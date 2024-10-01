 Skip to content
Load Balancing with the China Network

Prerequisites

To enable load balancers to be deployed to the China Network, your zone will need to meet the following two criteria:

  1. A valid ICP license for the zone in question.
  2. The zone must be provisioned with access to the China Network.

Once these two criteria are met, create a load balancer by sending a POST request to the following endpoint. To deploy to the China Network, the networks array in the API call must contain jdcloud as a value in addition to cloudflare. Refer to the Cloudflare API documentation for details on the required fields and their formats. When selecting a region for pool health checks, China is now available to be selected in both the dashboard and API.

Terminal window
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/load_balancers

Limitations

Load balancers deployed to the China Network currently have the following limitations:

  1. Only cookie-based session affinity is supported.
  2. Private network off-ramps (Tunnel, GRE, IPsec) are not supported.
