Connect to Postgres
Hyperdrive supports PostgreSQL and PostgreSQL-compatible databases, popular drivers and Object Relational Mapper (ORM) libraries that use those drivers.
Create a Hyperdrive
To create a Hyperdrive that connects to an existing PostgreSQL database, use the wrangler CLI or the Cloudflare dashboard.
When using wrangler, replace the placeholder value provided to
--connection-string with the connection string for your database:
# wrangler v3.11 and above required
$ npx wrangler hyperdrive create my-first-hyperdrive --connection-string="postgres://user:[email protected]:5432/databasenamehere"
The command above will output the ID of your Hyperdrive, which you will need to set in the
wrangler.toml configuration file for your Workers project:
node_compat = true # required for database drivers to function
[[hyperdrive]]
name = "HYPERDRIVE"
id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"
This will allow Hyperdrive to generate a dynamic connection string within your Worker that you can pass to your existing database driver. Refer to Driver examples to learn how to set up a database driver with Hyperdrive.
Refer to the Examples documentation for step-by-step guides on how to set up Hyperdrive with several popular database providers.
Supported drivers
Hyperdrive uses Workers TCP socket support to support TCP connections to databases. The following table lists the supported database drivers and the minimum version that works with Hyperdrive:
|Driver
|Documentation
|Minimum Version Required
|node-postgres -
pg
|https://node-postgres.com/
[email protected]
|Drizzle
|https://orm.drizzle.team/
0.26.2^
|Kysely
|https://kysely.dev/
0.26.3^
^ The marked libraries use
node-postgres as a dependency.
Other drivers and ORMs not listed may also be supported: this list is not exhaustive.
Supported TLS (SSL) modes
Hyperdrive supports the following PostgreSQL TLS (SSL) connection modes when connecting to your origin database:
|Mode
|Supported
|Details
none
|No
|Hyperdrive does not support insecure plain text connections.
prefer
|No (use
require)
|Hyperdrive will always use TLS.
require
|Yes (default)
|TLS is required, but server certificates are not validated.
verify-ca
|Not currently supported in beta
|Verifies the server’s TLS certificate is signed by a root CA on the client. This ensures the server has a certificate the client trusts.
verify-full
|Not currently supported in beta
|Identical to
verify-ca, but also requires the database hostname must match a Subject Alternative Name (SAN) present on the certificate.
Driver examples
The following Workers code shows examples for
node-postgres:
node-postgres
$ npm install pg
The following Workers examples show you how to:
- Create a database client with a database driver.
- Pass the Hyperdrive connection string and connect to the database.
- Write a query.
src/index.ts
import { Client } from 'pg';
export interface Env { // If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { // Create a database client that connects to your database via Hyperdrive // Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to // supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many // ORMs and query builders that use these drivers. const client = new Client({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString });
try { // Connect to your database await client.connect();
// A very simple test query const result = await client.query({ text: 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' });
// Return result rows as JSON return Response.json({ result: result }); } catch (e) { console.log(e); return Response.json({ error: JSON.stringify(e) }, { status: 500 }); } },
};
Transaction and statement support
Hyperdrive’s connection pooling mode is equivalent to the
transaction mode of connection poolers like PgBouncer and PgCat.
Hyperdrive does not support the following PostgreSQL features:
- Named prepared statements ( PostgreSQL docs). These are distinct from the typical and common unnamed prepared statements used to safely provide values to a query.
SETstatements.
- Advisory locks ( PostgreSQL documentation).
LISTENand
NOTIFY.
PREPAREand
DEALLOCATE.
In cases where you need to issue these unsupported statements from your application, the Hyperdrive team recommends setting up a second, direct client without Hyperdrive.
Identify connections from Hyperdrive
To identify active connections to your Postgres database server from Hyperdrive:
- Hyperdrive’s connections to your database will show up with
Cloudflare Hyperdriveas the
application_namein the
pg_stat_activitytable.
- Run
SELECT DISTINCT usename, application_name FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE application_name = 'Cloudflare Hyperdrive'to show whether Hyperdrive is currently holding a connection (or connections) open to your database.
Next steps
- Refer to the list of supported database integrations to understand other ways to connect to existing databases.
- Learn more about how to use the Socket API in a Worker.
- Understand the protocols supported by Workers.