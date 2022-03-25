Proximity steering
Proximity Steering routes visitors or internal services to the closest physical data center.
To use proximity steering on a load balancer, you first need to add GPS coordinates to each origin pool.
When to add proximity steering
- For new pools, add GPS coordinates when you create a pool.
- For existing pools, add GPS coordinates when managing pools or in the Add Traffic Steering step of creating a load balancer .
How to add proximity steering
To add coordinates when creating or editing a pool:
- Click the Configure co-ordinates for Proximity Steering dropdown.
- Enter the latitude and longitude or drag a marker on the map.
- Select Save.