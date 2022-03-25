Cloudflare Docs
Load-Balancing
Load Balancing
Proximity steering

Proximity Steering routes visitors or internal services to the closest physical data center.

To use proximity steering on a load balancer, you first need to add GPS coordinates to each origin pool.

When to add proximity steering

How to add proximity steering

To add coordinates when creating or editing a pool:

  1. Click the Configure co-ordinates for Proximity Steering dropdown.
  2. Enter the latitude and longitude or drag a marker on the map.
  3. Select Save.