Health monitor notifications
Cloudflare is migrating the notifications used by load balancing health monitors to use Cloudflare’s centralized Notifications Service.
What is changing and why?
Cloudflare’s account-level Notifications Service is now the centralized location for most Cloudflare services. This change promotes consistency and streamlined administration, as well as gives you more options for notification delivery such as configuring webhooks or associating multiple pools with the same notification. These new notifications will also be managed at the account level instead of the zone level.
We strongly encourage all customers to migrate existing Health Monitor notifications to Cloudflare’s centralized Notifications Service to avoid lapses in alerts.
Migration guide
You should use this guide to migrate over all your existing health monitor notifications.
Step 1 - Find existing notifications
First you should determine which pools are using notifications. It's often easier if you use the Cloudflare API to list all your pools and look for the notification_email parameter.

To find pools with existing notifications in the dashboard:
With code
To find pools with existing notifications in the dashboard:
Step 2 - Create new notifications
In this step, you should create new notifications to replace all of your existing legacy notifications. 

If using the Cloudflare API, re-create all your existing notifications with the following parameters specified:

On the pool you located in Step 1, look for Pool Notifications. Click Create a Health Alert to start creating a notification.
On the pool you located in Step 1, look for Pool Notifications. Click Create a Health Alert to start creating a notification.
Step 3 - Remove deprecated notifications
As the final step in the migration process, you need to remove all emails from your legacy notifications to ensure that you no longer receive deprecation emails moving forward.
Though you can perform these steps in the dashboard, Cloudflare recommends you use our new API endpoint for added convenience. If using the Cloudflare API, we recently added a This API call supports the standard pagination query parameters, either
PATCH endpoint so you can easily remove email notifications from multiple pools at the same time.
limit/offset or
per_page/page, so by default it only updates the first 25 pools listed. To make sure you update all your pools, you may want to adjust your API call so it loops through various pages or includes a larger number of pools with each request.
If needed, you can remove legacy notifications by using the dashboard. Once you created your new notification in Step 2, you will return to the pool you were editing previously. To disable the deprecated notifications, toggle the Health Check Notifications on your pool to Off.
Once you created your new notification in Step 2, you will return to the pool you were editing previously. To disable the deprecated notifications, toggle the Health Check Notifications on your pool to Off.
If you do not complete this step (removing all notification emails from all pools), your migration will not be considered complete and you will continue to receive additional emails about this deprecation.