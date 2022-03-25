Proximity steering

Proximity Steering routes visitors or internal services to the closest physical data center.

To use proximity steering on a load balancer, you first need to add GPS coordinates to each origin pool.

​​ When to add proximity steering

For new pools, add GPS coordinates when you create a pool.

For existing pools, add GPS coordinates when managing pools or in the Add Traffic Steering step of creating a load balancer .

​​ How to add proximity steering

To add coordinates when creating or editing a pool:

Click the Configure co-ordinates for Proximity Steering dropdown. Enter the latitude and longitude or drag a marker on the map. Select Save.