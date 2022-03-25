Cloudflare Docs
Load-Balancing
Load balance additional DNS records

In addition to load balancing between DNS records used for IP resolution — A, AAAA, and CNAME records — Enterprise customers can also load balance between MX, SRV, and TXT records.

MX records

To load balance between multiple mail servers:

  1. Make sure you have the required DNS records for your mail servers.
  2. Create a monitor with a Type of SMTP.
  3. Create a pool with your mail servers and attach the newly created monitor.
  4. Create a load balancer that includes your newly created pools. Since it will forward SMTP traffic, the load balancer should be unproxied (DNS-only) .

SRV records

To load balance between different SRV records, which contain significantly more information than many other DNS records:

  1. Create your SRV records .
  2. Create a monitor with a Type of UDP-ICMP or TCP.
  3. Create a pool with your various SRV records and attach the newly created monitor.
  4. Create a load balancer that includes your newly created pools. This load balancer should be unproxied (DNS-only) .