Connect to Postgres
Hyperdrive supports both PostgreSQL and PostgreSQL-compatible databases, as well as popular drivers and the many Object Relational Mapper (ORM) libraries that use those drivers.
Create a Hyperdrive
To quickly create a Hyperdrive that connects to an existing PostgreSQL database, you can use the wrangler CLI or use the Cloudflare dashboard.
When using wrangler, replace the placeholder value provided to
--connection-string with the connection string for your database:
# wrangler v3.11 and above required$ wrangler hyperdrive create my-first-hyperdrive --connection-string="postgres://user:[email protected]:5432/databasenamehere"
This will output the ID of your Hyperdrive, which you will need to set in the
wrangler.toml configuration file for your Workers project:
[[hyperdrive]]name = "HYPERDRIVE"id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>
This will allow Hyperdrive to generate a dynamic connection string within your Worker that you can pass to your existing database driver. See the code examples on this page for how to set up a database driver with Hyperdrive.
Refer to the examples documentation for step-by-step guides on how to set up Hyperdrive with several popular database providers.
Supported drivers
Hyperdrive uses Workers TCP socket support to support TCP connections to databases. The following table lists the supported database drivers and the minimum version that works with Hyperdrive:
|Driver
|Docs
|Minimum Version Required
|node-postgres -
pg
|https://node-postgres.com/
[email protected]
|Postgres.js
|https://github.com/porsager/postgres
3.4.0
|Drizzle
|https://orm.drizzle.team/
0.26.2^
|Kysely
|https://kysely.dev/
0.26.3^
^ The marked libraries use
node-postgres or
Postgres.js as a dependency.
Other drivers and ORMs not listed may also be supported: this list is not exhaustive.
Supported TLS (SSL) modes
Hyperdrive supports the following PostgreSQL TLS (SSL) connection modes when connecting to your origin database:
|Mode
|Supported
|Details
none
|No
|Hyperdrive does not support insecure plain text connections.
prefer
|No (use
require)
|Hyperdrive will always use TLS.
require
|Yes (default)
|TLS is required, but server certificates are not validated.
verify-ca
|Not currently supported in beta
|Verifies the server’s TLS certificate is signed by a root CA on the client. This ensures the server has a certificate the client trusts.
verify-full
|Not currently supported in beta
|Identical to
verify-ca, but also requires the database hostname must match a Subject Alternative Name (SAN) present on the certificate.
Driver examples
The following Workers code shows examples for both
node-postgres and Postgres.js:
$ npm install pg
$ npm install postgres
The following Workers examples show you how to:
- Create a database client in each driver.
- Pass the Hyperdrive connection string and connect to the database.
- Write a query.
src/worker.ts
import { Client } from 'pg'
interface Env { HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;
}
export default async fetch(req: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { // The node-postgres client accepts a 'connectionString' parameter const client = new Client({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString, }); await client.connect()
const results = await client.query("SELECT * FROM users LIMIT 10")
return Response.json(results)
}
src/worker.ts
import postgres from 'postgres'
interface Env { HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;
}
export default async fetch(req: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { // The Postgres.js library accepts a connection string directly const sql = postgres(env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString)
const results = await sql`SELECT * FROM users LIMIT 10`
return Response.json(results)
}
Transaction and statement support
Hyperdrive’s connection pooling mode is equivalent to the
transaction mode of connection poolers like PgBouncer and PgCat.
When using Hyperdrive, the following PostgreSQL features are unsupported:
- Named prepared statements ( PostgreSQL docs). Note that these are distinct from the typical and common unnamed prepared statements used to safely provide values to a query.
SETstatements
- Advisory locks ( PostgreSQL docs)
LISTENand
NOTIFY
PREPAREand
DEALLOCATE
In cases where you need to issue these unsupported statements from your application, Cloudflare recommends setting up a second, direct client without Hyperdrive.
Identify connections from Hyperdrive
To identify active connections to your Postgres database server from Hyperdrive:
- Hyperdrive’s connections to your database will show up with
Cloudflare Hyperdriveas the
application_namein the
pg_stat_activitytable.
- You can run
SELECT DISTINCT usename, application_name FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE application_name = "Cloudflare Hyperdrive"to show whether Hyperdrive is currently holding a connection (or connections) open to your database.
