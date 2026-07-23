Perform planned maintenance

Overview Before you begin Gradual rotation Immediate rotation

When you change application settings or add new assets, you will likely want to make these changes on one endpoint at a time. Going endpoint by endpoint reduces the risk of changes and ensures a more consistent user experience.

To take endpoints out of rotation gradually (important for session-based load balancing), enable endpoint drain on your load balancer. This option is only available for proxied load balancers (orange-clouded).

To direct traffic away from your endpoint immediately, adjust settings on the pool or monitor.

Note If you want to divert traffic from an endpoint to prevent it from becoming unhealthy, use Load Shedding instead.

Existing connections are not terminated When an endpoint becomes unhealthy, Cloudflare Load Balancing stops routing new requests to it. However, existing connections (including long-lived WebSocket connections) are not terminated — they remain open until they close naturally. If you need graceful connection draining, use endpoint drain to proactively take endpoints out of rotation before maintenance, rather than relying on health check failures alone.

Before you begin

Before disabling any endpoint, review the settings for any affected load balancers and pools.

If a pool falls below its Health Threshold, it will be considered Unhealthy and — depending on the load balancer setup and steering policy — a load balancer may begin routing traffic away from that pool.

Gradual rotation

Note Endpoint drain is only available for proxied load balancers (orange-clouded).

With session-based load balancing, it is important to direct all requests from a particular end user to a specific endpoint. Otherwise, information about the user session — such as items in their shopping cart — may be lost and lead to negative business outcomes.

To remove an endpoint from rotation while still preserving session continuity, set up Endpoint drain on a load balancer:

On a new or existing load balancer, go to the Hostname step. Make sure you have enabled Session Affinity. For Endpoint drain duration, enter a time in seconds. If this value is less than the Session TTL value, you will affect existing sessions. Save your changes to the load balancer. Click Manage Pools. Disable an endpoint. Your load balancer will gradually drain sessions from that endpoint. On your load balancer, expand your pools to find the disabled endpoint. You will see the estimated Drain Time counting down. When a drain is Complete, there are no longer any connections to that endpoint. Perform your required maintenance or upgrades. To bring your endpoint back online, re-enable the endpoint.

Immediate rotation

To direct traffic away from an endpoint immediately: