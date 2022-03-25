Additional configuration
Beyond creating a simple load balancer , you may want to further customize how your load balancer routes traffic or integrate your load balancer with other Cloudflare products.
Customize load balancer behavior
- Route traffic according to characteristics of each request by creating custom rules
- Protect at-risk origins from reaching failover by setting up load shedding
- Take servers out of rotation for planned maintenance
Integrate with other Cloudflare products
- Bring load balancing to your TCP or UDP applications with Cloudflare Spectrum
- Further secure origin access with Cloudflare Tunnel
- Accelerate dynamic content with Cloudflare Railgun
Integrate with 3rd parties
- Deploy containerized applications across multiple clouds
- Increase visibility by sending health check notifications to Pagerduty