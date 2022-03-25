Additional configuration

Beyond creating a simple load balancer , you may want to further customize how your load balancer routes traffic or integrate your load balancer with other Cloudflare products.

​​ Customize load balancer behavior

Route traffic according to characteristics of each request by creating custom rules

Protect at-risk origins from reaching failover by setting up load shedding

Take servers out of rotation for planned maintenance

​​ Integrate with other Cloudflare products

Bring load balancing to your TCP or UDP applications with Cloudflare Spectrum

Further secure origin access with Cloudflare Tunnel

Accelerate dynamic content with Cloudflare Railgun