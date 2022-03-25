Supported fields and operators

The fields available for load balancing rules depend on whether Cloudflare proxies the traffic going through your load balancer.

If you use the wrong type of fields, you might see unexpected behavior from load balancing rules. For best results, always use the fields associated with your traffic’s proxy status.

​​ Fields supported regardless of proxy

Regardless of whether your traffic is proxied, you have access to the following fields:

Name in Expression Builder Field Description IP address ip.src

IP address The client TCP IP address, which may be adjusted to reflect the actual address of the client by using HTTP headers such as X-Forwarded-For or X-Real-IP . Example value:

192.0.2.1 Load Balancer Region cf.load_balancer.region

bytes The region name of the data center processing the request. Load Balancer Name cf.load_balancer.name

bytes The name of the load balancer executing these rules. Example value:

lb.example.com

​​ Proxied traffic

If your traffic is proxied, you have access to all the fields listed under Proxied Only and Both , such as:

Request Method

URI

Timestamp

Header

For the most up to date list of these fields, create a load balancing rule in the UI.

For more details about the field type or properties, refer to the Rules language documentation .

​​ Unproxied traffic

If your traffic is not proxied through Cloudflare, you have access to all the fields listed under Unproxied only and Both .

Cloudflare Load Balancers support the following unproxied fields:

Name in Expression Builder Field Description Query Type dns.qry.type

Int The numeric value of the DNS query type Example Values: 1 (A record)

28 (AAAA record) Question dns.qry.typ

boolean A boolean indicating that the received DNS message was a question Query Name dns.qry.name

Bytes The byte of the query name asked, such as example.com Query Name Length dns.qry.name.len

Int The length in bytes of the query name.

​​ Operators and grouping symbols

Comparison operators specify how values defined in an expression must relate to the actual HTTP request value for the expression to return true.

Logical operators combine two expressions to form a compound expression and use order of precedence to determine how an expression is evaluated.

Grouping symbols allow you to organize expressions, enforce operator precedence, and nest expressions.

For examples and usage, refer to Operators and grouping symbols in the Rules language documentation.