Additional configuration

Beyond creating a simple load balancer, you may want to further customize how your load balancer routes traffic or integrate your load balancer with other Cloudflare products.
- Route traffic according to characteristics of each request by creating custom rules
- Protect at-risk endpoints from reaching failover by setting up load shedding
- Take endpoints out of rotation for planned maintenance
- Return endpoint hostnames as
CNAMErecords to support downstream DNS steering with CNAME flattening for endpoints
- Bring load balancing to your TCP or UDP applications with Cloudflare Spectrum
- Further secure endpoint access with Cloudflare Tunnel
- Increase visibility by sending health monitor notifications to PagerDuty