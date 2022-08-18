Health monitor notifications

Cloudflare is migrating the notifications used by load balancing health monitors to use Cloudflare’s centralized Notifications Service.

​​ What is changing and why?

Cloudflare’s account-level Notifications Service is now the centralized location for most Cloudflare services. This change promotes consistency and streamlined administration, as well as gives you more options for notification delivery such as configuring webhooks or associating multiple pools with the same notification. These new notifications will also be managed at the account level instead of the zone level.

We strongly encourage all customers to migrate existing Health Monitor notifications to Cloudflare’s centralized Notifications Service to avoid lapses in alerts.

​​ Migration guide

You should use this guide to migrate over all your existing health monitor notifications.

​​ Step 1 - Find existing notifications

First you should determine which pools are using notifications. It’s often easier if you use the Cloudflare API to list all your pools and look for the notification_email parameter. With code Use the Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link to list all your pools and then look for whether each pool has a value for the notification_email parameter. Request curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected] " \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ | jq '[.result[] | select(.notification_email != "") | {name, notification_email}]' Response [ { "name": "pool-1", "notification_email": " [email protected] }, { "name": "pool-2", "notification_email": " [email protected] }, { "name": "pool-3", "notification_email": " [email protected] }, { "name": "pool-4", "notification_email": " [email protected] } ] No code To find pools with existing notifications in the dashboard: Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Pools. On a pool, click Edit. For Health Check Notifications, check the value is toggled to On and an email address is present in the Notification email address field.

​​ Step 2 - Create new notifications

In this step, you should create new notifications to replace all of your existing legacy notifications. With code If using the Cloudflare API, re-create all your existing notifications External link icon Open external link with the following parameters specified: "alert_type": "load_balancing_health_alert", "filters": { "pool_id": <<ARRAY_OF_INCLUDED_POOL_IDS>>, "new_health": <<ARRAY_OF_STATUS_TRIGGERS>> ["Unhealthy", "Healthy"], "event_source": <<ARRAY_OF_OBJECTS_WATCHED>> ["pool", "origin"] } No code On the pool you located in Step 1, look for Pool Notifications. Click Create a Health Alert to start creating a notification.

​​ Step 3 - Remove deprecated notifications

As the final step in the migration process, you need to remove all emails from your legacy notifications to ensure that you no longer receive deprecation emails moving forward.

Though you can perform these steps in the dashboard, Cloudflare recommends you use our new API endpoint for added convenience. With code If using the Cloudflare API, we recently added a PATCH External link icon Open external link endpoint so you can easily remove email notifications from multiple pools at the same time. Request curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_identifier/load_balancers/pools" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected] " \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "notification_email":"" }' This API call supports the standard pagination query parameters, either limit/offset or per_page/page , so by default it only updates the first 25 pools listed. To make sure you update all your pools, you may want to adjust your API call so it loops through various pages or includes a larger number of pools with each request.

If needed, you can remove legacy notifications by using the dashboard. No code Once you created your new notification in Step 2, you will return to the pool you were editing previously. To disable the deprecated notifications, toggle the Health Check Notifications on your pool to Off.

If you do not complete this step (removing all notification emails from all pools), your migration will not be considered complete and you will continue to receive additional emails about this deprecation.