internal.local <br> 10.0.0.1 (VNET-2)"] S4["Endpoint <br> server4.internal.local <br> 10.0.0.2 (VNET-2)"] end cf2-->S3 cf2-->S4 end subgraph D1[Data center 1] cf1@{ shape: processes, label: "cloudflared" } subgraph E[Pool 1] S1["Endpoint <br> server1.internal.local <br> 10.0.0.1 (VNET-1)"] S2["Endpoint <br> server2.internal.local <br> 10.0.0.2 (VNET-1)"] end cf1-->S1 cf1-->S2 end style E stroke-width:2px,stroke-dasharray: 5 5 style F stroke-width:2px,stroke-dasharray: 5 5

The components in the diagram include:

cloudflared : Each data center is connected to Cloudflare with its own Cloudflare Tunnel. cloudflared installs on one or more host machines in the network.

: Each data center is connected to Cloudflare with its own Cloudflare Tunnel. installs on one or more host machines in the network. Private load balancer IP : End users connect to the application using the load balancer's IP address. This can either be a Cloudflare-assigned CGNAT IP ( 100.64.0.0/10 ) or a custom RFC 1918 ↗ IP.

: End users connect to the application using the load balancer's IP address. This can either be a Cloudflare-assigned CGNAT IP ( ) or a custom RFC 1918 IP. Load balancer pool : The load balancer is configured with one pool per tunnel.

: The load balancer is configured with one pool per tunnel. Load balancer endpoint: A pool contains one or more endpoints, where each endpoint is a server behind cloudflared that is running the application. We recommend defining endpoints using the server's private hostname ( server1.internal.local ) to avoid issues with overlapping IP ranges. If you prefer to manage endpoints using IPs, you can assign a distinct virtual network (VNET) per tunnel so that Load Balancer can deterministically route requests to the correct endpoint.

Prerequisites

Your private hostname or IP routes through Cloudflare Tunnel. To learn how to connect your private network, refer to Connect a private hostname or Connect an IP/CIDR.

1. Create load balancer pools

Load balancer pools are logical groupings of endpoints, typically organized by physical datacenter or geographic region. The endpoints in the pool are the destinations where traffic is ultimately routed.

Pools can be created using either the Cloudflare dashboard or the API.

Dashboard

API To create a pool using the dashboard, refer to the Create a pool documentation. Endpoint IP address limitations All endpoints with private IPs must have a virtual network (VNET) specified.

A pool cannot have multiple endpoints with the same IP address, even when using different virtual networks. You can assign endpoints with overlapping IPs to different pools, as shown in the example diagram. Alternatively, add endpoints using their private hostnames instead of IPs. To get a list of your current virtual networks, use the List virtual networks API operation. Enable virtual/private IP support by adding the virtual_network_id field to the origins in your API request. Refer to the Cloudflare Load Balancer API documentation for more information on how to create a pool using the API. The following example adds a Cloudflare Tunnel endpoint to an existing Load Balancer pool: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Load Balancing: Monitors and Pools Write Patch Pool curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /load_balancers/pools/ $POOL_ID " \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "origins": [ { "name": "server-1", "address": "10.0.0.1", "enabled": true, "weight": 1, "virtual_network_id": "a5624d4e-044a-4ff0-b3e1-e2465353d4b4" } ] }'

2. Create a private load balancer

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Load Balancing page. Go to Load balancing Select Create a Load Balancer. Select Private Load Balancer. On the next step you can choose to associate this load balancer with either: A Cloudflare-assigned IP from the 100.64.0.0/10 range

range A custom RFC 1918 address ↗ Add a descriptive name to identify your load balancer. Proceed through the setup.

After completing the setup, you will be redirected to the Load Balancing dashboard. You can locate your load balancer using the search bar or by filtering for Private load balancers. Be sure to note the load balancer IP as it will be required in the following steps.

3. Route the load balancer IP through WARP

In order for WARP clients to connect to your load balancer, the load balancer's IP address must route through the WARP tunnel in your Split Tunnel settings.

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client. Under Device settings, find the device profile you would like to modify and select Edit. Under Split Tunnels, check whether your Split Tunnels mode is set to Exclude or Include. Select Manage. Depending on the mode: Exclude mode : Delete the IP range that contains your load balancer IP. For example, if your load balancer has a Cloudflare-assigned CGNAT IP, delete 100.64.0.0/10 . We recommend adding back the IPs that are not being used by your load balancer. Note Some IPs in the 100.64.0.0/10 range may be reserved for other Zero Trust services such as Gateway initial resolved IPs or WARP CGNAT IPs. These IPs should remain deleted from the Exclude list.

: Delete the IP range that contains your load balancer IP. For example, if your load balancer has a Cloudflare-assigned CGNAT IP, delete . We recommend adding back the IPs that are not being used by your load balancer. Include mode: Add your load balancer IP.

WARP traffic can now reach your private load balancer. For example, if your load balancer points to a web application, you can test by running curl <load-balancer-IP> from the WARP device. This traffic will be distributed over Cloudflare Tunnel to your private endpoints according to your configured steering method.

4. (Optional) Assign a hostname to the load balancer

If you want your load balancer and its endpoints to be transparently accessible to users via a hostname, you can create a Gateway DNS Override policy that maps the hostname to the load balancer's IP address. This ensures that traffic destined for the hostname resolves to the correct IP.

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Gateway > Firewall policies> DNS. Select Add DNS policy. In Traffic, create an expression where the Selector equals Host , the Operator equals is , and Value is the hostname you wish to associate with your load balancer. For example, Selector Operator Value Host is app.internal.local Set the Action to Override. In Override Hostname, enter your private load balancer IP (for example, 100.112.0.0 ).

Requests to the hostname will now resolve to your private load balancer.