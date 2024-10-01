Load Balancing with the China Network

Prerequisites

To enable load balancers to be deployed to the China Network, your zone will need to meet the following two criteria:

A valid ICP license for the zone in question. The zone must be provisioned with access to the China Network.

Once these two criteria are met, create a load balancer by sending a POST request to the following endpoint. To deploy to the China Network, the networks array in the API call must contain jdcloud as a value in addition to cloudflare . Refer to the Cloudflare API documentation for details on the required fields and their formats. When selecting a region for pool health checks, China is now available to be selected in both the dashboard and API.

Terminal window https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ {zone_id} /load_balancers

Limitations

Load balancers deployed to the China Network currently have the following limitations:

Only cookie-based session affinity is supported. Private network off-ramps (Tunnel, GRE, IPsec) are not supported.