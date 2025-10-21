Set up Private Network Load Balancing with WARP-to-Tunnel
You can use Private Network Load Balancing to distribute WARP client traffic to private hostnames and IPs connected via Cloudflare Tunnel.
For example, assume you have an internal application running in two data centers, and you want WARP users to access the application from the data center closest to their geographic location. A typical load balancing configuration is shown in the following diagram:
graph LR W[WARP clients] --> C{Private load balancer <br> 100.112.0.0} C -- Tunnel 1 --> cf1 C -- Tunnel 2 --> cf2 subgraph D2[Data center 2] cf2@{ shape: processes, label: "cloudflared" } subgraph F[Pool 2] S3["Endpoint <br> server3.internal.local <br> 10.0.0.1 (VNET-2)"] S4["Endpoint <br> server4.internal.local <br> 10.0.0.2 (VNET-2)"] end cf2-->S3 cf2-->S4 end subgraph D1[Data center 1] cf1@{ shape: processes, label: "cloudflared" } subgraph E[Pool 1] S1["Endpoint <br> server1.internal.local <br> 10.0.0.1 (VNET-1)"] S2["Endpoint <br> server2.internal.local <br> 10.0.0.2 (VNET-1)"] end cf1-->S1 cf1-->S2 end style E stroke-width:2px,stroke-dasharray: 5 5 style F stroke-width:2px,stroke-dasharray: 5 5
The components in the diagram include:
- cloudflared: Each data center is connected to Cloudflare with its own Cloudflare Tunnel.
cloudflaredinstalls on one or more host machines in the network.
- Private load balancer IP: End users connect to the application using the load balancer's IP address. This can either be a Cloudflare-assigned CGNAT IP (
100.64.0.0/10) or a custom RFC 1918 ↗ IP.
- Load balancer pool: The load balancer is configured with one pool per tunnel.
- Load balancer endpoint: A pool contains one or more endpoints, where each endpoint is a server behind
cloudflaredthat is running the application. We recommend defining endpoints using the server's private hostname (
server1.internal.local) to avoid issues with overlapping IP ranges. If you prefer to manage endpoints using IPs, you can assign a distinct virtual network (VNET) per tunnel so that Load Balancer can deterministically route requests to the correct endpoint.
- Your private hostname or IP routes through Cloudflare Tunnel. To learn how to connect your private network, refer to Connect a private hostname or Connect an IP/CIDR.
Load balancer pools are logical groupings of endpoints, typically organized by physical datacenter or geographic region. The endpoints in the pool are the destinations where traffic is ultimately routed.
Pools can be created using either the Cloudflare dashboard or the API.
To create a pool using the dashboard, refer to the Create a pool documentation.
To get a list of your current virtual networks, use the List virtual networks API operation.
Enable virtual/private IP support by adding the
virtual_network_id field to the
origins in your API request. Refer to the Cloudflare Load Balancer API documentation for more information on how to create a pool using the API.
The following example adds a Cloudflare Tunnel endpoint to an existing Load Balancer pool:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Load Balancing: Monitors and Pools Write
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Load Balancing page.Go to Load balancing
-
Select Create a Load Balancer.
-
Select Private Load Balancer.
-
On the next step you can choose to associate this load balancer with either:
- A Cloudflare-assigned IP from the
100.64.0.0/10range
- A custom RFC 1918 address ↗
- A Cloudflare-assigned IP from the
-
Add a descriptive name to identify your load balancer.
-
Proceed through the setup.
After completing the setup, you will be redirected to the Load Balancing dashboard. You can locate your load balancer using the search bar or by filtering for Private load balancers. Be sure to note the load balancer IP as it will be required in the following steps.
In order for WARP clients to connect to your load balancer, the load balancer's IP address must route through the WARP tunnel in your Split Tunnel settings.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
-
Under Device settings, find the device profile you would like to modify and select Edit.
-
Under Split Tunnels, check whether your Split Tunnels mode is set to Exclude or Include.
-
Select Manage. Depending on the mode:
- Exclude mode: Delete the IP range that contains your load balancer IP. For example, if your load balancer has a Cloudflare-assigned CGNAT IP, delete
100.64.0.0/10. We recommend adding back the IPs that are not being used by your load balancer.
- Include mode: Add your load balancer IP.
- Exclude mode: Delete the IP range that contains your load balancer IP. For example, if your load balancer has a Cloudflare-assigned CGNAT IP, delete
WARP traffic can now reach your private load balancer. For example, if your load balancer points to a web application, you can test by running
curl <load-balancer-IP> from the WARP device. This traffic will be distributed over Cloudflare Tunnel to your private endpoints according to your configured steering method.
If you want your load balancer and its endpoints to be transparently accessible to users via a hostname, you can create a Gateway DNS Override policy that maps the hostname to the load balancer's IP address. This ensures that traffic destined for the hostname resolves to the correct IP.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Gateway > Firewall policies> DNS.
-
Select Add DNS policy.
-
In Traffic, create an expression where the Selector equals
Host, the Operator equals
is, and Value is the hostname you wish to associate with your load balancer. For example,
Selector Operator Value Host is
app.internal.local
-
Set the Action to Override.
-
In Override Hostname, enter your private load balancer IP (for example,
100.112.0.0).
Requests to the hostname will now resolve to your private load balancer.
