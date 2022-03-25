Geo steering

Geo Steering directs traffic to pools tied to specific countries, regions, or — for Enterprise customers only — data centers. This option is extremely useful when you want site visitors to access the origin server closest to them, which improves page-loading performance.

​​ Pool assignment

You can assign multiple pools to the same area and the load balancer will use them in failover order. Any options not explicitly defined — whether in data centers, countries, or regions — will fall back to using default pools and failover.

​​ Region steering

Cloudflare has 13 geographic regions that span the world. The region of a client is determined by the region of the Cloudflare data center that answers the client’s DNS query. If you define region pools for a load balancer, you cannot delete these pools until you remove them from the load balancer configuration.

​​ Via the dashboard

When creating or editing a load balancer :

Go to the Traffic Steering step. Click Geo Steering. Select a region and click Add Region. Select a pool and click Add Pool. If adding multiple pools, re-order them into your preferred failback order. (optional) Add more regions if needed.

​​ Via the API

Use the regions_pool property of the Update Load Balancers External link icon Open external link command to specify an array of regions. Specify each region using the appropriate region code followed by a list of origin servers to use for that region.

In the example below, WNAM and ENAM represent the West and East Coasts of North America, respectively.

Request { "description" : "Load Balancer for www.example.com" , "name" : "www.example.com" , "ttl" : 30 , "proxied" : true , "fallback_pool" : "ff02c959d17f7bb2b1184a202e3c0af7" , "default_pools" : [ "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "ff02c959d17f7bb2b1184a202e3c0af7" ] , "region_pools" : { "WNAM" : [ "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "ff02c959d17f7bb2b1184a202e3c0af7" ] , "ENAM" : [ "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "ff02c959d17f7bb2b1184a202e3c0af7" ] , "EEU" : [ "ff02c959d17f7bb2b1184a202e3c0af7" , "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" ] } }

If you only define WNAM , then traffic from the East Coast will be routed to the default_pools . You can test this using a client in each of those locations.

​​ Country steering

When creating a load balancer via the API External link icon Open external link , include the country_pools object to map countries to a list of pool IDs (ordered by their failover priority).

To get a list of country codes, use the Region API .

Any country not explicitly defined will fall back to using the corresponding region_pool mapping (if it exists), then to the associated default pools. Country steering is only accessible via the API.

​​ PoP steering

When creating a load balancer via the API External link icon Open external link , include the pop_pools object to map Cloudflare data centers to a list of pool IDs (ordered by their failover priority).

For help finding data center identifiers, refer to this community thread External link icon Open external link .