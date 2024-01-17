Connect to Postgres

Hyperdrive supports PostgreSQL and PostgreSQL-compatible databases, popular drivers and Object Relational Mapper (ORM) libraries that use those drivers.

​​ Create a Hyperdrive

New to Hyperdrive? Refer to the Get started guide to learn how to set up your first Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive that connects to an existing PostgreSQL database, use the wrangler CLI or the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link .

When using wrangler, replace the placeholder value provided to --connection-string with the connection string for your database:

The command above will output the ID of your Hyperdrive, which you will need to set in the wrangler.toml configuration file for your Workers project:

node_compat = true [ [ hyperdrive ] ] name = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

This will allow Hyperdrive to generate a dynamic connection string within your Worker that you can pass to your existing database driver. Refer to Driver examples to learn how to set up a database driver with Hyperdrive.

Refer to the Examples documentation for step-by-step guides on how to set up Hyperdrive with several popular database providers.

​​ Supported drivers

Hyperdrive uses Workers TCP socket support to support TCP connections to databases. The following table lists the supported database drivers and the minimum version that works with Hyperdrive:

^ The marked libraries use node-postgres as a dependency.

Other drivers and ORMs not listed may also be supported: this list is not exhaustive.

​​ Supported TLS (SSL) modes

Hyperdrive supports the following PostgreSQL TLS (SSL) External link icon Open external link connection modes when connecting to your origin database:

Mode Supported Details none No Hyperdrive does not support insecure plain text connections. prefer No (use require ) Hyperdrive will always use TLS. require Yes (default) TLS is required, but server certificates are not validated. verify-ca Not currently supported in beta Verifies the server’s TLS certificate is signed by a root CA on the client. This ensures the server has a certificate the client trusts. verify-full Not currently supported in beta Identical to verify-ca , but also requires the database hostname must match a Subject Alternative Name (SAN) present on the certificate.

Beta limitation Hyperdrive does not currently support uploading client CA certificates. In the future, you will be able to provide the client CA to Hyperdrive as part of your database configuration.

​​ Driver examples

The following Workers code shows examples for node-postgres :

node-postgres $ npm install pg

The following Workers examples show you how to:

Create a database client with a database driver. Pass the Hyperdrive connection string and connect to the database. Write a query.

node-postgres src/index.ts import { Client } from 'pg' ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString } ) ; try { await client . connect ( ) ; const result = await client . query ( { text : 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' } ) ; return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : JSON . stringify ( e ) } , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ;

​​ Transaction and statement support

Hyperdrive’s connection pooling mode is equivalent to the transaction mode of connection poolers like PgBouncer External link icon Open external link and PgCat External link icon Open external link .

Hyperdrive does not support the following PostgreSQL features:

Named prepared statements ( PostgreSQL docs External link icon Open external link ). These are distinct from the typical and common unnamed prepared statements used to safely provide values to a query.

). These are distinct from the typical and common unnamed prepared statements used to safely provide values to a query. SET statements.

statements. Advisory locks ( PostgreSQL documentation External link icon Open external link ).

). LISTEN and NOTIFY .

and . PREPARE and DEALLOCATE .

In cases where you need to issue these unsupported statements from your application, the Hyperdrive team recommends setting up a second, direct client without Hyperdrive.

​​ Identify connections from Hyperdrive

To identify active connections to your Postgres database server from Hyperdrive:

Hyperdrive’s connections to your database will show up with Cloudflare Hyperdrive as the application_name in the pg_stat_activity table.

as the in the table. Run SELECT DISTINCT usename, application_name FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE application_name = 'Cloudflare Hyperdrive' to show whether Hyperdrive is currently holding a connection (or connections) open to your database.

