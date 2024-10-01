Load Balancing with the China Network
To enable load balancers to be deployed to the China Network, your zone will need to meet the following two criteria:
- A valid ICP license for the zone in question.
- The zone must be provisioned with access to the China Network.
Once these two criteria are met, create a load balancer by sending a POST request to the following endpoint. To deploy to the China Network, the
networks array in the API call must contain
jdcloud as a value in addition to
cloudflare. Refer to the Cloudflare API documentation for details on the required fields and their formats. When selecting a region for pool health checks,
China is now available to be selected in both the dashboard and API.
Load balancers deployed to the China Network currently have the following limitations:
- Only cookie-based session affinity is supported.
- Private network off-ramps (Tunnel, GRE, IPsec) are not supported.