Additional configuration

Overview Customize load balancer behavior Integrate with other Cloudflare products Integrate with 3rd parties

Beyond creating a simple load balancer, you may want to further customize how your load balancer routes traffic or integrate your load balancer with other Cloudflare products.

Customize load balancer behavior

Route traffic according to characteristics of each request by creating custom rules

Protect at-risk endpoints from reaching failover by setting up load shedding

Take endpoints out of rotation for planned maintenance

Return endpoint hostnames as CNAME records to support downstream DNS steering with CNAME flattening for endpoints

Integrate with other Cloudflare products

Bring load balancing to your TCP or UDP applications with Cloudflare Spectrum

Further secure endpoint access with Cloudflare Tunnel

Integrate with 3rd parties