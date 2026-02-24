DNS persistence
This guide explains how to achieve DNS persistence when using Cloudflare Load Balancing, similar to functionality provided by traditional DNS-based load balancers.
DNS persistence ensures that subsequent DNS requests from the same local DNS server receive the same IP address. This is useful for applications that require session consistency, such as VPN connections or authentication systems.
Cloudflare Load Balancing can achieve DNS persistence using different configuration approaches for DNS-only load balancing.
For DNS-only load balancing, Cloudflare offers three methods to achieve DNS persistence:
This method uses geographic steering based on the Cloudflare Point of Presence (PoP) that receives the DNS request.
- Create a pool for each endpoint. Do not apply load shedding to either pool.
- Create a DNS-only load balancer and add both pools. Ensure
pool_1is ordered before
pool_2.
- Under Traffic Steering, select Geo Steering.
- Create a geo-steering rule for a region (for example, Eastern North America) and select the same pools but in reverse order (
pool_2first, then
pool_1).
- Use Never prefer ECS and PoP location to determine the source of the request.
All requests received at Cloudflare PoPs in the specified region are sent to one endpoint, while requests from other regions are sent to the other endpoint.
Using the Cloudflare PoP that received the request as criteria for steering is more stable than IP hashing or splitting IP space, as it is not affected by recursive DNS providers using different egress IPs.
This method uses load shedding to distribute traffic based on the source IP address of the recursive DNS resolver.
- Create a pool for each endpoint (for example,
pool_1with
endpoint_1and
pool_2with
endpoint_2).
- On the first pool, select Hash under Endpoint Steering.
- Configure Load Shedding:
- Policy: IP Hash
- Shed %: 50% (to split traffic evenly between two pools)
- Create a DNS-only load balancer and add both pools. Ensure
pool_1is ordered before
pool_2.
- Do not configure additional traffic steering or rules.
This configuration sheds half of the requests to the second pool using an IP hash and respects session affinity per source IP of the recursive resolver.
Some recursive DNS providers (like Google DNS 8.8.8.8 or Quad9 9.9.9.9) may use different egress IPs randomly, which can reduce persistence stability.
This method uses custom rules to split traffic based on IP address ranges.
- Create a pool for each endpoint. Do not apply load shedding to either pool.
- Create a DNS-only load balancer and add both pools. Ensure
pool_1is ordered before
pool_2.
- Do not configure traffic steering.
- Create a Custom Rule with:
- Field: IP Source Address
- Operator: is in
- Value: A subset of IP space (for example,
0.0.0.0/1for the lower half of IPv4 space)
- For the rule action, choose Override > Endpoints and set the pools in reverse order (
pool_2,
pool_1).
Traffic with source IPs in the lower half of IPv4 space is sent to one endpoint, while traffic in the upper half is sent to the other endpoint.
Similar to Method 2, this approach may be less stable with recursive DNS providers that use varying egress IPs.