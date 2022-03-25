Geo steering
Geo Steering directs traffic to pools tied to specific countries, regions, or — for Enterprise customers only — data centers. This option is extremely useful when you want site visitors to access the origin server closest to them, which improves page-loading performance.
Pool assignment
You can assign multiple pools to the same area and the load balancer will use them in failover order. Any options not explicitly defined — whether in data centers, countries, or regions — will fall back to using default pools and failover.
Region steering
Cloudflare has 13 geographic regions that span the world. The region of a client is determined by the region of the Cloudflare data center that answers the client’s DNS query.
Via the dashboard
When creating or editing a load balancer :
- Go to the Traffic Steering step.
- Click Geo Steering.
- Select a region and click Add Region.
- Select a pool and click Add Pool.
- If adding multiple pools, re-order them into your preferred failback order.
- (optional) Add more regions if needed.
Via the API
Use the
regions_pool property of the Update Load Balancers command to specify an array of regions. Specify each region using the appropriate region code followed by a list of origin servers to use for that region.
In the example below,
WNAM and
ENAM represent the West and East Coasts of North America, respectively.
Request
// PUT /zones/:zone_id/load_balancers
{ "description": "Load Balancer for www.example.com", "name": "www.example.com", "ttl": 30, "proxied": true, "fallback_pool": "ff02c959d17f7bb2b1184a202e3c0af7", "default_pools": ["17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4", "ff02c959d17f7bb2b1184a202e3c0af7"], "region_pools": { "WNAM": ["17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4", "ff02c959d17f7bb2b1184a202e3c0af7"], "ENAM": ["17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4", "ff02c959d17f7bb2b1184a202e3c0af7"], "EEU": ["ff02c959d17f7bb2b1184a202e3c0af7", "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4"] }
}
If you only define
WNAM, then traffic from the East Coast will be routed to the
default_pools. You can test this using a client in each of those locations.
Country steering
When creating a load balancer via the API, include the
country_pools object to map countries to a list of pool IDs (ordered by their failover priority).
To get a list of country codes, use the Region API .
Any country not explicitly defined will fall back to using the corresponding
region_pool mapping (if it exists), then to the associated default pools.
PoP steering
When creating a load balancer via the API, include the
pop_pools object to map Cloudflare data centers to a list of pool IDs (ordered by their failover priority).
For help finding data center identifiers, refer to this community thread.
Any data center not explicitly defined will fall back to using the corresponding
country_pool, then
region_pool mapping (if it exists), and finally to associated default pools.