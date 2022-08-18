Cloudflare Docs
Load-Balancing
Cloudflare Docs
Load Balancing
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Load Balancing on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Migrate to new GraphQL nodes

After 30 September 2021, Cloudflare will make the following changes to the Load Balancing GraphQL schema:

  • Deprecate nodes:
    • loadBalancingRequestsGroups will be deprecated for loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups
    • loadBalancingRequests will be deprecated for loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive
  • Deprecate the date field (replace it with the existing datetime field)
  • Add the sampleInterval field

​​ Example query

The following example:

  • Replaces loadBalancingRequestsGroups with loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups
  • Replaces date with datetime
  • Uses the new sampleInterval field
    query {
      viewer {
        zones(filter: { zoneTag: "your Zone ID" }) {
          loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups(
            filter: {
              datetime_gt: "2021-06-12T04:00:00Z",
              datetime_lt: "2021-06-13T06:00:00Z"
            }
          ) {
            dimensions {
              datetime
              coloCode
              ...
            }
            avg {
              sampleInterval
            }
          }
        }
      }

    }