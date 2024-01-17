Cloudflare Docs
Hyperdrive
Cloudflare Docs
Hyperdrive
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Hyperdrive
  3. Configuration
  4. Connect to PostgreSQL

Connect to Postgres

Hyperdrive supports PostgreSQL and PostgreSQL-compatible databases, popular drivers and Object Relational Mapper (ORM) libraries that use those drivers.

​​ Create a Hyperdrive

To create a Hyperdrive that connects to an existing PostgreSQL database, use the wrangler CLI or the Cloudflare dashboard.

When using wrangler, replace the placeholder value provided to --connection-string with the connection string for your database:

# wrangler v3.11 and above required

$ npx wrangler hyperdrive create my-first-hyperdrive --connection-string="postgres://user:[email protected]:5432/databasenamehere"

The command above will output the ID of your Hyperdrive, which you will need to set in the wrangler.toml configuration file for your Workers project:

node_compat = true # required for database drivers to function



[[hyperdrive]]

name = "HYPERDRIVE"

id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

This will allow Hyperdrive to generate a dynamic connection string within your Worker that you can pass to your existing database driver. Refer to Driver examples to learn how to set up a database driver with Hyperdrive.

Refer to the Examples documentation for step-by-step guides on how to set up Hyperdrive with several popular database providers.

​​ Supported drivers

Hyperdrive uses Workers TCP socket support to support TCP connections to databases. The following table lists the supported database drivers and the minimum version that works with Hyperdrive:

DriverDocumentationMinimum Version Required
node-postgres - pghttps://node-postgres.com/[email protected]
Drizzlehttps://orm.drizzle.team/0.26.2^
Kyselyhttps://kysely.dev/0.26.3^

^ The marked libraries use node-postgres as a dependency.

Other drivers and ORMs not listed may also be supported: this list is not exhaustive.

​​ Supported TLS (SSL) modes

Hyperdrive supports the following PostgreSQL TLS (SSL) connection modes when connecting to your origin database:

ModeSupportedDetails
noneNoHyperdrive does not support insecure plain text connections.
preferNo (use require)Hyperdrive will always use TLS.
requireYes (default)TLS is required, but server certificates are not validated.
verify-caNot currently supported in betaVerifies the server’s TLS certificate is signed by a root CA on the client. This ensures the server has a certificate the client trusts.
verify-fullNot currently supported in betaIdentical to verify-ca, but also requires the database hostname must match a Subject Alternative Name (SAN) present on the certificate.

​​ Driver examples

The following Workers code shows examples for node-postgres:

node-postgres
$ npm install pg

The following Workers examples show you how to:

  1. Create a database client with a database driver.
  2. Pass the Hyperdrive connection string and connect to the database.
  3. Write a query.
src/index.ts
import { Client } from 'pg';



export interface Env {
	// If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding',
	// replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined.
	HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;

}



export default {
	async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) {
		// Create a database client that connects to your database via Hyperdrive
		// Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to
		// supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many
		// ORMs and query builders that use these drivers.
		const client = new Client({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString });


		try {
			// Connect to your database
			await client.connect();


			// A very simple test query
			const result = await client.query({ text: 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' });


			// Return result rows as JSON
			return Response.json({ result: result });
		} catch (e) {
			console.log(e);
			return Response.json({ error: JSON.stringify(e) }, { status: 500 });
		}
	},

};

​​ Transaction and statement support

Hyperdrive’s connection pooling mode is equivalent to the transaction mode of connection poolers like PgBouncer and PgCat.

Hyperdrive does not support the following PostgreSQL features:

In cases where you need to issue these unsupported statements from your application, the Hyperdrive team recommends setting up a second, direct client without Hyperdrive.

​​ Identify connections from Hyperdrive

To identify active connections to your Postgres database server from Hyperdrive:

  • Hyperdrive’s connections to your database will show up with Cloudflare Hyperdrive as the application_name in the pg_stat_activity table.
  • Run SELECT DISTINCT usename, application_name FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE application_name = 'Cloudflare Hyperdrive' to show whether Hyperdrive is currently holding a connection (or connections) open to your database.

​​ Next steps