Cloudflare Fundamentals
hero image

  1. Content encoding support for Markdown for Agents and other improvements

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    When AI systems request pages from any website that uses Cloudflare and has Markdown for Agents enabled, they can express the preference for text/markdown in the request: our network will automatically and efficiently convert the HTML to markdown, when possible, on the fly.

    This release adds the following improvements:

    • The origin response limit was raised from 1 MB to 2 MB (2,097,152 bytes).
    • We no longer require the origin to send the content-length header.
    • We now support content encoded responses from the origin.

    If you haven’t enabled automatic Markdown conversion yet, visit the AI Crawl Control section of the Cloudflare dashboard and enable Markdown for Agents.

    Refer to our developer documentation for more details.

  1. Cloudflare Python SDK v5.0.0-beta.1 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals SDK

    Disclaimer: Please note that v5.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.

    Full Changelog: v4.3.1...v5.0.0-beta.1

    In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.

    There may be changes that are not captured in this changelog. Feel free to open an issue to report any inaccuracies, and we will make sure it gets into the changelog before the v5.0.0 release.

    Most of the breaking changes below are caused by improvements to the accuracy of the base OpenAPI schemas, which sometimes translates to breaking changes in downstream clients that depend on those schemas.

    Please ensure you read through the list of changes below and the migration guide before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

    Breaking Changes

    The following resources have breaking changes. See the v5 Migration Guide for detailed migration instructions.

    • abusereports
    • acm.totaltls
    • apigateway.configurations
    • cloudforceone.threatevents
    • d1.database
    • intel.indicatorfeeds
    • logpush.edge
    • origintlsclientauth.hostnames
    • queues.consumers
    • radar.bgp
    • rulesets.rules
    • schemavalidation.schemas
    • snippets
    • zerotrust.dlp
    • zerotrust.networks

    Features

    New API Resources

    • abusereports - Abuse report management
    • abusereports.mitigations - Abuse report mitigation actions
    • ai.tomarkdown - AI-powered markdown conversion
    • aigateway.dynamicrouting - AI Gateway dynamic routing configuration
    • aigateway.providerconfigs - AI Gateway provider configurations
    • aisearch - AI-powered search functionality
    • aisearch.instances - AI Search instance management
    • aisearch.tokens - AI Search authentication tokens
    • alerting.silences - Alert silence management
    • brandprotection.logomatches - Brand protection logo match detection
    • brandprotection.logos - Brand protection logo management
    • brandprotection.matches - Brand protection match results
    • brandprotection.queries - Brand protection query management
    • cloudforceone.binarystorage - CloudForce One binary storage
    • connectivity.directory - Connectivity directory services
    • d1.database - D1 database management
    • diagnostics.endpointhealthchecks - Endpoint health check diagnostics
    • fraud - Fraud detection and prevention
    • iam.sso - IAM Single Sign-On configuration
    • loadbalancers.monitorgroups - Load balancer monitor groups
    • organizations - Organization management
    • organizations.organizationprofile - Organization profile settings
    • origintlsclientauth.hostnamecertificates - Origin TLS client auth hostname certificates
    • origintlsclientauth.hostnames - Origin TLS client auth hostnames
    • origintlsclientauth.zonecertificates - Origin TLS client auth zone certificates
    • pipelines - Data pipeline management
    • pipelines.sinks - Pipeline sink configurations
    • pipelines.streams - Pipeline stream configurations
    • queues.subscriptions - Queue subscription management
    • r2datacatalog - R2 Data Catalog integration
    • r2datacatalog.credentials - R2 Data Catalog credentials
    • r2datacatalog.maintenanceconfigs - R2 Data Catalog maintenance configurations
    • r2datacatalog.namespaces - R2 Data Catalog namespaces
    • radar.bots - Radar bot analytics
    • radar.ct - Radar certificate transparency data
    • radar.geolocations - Radar geolocation data
    • realtimekit.activesession - Real-time Kit active session management
    • realtimekit.analytics - Real-time Kit analytics
    • realtimekit.apps - Real-time Kit application management
    • realtimekit.livestreams - Real-time Kit live streaming
    • realtimekit.meetings - Real-time Kit meeting management
    • realtimekit.presets - Real-time Kit preset configurations
    • realtimekit.recordings - Real-time Kit recording management
    • realtimekit.sessions - Real-time Kit session management
    • realtimekit.webhooks - Real-time Kit webhook configurations
    • tokenvalidation.configuration - Token validation configuration
    • tokenvalidation.rules - Token validation rules
    • workers.beta - Workers beta features

    New Endpoints (Existing Resources)

    acm.totaltls

    • edit()
    • update()

    cloudforceone.threatevents

    • list()

    contentscanning

    • create()
    • get()
    • update()

    dns.records

    • scan_list()
    • scan_review()
    • scan_trigger()

    intel.indicatorfeeds

    • create()
    • delete()
    • list()

    leakedcredentialchecks.detections

    • get()

    queues.consumers

    • list()

    radar.ai

    • summary()
    • timeseries()
    • timeseries_groups()

    radar.bgp

    • changes()
    • snapshot()

    workers.subdomains

    • delete()

    zerotrust.networks

    • create()
    • delete()
    • edit()
    • get()
    • list()

    General Fixes and Improvements

    Type System & Compatibility

    • Type inference improvements: Allow Pyright to properly infer TypedDict types within SequenceNotStr
    • Type completeness: Add missing types to method arguments and response models
    • Pydantic compatibility: Ensure compatibility with Pydantic versions prior to 2.8.0 when using additional fields

    Request/Response Handling

    • Multipart form data: Correctly handle sending multipart/form-data requests with JSON data
    • Header handling: Do not send headers with default values set to omit
    • GET request headers: Don't send Content-Type header on GET requests
    • Response body model accuracy: Broad improvements to the correctness of models

    Parsing & Data Processing

    • Discriminated unions: Correctly handle nested discriminated unions in response parsing
    • Extra field types: Parse extra field types correctly
    • Empty metadata: Ignore empty metadata fields during parsing
    • Singularization rules: Update resource name singularization rules for better consistency

  1. Introducing Markdown for Agents

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Cloudflare's network now supports real-time content conversion at the source, for enabled zones using content negotiation headers. When AI systems request pages from any website that uses Cloudflare and has Markdown for Agents enabled, they can express the preference for text/markdown in the request: our network will automatically and efficiently convert the HTML to markdown, when possible, on the fly.

    Here is a curl example with the Accept negotiation header requesting this page from our developer documentation:

    Terminal window
    curl https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals/reference/markdown-for-agents/ \
      -H "Accept: text/markdown"

    The response to this request is now formatted in markdown:

    HTTP/2 200
    date: Wed, 11 Feb 2026 11:44:48 GMT
    content-type: text/markdown; charset=utf-8
    content-length: 2899
    vary: accept
    x-markdown-tokens: 725
    content-signal: ai-train=yes, search=yes, ai-input=yes
    

    ---
    title: Markdown for Agents · Cloudflare Agents docs
    ---
    

    ## What is Markdown for Agents
    

    Markdown has quickly become the lingua franca for agents and AI systems
    as a whole. The format’s explicit structure makes it ideal for AI processing,
    ultimately resulting in better results while minimizing token waste.
    ...

    Refer to our developer documentation and our blog announcement for more details.

  1. Terraform v5.17.0 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we have established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.

    With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to help you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.

    This release brings new capabilities for AI Search, enhanced Workers Script placement controls, and numerous bug fixes based on community feedback. We also begun laying foundational work for improving the v4 to v5 migration process. Stay tuned for more details as we approach the March 2026 release timeline.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.

    Features

    • ai_search_instance: add data source for querying AI Search instances
    • ai_search_token: add data source for querying AI Search tokens
    • account: add support for tenant unit management with new unit field
    • account: add automatic mapping from managed_by.parent_org_id to unit.id
    • authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull certificates
    • authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: add data source for querying hostname-specific authenticated origin pull certificates
    • authenticated_origin_pulls_settings: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull settings
    • workers_kv: add value field to data source to retrieve KV values directly
    • workers_script: add script field to data source to retrieve script content
    • workers_script: add support for simple rate limit binding
    • workers_script: add support for targeted placement mode with placement.target array for specifying placement targets (region, hostname, host)
    • workers_script: add placement_mode and placement_status computed fields
    • zero_trust_dex_test: add data source with filter support for finding specific tests
    • zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: add enabled_entries field for flexible entry management

    Bug Fixes

    • account: map managed_by.parent_org_id to unit.id in unmarshall and add acceptance tests
    • authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add certificate normalization to prevent drift
    • authenticated_origin_pulls: handle array response and implement full lifecycle
    • authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: fix resource and tests
    • cloudforce_one_request_message: use correct request_id field instead of id in API calls
    • dns_zone_transfers_incoming: use correct zone_id field instead of id in API calls
    • dns_zone_transfers_outgoing: use correct zone_id field instead of id in API calls
    • email_routing_settings: use correct zone_id field instead of id in API calls
    • hyperdrive_config: add proper handling for write-only fields to prevent state drift
    • hyperdrive_config: add normalization for empty mtls objects to prevent unnecessary diffs
    • magic_network_monitoring_rule: use correct account_id field instead of id in API calls
    • mtls_certificates: fix resource and test
    • pages_project: revert build_config to computed optional
    • stream_key: use correct account_id field instead of id in API calls
    • total_tls: use upsert pattern for singleton zone setting
    • waiting_room_rules: use correct waiting_room_id field instead of id in API calls
    • workers_script: add support for placement mode/status
    • zero_trust_access_application: update v4 version on migration tests
    • zero_trust_device_posture_rule: update tests to match API
    • zero_trust_dlp_integration_entry: use correct entry_id field instead of id in API calls
    • zero_trust_dlp_predefined_entry: use correct entry_id field instead of id in API calls
    • zero_trust_organization: fix plan issues

    Chores

    • add state upgraders to 95+ resources to lay the foundation for replacing Grit (still under active development)
    • certificate_pack: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion
    • custom_hostname_fallback_origin: add comprehensive lifecycle test and migration support
    • dns_record: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion
    • leaked_credential_check: add import functionality and tests
    • load_balancer_pool: add state migration handler with detection for v4 vs v5 format
    • pages_project: add state migration handlers
    • tiered_cache: add state migration handlers
    • zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: deprecate entries field in favor of enabled_entries

    For more information

  1. Added Timezone preferences settings

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    You can now set the timezone in the Cloudflare dashboard as Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) or your browser or system's timezone.

    What's New

    Unless otherwise specified in the user interface, all dates and times in the Cloudflare dashboard are now displayed in the selected timezone.

    You can change the timezone setting from the user profile dropdown.

    Timezone preference dropdown

    The page will reload to apply the new timezone setting.

  1. New 2FA Experience for Login

    Cloudflare Fundamentals
    Screenshot of new 2FA enrollment experience

    In an effort to improve overall user security, users without 2FA will be prompted upon login to enroll in email 2FA. This will improve user security posture while minimizing friction. Users without email 2FA enabled will see a prompt to secure their account with additional factors upon logging in. Enrolling in 2FA remains optional, but strongly encouraged as it is the best way to prevent account takeovers.

    We also made changes to existing 2FA screens to improve the user experience. Now we have distinct experiences for each 2FA factor type, reflective of the way that factor works.

    For more information

  1. Cloudflare Typescript SDK v6.0.0-beta.1 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals SDK

    Disclaimer: Please note that v6.0.0-beta.1 is in Beta and we are still testing it for stability.

    Full Changelog: v5.2.0...v6.0.0-beta.1

    In this release, you'll see a large number of breaking changes. This is primarily due to a change in OpenAPI definitions, which our libraries are based off of, and codegen updates that we rely on to read those OpenAPI definitions and produce our SDK libraries. As the codegen is always evolving and improving, so are our code bases.

    Some breaking changes were introduced due to bug fixes, also listed below.

    Please ensure you read through the list of changes below before moving to this version - this will help you understand any down or upstream issues it may cause to your environments.

    Breaking Changes

    Addressing - Parameter Requirements Changed

    • BGPPrefixCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
    • PrefixCreateParams.asn: number | nullnumber
    • PrefixCreateParams.loa_document_id: required → optional
    • ServiceBindingCreateParams.cidr: optional → required
    • ServiceBindingCreateParams.service_id: optional → required

    API Gateway

    • ConfigurationUpdateResponse removed
    • PublicSchemaOldPublicSchema
    • SchemaUploadUserSchemaCreateResponse
    • ConfigurationUpdateParams.properties removed; use normalize

    CloudforceOne - Response Type Changes

    • ThreatEventBulkCreateResponse: number → complex object with counts and errors

    D1 Database - Query Parameters

    • DatabaseQueryParams: simple interface → union type (D1SingleQuery | MultipleQueries)
    • DatabaseRawParams: same change
    • Supports batch queries via batch array

    DNS Records - Type Renames (21 types)

    All record type interfaces renamed from *Record to short names:

    • RecordResponse.ARecordRecordResponse.A
    • RecordResponse.AAAARecordRecordResponse.AAAA
    • RecordResponse.CNAMERecordRecordResponse.CNAME
    • RecordResponse.MXRecordRecordResponse.MX
    • RecordResponse.NSRecordRecordResponse.NS
    • RecordResponse.PTRRecordRecordResponse.PTR
    • RecordResponse.TXTRecordRecordResponse.TXT
    • RecordResponse.CAARecordRecordResponse.CAA
    • RecordResponse.CERTRecordRecordResponse.CERT
    • RecordResponse.DNSKEYRecordRecordResponse.DNSKEY
    • RecordResponse.DSRecordRecordResponse.DS
    • RecordResponse.HTTPSRecordRecordResponse.HTTPS
    • RecordResponse.LOCRecordRecordResponse.LOC
    • RecordResponse.NAPTRRecordRecordResponse.NAPTR
    • RecordResponse.SMIMEARecordRecordResponse.SMIMEA
    • RecordResponse.SRVRecordRecordResponse.SRV
    • RecordResponse.SSHFPRecordRecordResponse.SSHFP
    • RecordResponse.SVCBRecordRecordResponse.SVCB
    • RecordResponse.TLSARecordRecordResponse.TLSA
    • RecordResponse.URIRecordRecordResponse.URI
    • RecordResponse.OpenpgpkeyRecordRecordResponse.Openpgpkey

    IAM Resource Groups

    • ResourceGroupCreateResponse.scope: optional single → required array
    • ResourceGroupCreateResponse.id: optional → required

    Origin CA Certificates - Parameter Requirements Changed

    • OriginCACertificateCreateParams.csr: optional → required
    • OriginCACertificateCreateParams.hostnames: optional → required
    • OriginCACertificateCreateParams.request_type: optional → required

    Pages

    • Renamed: DeploymentsSinglePageDeploymentListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray
    • Domain response fields: many optional → required

    Pipelines - v0 to v1 Migration

    • Entire v0 API deprecated; use v1 methods (createV1, listV1, etc.)
    • New sub-resources: Sinks, Streams

    R2

    • EventNotificationUpdateParams.rules: optional → required
    • Super Slurper: bucket, secret now required in source params

    Radar

    • dataSource: string → typed enum (23 values)
    • eventType: string → typed enum (6 values)
    • V2 methods require dimension parameter (breaking signature change)

    Resource Sharing

    • Removed: status_message field from all recipient response types

    Schema Validation

    • Consolidated SchemaCreateResponse, SchemaListResponse, SchemaEditResponse, SchemaGetResponsePublicSchema
    • Renamed: SchemaListResponsesV4PagePaginationArrayPublicSchemasV4PagePaginationArray

    Spectrum

    • Renamed union members: AppListResponse.UnionMember0SpectrumConfigAppConfig
    • Renamed union members: AppListResponse.UnionMember1SpectrumConfigPaygoAppConfig

    Workers

    • Removed: WorkersBindingKindTailConsumer type (all occurrences)
    • Renamed: ScriptsSinglePageScriptListResponsesSinglePage
    • Removed: DeploymentsSinglePage

    Zero-Trust DLP

    • datasets.create(), update(), get() return types changed
    • PredefinedGetResponse union members renamed to UnionMember0-5

    Zero-Trust Tunnels

    • Removed: CloudflaredCreateResponse, CloudflaredListResponse, CloudflaredDeleteResponse, CloudflaredEditResponse, CloudflaredGetResponse
    • Removed: CloudflaredListResponsesV4PagePaginationArray

    Features

    Abuse Reports (client.abuseReports)

    • Reports: create, list, get
    • Mitigations: sub-resource for abuse mitigations

    AI Search (client.aisearch)

    • Instances: create, update, list, delete, read, stats
    • Items: list, get
    • Jobs: create, list, get, logs
    • Tokens: create, update, list, delete, read

    Connectivity (client.connectivity)

    • Directory Services: create, update, list, delete, get
    • Supports IPv4, IPv6, dual-stack, and hostname configurations

    Organizations (client.organizations)

    • Organizations: create, update, list, delete, get
    • OrganizationProfile: update, get
    • Hierarchical organization support with parent/child relationships

    R2 Data Catalog (client.r2DataCatalog)

    • Catalog: list, enable, disable, get
    • Credentials: create
    • MaintenanceConfigs: update, get
    • Namespaces: list
    • Tables: list, maintenance config management
    • Apache Iceberg integration

    Realtime Kit (client.realtimeKit)

    • Apps: get, post
    • Meetings: create, get, participant management
    • Livestreams: 10+ methods for streaming
    • Recordings: start, pause, stop, get
    • Sessions: transcripts, summaries, chat
    • Webhooks: full CRUD
    • ActiveSession: polls, kick participants
    • Analytics: organization analytics

    Token Validation (client.tokenValidation)

    • Configuration: create, list, delete, edit, get
    • Credentials: update
    • Rules: create, list, delete, bulkCreate, bulkEdit, edit, get
    • JWT validation with RS256/384/512, PS256/384/512, ES256, ES384

    Alerting Silences (client.alerting.silences)

    • create, update, list, delete, get

    IAM SSO (client.iam.sso)

    • create, update, list, delete, get, beginVerification

    Pipelines v1 (client.pipelines)

    • Sinks: create, list, delete, get
    • Streams: create, update, list, delete, get

    Zero-Trust AI Controls / MCP (client.zeroTrust.access.aiControls.mcp)

    • Portals: create, update, list, delete, read
    • Servers: create, update, list, delete, read, sync

    Accounts

    • managed_by field with parent_org_id, parent_org_name

    Addressing LOA Documents

    • auto_generated field on LOADocumentCreateResponse

    Addressing Prefixes

    • delegate_loa_creation, irr_validation_state, ownership_validation_state, ownership_validation_token, rpki_validation_state

    AI

    • Added toMarkdown.supported() method to get all supported conversion formats

    AI Gateway

    • zdr field added to all responses and params

    Alerting

    • New alert type: abuse_report_alert
    • type field added to PolicyFilter

    Browser Rendering

    • ContentCreateParams: refined to discriminated union (Variant0 | Variant1)
    • Split into URL-based and HTML-based parameter variants for better type safety

    Client Certificates

    • reactivate parameter in edit

    CloudforceOne

    • ThreatEventCreateParams.indicatorType: required → optional
    • hasChildren field added to all threat event response types
    • datasetIds query parameter on AttackerListParams, CategoryListParams, TargetIndustryListParams
    • categoryUuid field on TagCreateResponse
    • indicators array for multi-indicator support per event
    • uuid and preserveUuid fields for UUID preservation in bulk create
    • format query parameter ('json' | 'stix2') on ThreatEventListParams
    • createdAt, datasetId fields on ThreatEventEditParams

    Content Scanning

    • Added create(), update(), get() methods

    Custom Pages

    • New page types: basic_challenge, under_attack, waf_challenge

    D1

    • served_by_colo - colo that handled query
    • jurisdiction - 'eu' | 'fedramp'
    • Time Travel (client.d1.database.timeTravel): getBookmark(), restore() - point-in-time recovery

    Email Security

    • New fields on InvestigateListResponse/InvestigateGetResponse: envelope_from, envelope_to, postfix_id_outbound, replyto
    • New detection classification: 'outbound_ndr'
    • Enhanced Finding interface with attachment, detection, field, portion, reason, score
    • Added cursor query parameter to InvestigateListParams

    Gateway Lists

    • New list types: CATEGORY, LOCATION, DEVICE

    Intel

    • New issue type: 'configuration_suggestion'
    • payload field: unknown → typed Payload interface with detection_method, zone_tag

    Leaked Credential Checks

    • Added detections.get() method

    Logpush

    • New datasets: dex_application_tests, dex_device_state_events, ipsec_logs, warp_config_changes, warp_toggle_changes

    Load Balancers

    • Monitor.port: numbernumber | null
    • Pool.load_shedding: LoadSheddingLoadShedding | null
    • Pool.origin_steering: OriginSteeringOriginSteering | null

    Magic Transit

    • license_key field on connectors
    • provision_license parameter for auto-provisioning
    • IPSec: custom_remote_identities with FQDN support
    • Snapshots: Bond interface, probed_mtu field

    Pages

    • New response types: ProjectCreateResponse, ProjectListResponse, ProjectEditResponse, ProjectGetResponse
    • Deployment methods return specific response types instead of generic Deployment

    Queues

    • Added subscriptions.get() method
    • Enhanced SubscriptionGetResponse with typed event source interfaces
    • New event source types: Images, KV, R2, Vectorize, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Workflows

    R2

    • Sippy: new provider s3 (S3-compatible endpoints)
    • Sippy: bucketUrl field for S3-compatible sources
    • Super Slurper: keys field on source response schemas (specify specific keys to migrate)
    • Super Slurper: pathPrefix field on source schemas
    • Super Slurper: region field on S3 source params

    Radar

    • Added geolocations.list(), geolocations.get() methods
    • Added V2 dimension-based methods (summaryV2, timeseriesGroupsV2) to radar sub-resources

    Resource Sharing

    • Added terminal boolean field to Resource Error interfaces

    Rules

    • Added id field to ItemDeleteParams.Item

    Rulesets

    • New buffering fields on SetConfigRule: request_body_buffering, response_body_buffering

    Secrets Store

    • New scopes: 'dex', 'access' (in addition to 'workers', 'ai_gateway')

    SSL Certificate Packs

    • Response types now proper interfaces (was unknown)
    • Fields now required: id, certificates, hosts, status, type

    Security Center

    • payload field: unknown → typed Payload interface with detection_method, zone_tag

    Shared Types

    • Added: CloudflareTunnelsV4PagePaginationArray pagination class

    Workers

    • Added subdomains.delete() method
    • Worker.references - track external dependencies (domains, Durable Objects, queues)
    • Worker.startup_time_ms - startup timing
    • Script.observability - observability settings with logging
    • Script.tag, Script.tags - immutable ID and tags
    • Placement: support for region, hostname, host-based placement
    • tags, tail_consumers now accept | null
    • Telemetry: traces field, $containers event info, durableObjectId, transactionName, abr_level fields

    Workers for Platforms

    • ScriptUpdateResponse: new fields entry_point, observability, tag, tags
    • placement field now union of 4 variants (smart mode, region, hostname, host)
    • tags, tail_consumers now nullable
    • TagUpdateParams.body now accepts null

    Workflows

    • instance_retention: unknown → typed InstanceRetention interface with error_retention, success_retention
    • New status option: 'restart' added to StatusEditParams.status

    Zero-Trust Devices

    • External emergency disconnect settings (4 new fields)
    • antivirus device posture check type
    • os_version_extra documentation improvements

    Zones

    • New response types: SubscriptionCreateResponse, SubscriptionUpdateResponse, SubscriptionGetResponse

    Zero-Trust Access Applications

    • New ApplicationType values: 'mcp', 'mcp_portal', 'proxy_endpoint'
    • New destination type: ViaMcpServerPortalDestination for MCP server access

    Zero-Trust Gateway

    • Added rules.listTenant() method

    Zero-Trust Gateway - Proxy Endpoints

    • ProxyEndpoint: interface → discriminated union (ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIP | ZeroTrustGatewayProxyEndpointIdentity)
    • ProxyEndpointCreateParams: interface → union type
    • Added kind field: 'ip' | 'identity'

    Zero-Trust Tunnels

    • WARPConnector*Response: union type → interface

    Deprecations

    • API Gateway: UserSchemas, Settings, SchemaValidation resources
    • Audit Logs: auditLogId.not (use id.not)
    • CloudforceOne: ThreatEvents.get(), IndicatorTypes.list()
    • Devices: public_ip field (use DEX API)
    • Email Security: item_count field in Move responses
    • Pipelines: v0 methods (use v1)
    • Radar: old summary() and timeseriesGroups() methods (use V2)
    • Rulesets: disable_apps, mirage fields
    • WARP Connector: connections field
    • Workers: environment parameter in Domains
    • Zones: ResponseBuffering page rule

    Bug Fixes

    • mcp: correct code tool API endpoint (599703c)
    • mcp: return correct lines on typescript errors (5d6f999)
    • organization_profile: fix bad reference (d84ea77)
    • schema_validation: correctly reflect model to openapi mapping (bb86151)
    • workers: fix tests (2ee37f7)

    Documentation

    • Added deprecation notices with migration paths
    • api_gateway: deprecate API Shield Schema Validation resources (8a4b20f)
    • Improved JSDoc examples across all resources
    • workers: expose subdomain delete documentation (4f7cc1f)

  1. Terraform v5.16.0 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we've established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.

    With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.

    This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.

    Features

    • custom_pages: add "waf_challenge" as new supported error page type identifier in both resource and data source schemas
    • list: enhance CIDR validator to check for normalized CIDR notation requiring network address for IPv4 and IPv6
    • magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control
    • magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute
    • magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information
    • magic_wan_gre_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP-related attributes and validators
    • magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control
    • magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute
    • magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information
    • magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add custom_remote_identities attribute for custom identity configuration
    • magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP and identity-related attributes
    • ruleset: add request body buffering support
    • ruleset: enhance ruleset data source with additional configuration options
    • workers_script: add observability logs attributes to list data source model
    • workers_script: enhance list data source schema with additional configuration options

    Bug Fixes

    • account_member: fix resource importability issues
    • dns_record: remove unnecessary fmt.Sprintf wrapper around LoadTestCase call in test configuration helper function
    • load_balancer: fix session_affinity_ttl type expectations to match Float64 in initial creation and Int64 after migration
    • workers_kv: handle special characters correctly in URL encoding

    Documentation

    • account_subscription: update schema description for rate_plan.sets attribute to clarify it returns an array of strings
    • api_shield: add resource-level description for API Shield management of auth ID characteristics
    • api_shield: enhance auth_id_characteristics.name attribute description to include JWT token configuration format requirements
    • api_shield: specify JSONPath expression format for JWT claim locations
    • hyperdrive_config: add description attribute to name attribute explaining its purpose in dashboard and API identification
    • hyperdrive_config: apply description improvements across resource, data source, and list data source schemas
    • hyperdrive_config: improve schema descriptions for cache settings to clarify default values
    • hyperdrive_config: update port description to clarify defaults for different database types

    For more information

  1. Enhanced HTTP/3 request cancellation visibility

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Enhanced HTTP/3 request cancellation visibility

    Cloudflare now provides more accurate visibility into HTTP/3 client request cancellations, giving you better insight into real client behavior and reducing unnecessary load on your origins.

    Previously, when an HTTP/3 client cancelled a request, the cancellation was not always actioned immediately. This meant requests could continue through the CDN — potentially all the way to your origin — even after the client had abandoned them. In these cases, logs would show the upstream response status (such as 200 or a timeout-related code) rather than reflecting the client cancellation.

    Now, Cloudflare terminates cancelled HTTP/3 requests immediately and accurately logs them with a 499 status code.

    Better observability for client behavior

    When HTTP/3 clients cancel requests, Cloudflare now immediately reflects this in your logs with a 499 status code. This gives you:

    • More accurate traffic analysis: Understand exactly when and how often clients cancel requests.
    • Clearer debugging: Distinguish between true errors and intentional client cancellations.
    • Better availability metrics: Separate client-initiated cancellations from server-side issues.

    Reduced origin load

    Cloudflare now terminates cancelled requests faster, which means:

    • Less wasted compute: Your origin no longer processes requests that clients have already abandoned.
    • Lower bandwidth usage: Responses are no longer generated and transmitted for cancelled requests.
    • Improved efficiency: Resources are freed up to handle active requests.

    What to expect in your logs

    You may notice an increase in 499 status codes for HTTP/3 traffic. For HTTP/3, a 499 indicates the client cancelled the request stream before receiving a complete response — the underlying connection may remain open. This is a normal part of web traffic.

    Tip: If you use 499 codes in availability calculations, consider whether client-initiated cancellations should be excluded from error rates. These typically represent normal user behavior — such as closing a browser, navigating away from a page, mobile network drops, or cancelling a download — rather than service issues.

    For more information, refer to Error 499.

  1. Terraform v5.15.0 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2-3 week cadence to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.15 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach - we will be focusing on specific resources to not only stabilize the resource but also ensure it is migration-friendly for those migrating from v4 to v5.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.

    This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.

    Features

    • ai_search: Add AI Search endpoints (6f02adb)
    • certificate_pack: Ensure proper Terraform resource ID handling for path parameters in API calls (081f32a)
    • worker_version: Support startup_time_ms (286ab55)
    • zero_trust_dlp_custom_entry: Support upload_status (7dc0fe3)
    • zero_trust_dlp_entry: Support upload_status (7dc0fe3)
    • zero_trust_dlp_integration_entry: Support upload_status (7dc0fe3)
    • zero_trust_dlp_predefined_entry: Support upload_status (7dc0fe3)
    • zero_trust_gateway_policy: Support forensic_copy (5741fd0)
    • zero_trust_list: Support additional types (category, location, device) (5741fd0)

    Bug fixes

    • access_rules: Add validation to prevent state drift. Ideally, we'd use Semantic Equality but since that isn't an option, this will remove a foot-gun. (4457791)
    • cloudflare_pages_project: Addressing drift issues (6edffcf) (3db318e)
    • cloudflare_worker: Can be cleanly imported (4859b52)
    • cloudflare_worker: Ensure clean imports (5b525bc)
    • list_items: Add validation for IP List items to avoid inconsistent state (b6733dc)
    • zero_trust_access_application: Remove all conditions from sweeper (3197f1a)
    • spectrum_application: Map missing fields during spectrum resource import (#6495) (ddb4e72)

    Upgrade to newer version

    We suggest waiting to migrate to v5 while we work on stabilization. This helps with avoiding any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.

    For more information

  1. Terraform v5.14.0 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2-3 week cadence to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.14 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach - we will be focusing on specific resources to not only stabilize the resource but also ensure it is migration-friendly for those migrating from v4 to v5.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.

    This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.

    Deprecation notice

    Resource affected: api_shield_discovery_operation

    Cloudflare continuously discovers and updates API endpoints and web assets of your web applications. To improve the maintainability of these dynamic resources, we are working on reducing the need to actively engage with discovered operations.

    The corresponding public API endpoint of discovered operations is not affected and will continue to be supported.

    Features

    • pages_project: Add v4 -> v5 migration tests (#6506)

    Bug fixes

    • account_members: Makes member policies a set (#6488)
    • pages_project: Ensures non empty refresh plans (#6515)
    • R2: Improves sweeper (#6512)
    • workers_kv: Ignores value import state for verify (#6521)
    • workers_script: No longer treats the migrations attribute as WriteOnly (#6489)
    • workers_script: Resolves resource drift when worker has unmanaged secret (#6504)
    • zero_trust_device_posture_rule: Preserves input.version and other fields (#6500) and (#6503)
    • zero_trust_dlp_custom_profile: Adds sweepers for dlp_custom_profile
    • zone_subscription|account_subscription: Adds partners_ent as valid enum for rate_plan.id (#6505)
    • zone: Ensures datasource model schema parity (#6487)
    • subscription: Updates import signature to accept account_id/subscription_id to import account subscription (#6510)

    Upgrade to newer version

    We suggest waiting to migrate to v5 while we work on stabilization. This helps with avoiding any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.

    For more information

  1. Terraform v5.13.0 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2-3 week cadence to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.13 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach - we will be focusing on specific resources to not only stabilize the resource but also ensure it is migration-friendly for those migrating from v4 to v5.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.

    This release includes new features, new resources and data sources, bug fixes, updates to our Developer Documentation, and more.

    Breaking Change

    Please be aware that there are breaking changes for the cloudflare_api_token and cloudflare_account_token resources. These changes eliminate configuration drift caused by policy ordering differences in the Cloudflare API.

    For more specific information about the changes or the actions required, please see the detailed Repository changelog.

    Features

    • New resources and data sources added
      • cloudflare_connectivity_directory
      • cloudflare_sso_connector
      • cloudflare_universal_ssl_setting
    • api_token+account_tokens: state upgrader and schema bump (#6472)
    • docs: make docs explicit when a resource does not have import support
    • magic_transit_connector: support self-serve license key (#6398)
    • worker_version: add content_base64 support
    • worker_version: boolean support for run_worker_first (#6407)
    • workers_script_subdomains: add import support (#6375)
    • zero_trust_access_application: add proxy_endpoint for ZT Access Application (#6453)
    • zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: Switch DLP Predefined Profile endpoints, introduce enabled_entries attribut

    Bug Fixes

    • account_token: token policy order and nested resources (#6440)
    • allow r2_bucket_event_notification to be applied twice without failing (#6419)
    • cloudflare_worker+cloudflare_worker_version: import for the resources (#6357)
    • dns_record: inconsistent apply error (#6452)
    • pages_domain: resource tests (#6338)
    • pages_project: unintended resource state drift (#6377)
    • queue_consumer: id population (#6181)
    • workers_kv: multipart request (#6367)
    • workers_kv: updating workers metadata attribute to be read from endpoint (#6386)
    • workers_script_subdomain: add note to cloudflare_workers_script_subdomain about redundancy with cloudflare_worker (#6383)
    • workers_script: allow config.run_worker_first to accept list input
    • zero_trust_device_custom_profile_local_domain_fallback: drift issues (#6365)
    • zero_trust_device_custom_profile: resolve drift issues (#6364)
    • zero_trust_dex_test: correct configurability for 'targeted' attribute to fix drift
    • zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config: remove warp_routing from cloudflared_config (#6471)

    Upgrading

    We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stabilization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.

    For more info

  1. Introducing email two-factor authentication

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Two-factor authentication (2FA) is one of the best ways to protect your account from the risk of account takeover. Cloudflare has offered phishing resistant 2FA options including hardware based keys (for example, a Yubikey) and app based TOTP (time-based one-time password) options which use apps like Google or Microsoft's Authenticator app. Unfortunately, while these solutions are very secure, they can be lost if you misplace the hardware based key, or lose the phone which includes that app. The result is that users sometimes get locked out of their accounts and need to contact support.

    Today, we are announcing the addition of email as a 2FA factor for all Cloudflare accounts. Email 2FA is in wide use across the industry as a least common denominator for 2FA because it is low friction, loss resistant, and still improves security over username/password login only. We also know that most commercial email providers already require 2FA, so your email address is usually well protected already.

    You can now enable email 2FA on the Cloudflare dashboard:

    1. Go to Profile at the top right corner.
    2. Select Authentication.
    3. Under Two-Factor Authentication, select Set up.

    Sign-in security best practices

    Cloudflare is critical infrastructure, and you should protect it as such. Review the following best practices and make sure you are doing your part to secure your account:

    • Use a unique password for every website, including Cloudflare, and store it in a password manager like 1Password or Keeper. These services are cross-platform and simplify the process of managing secure passwords.
    • Use 2FA to make it harder for an attacker to get into your account in the event your password is leaked.
    • Store your backup codes securely. A password manager is the best place since it keeps the backup codes encrypted, but you can also print them and put them somewhere safe in your home.
    • If you use an app to manage your 2FA keys, enable cloud backup, so that you don't lose your keys in the event you lose your phone.
    • If you use a custom email domain to sign in, configure SSO.
    • If you use a public email domain like Gmail or Hotmail, you can also use social login with Apple, GitHub, or Google to sign in.
    • If you manage a Cloudflare account for work:
      • Have at least two administrators in case one of them unexpectedly leaves your company.
      • Use SCIM to automate permissions management for members in your Cloudflare account.

  1. Revamped Member Management UI

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    As Cloudflare's platform has grown, so has the need for precise, role-based access control. We’ve redesigned the Member Management experience in the Dashboard to help administrators more easily discover, assign, and refine permissions for specific principals.

    What's New

    Refreshed member invite flow

    We overhauled the Invite Members UI to simplify inviting users and assigning permissions.

    Updated Invite Flow UX

    Refreshed Members Overview Page

    We've updated the Members Overview Page to clearly display:

    • Member 2FA status
    • Which members hold Super Admin privileges
    • API access settings per member
    • Member onboarding state (accepted vs pending invite)
    Updated Member Management Overview

    New Member Permission Policies Details View

    We've created a new member details screen that shows all permission policies associated with a member; including policies inherited from group associations to make it easier for members to understand the effective permissions they have.

    Updated Permission Policies Details Screen

    Improved Member Permission Workflow

    We redesigned the permission management experience to make it faster and easier for administrators to review roles and grant access.

    Updated Member Permission Management UX

    Account-scoped Policies Restrictions Relaxed

    Previously, customers could only associate a single account-scoped policy with a member. We've relaxed this restriction, and now Administrators can now assign multiple account-scoped policies to the same member; bringing policy assignment behavior in-line with user-groups and providing greater flexibility in managing member permissions.

  1. Increased HTTP header size limit to 128 KB

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    CDN now supports 128 KB request and response headers 🚀

    We're excited to announce a significant increase in the maximum header size supported by Cloudflare's Content Delivery Network (CDN). Cloudflare now supports up to 128 KB for both request and response headers.

    Previously, customers were limited to a total of 32 KB for request or response headers, with a maximum of 16 KB per individual header. Larger headers could cause requests to fail with HTTP 413 (Request Header Fields Too Large) errors.

    What's new?

    • Support for large headers: You can now utilize much larger headers, whether as a single large header up to 128 KB or split over multiple headers.
    • Reduces 413 and 520 HTTP errors: This change drastically reduces the likelihood of customers encountering HTTP 413 errors from large request headers or HTTP 520 errors caused by oversized response headers, improving the overall reliability of your web applications.
    • Enhanced functionality: This is especially beneficial for applications that rely on:
      • A large number of cookies.
      • Large Content-Security-Policy (CSP) response headers.
      • Advanced use cases with Cloudflare Workers that generate large response headers.

    This enhancement improves compatibility with Cloudflare's CDN, enabling more use cases that previously failed due to header size limits.

    To learn more and get started, refer to the Cloudflare Fundamentals documentation.

  1. Single sign-on now manageable in the user experience

    Cloudflare Fundamentals
    Screenshot of new user experience for managing SSO

    During Birthday Week, we announced that single sign-on (SSO) is available for free to everyone who signs in with a custom email domain and maintains a compatible identity provider. SSO minimizes user friction around login and provides the strongest security posture available. At the time, this could only be configured using the API.

    Today, we are launching a new user experience which allows users to manage their SSO configuration from within the Cloudflare dashboard. You can access this by going to Manage account > Members > Settings.

    For more information

  1. Automated reminders for backup codes

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    The most common reason users contact Cloudflare support is lost two-factor authentication (2FA) credentials. Cloudflare supports both app-based and hardware keys for 2FA, but you could lose access to your account if you lose these. Over the past few weeks, we have been rolling out email and in-product reminders that remind you to also download backup codes (sometimes called recovery keys) that can get you back into your account in the event you lose your 2FA credentials. Download your backup codes now by logging into Cloudflare, then navigating to Profile > Security & Authentication > Backup codes.

    Sign-in security best practices

    Cloudflare is critical infrastructure, and you should protect it as such. Please review the following best practices and make sure you are doing your part to secure your account.

    • Use a unique password for every website, including Cloudflare, and store it in a password manager like 1Password or Keeper. These services are cross-platform and simplify the process of managing secure passwords.
    • Use 2FA to make it harder for an attacker to get into your account in the event your password is leaked
    • Store your backup codes securely. A password manager is the best place since it keeps the backup codes encrypted, but you can also print them and put them somewhere safe in your home.
    • If you use an app to manage your 2FA keys, enable cloud backup, so that you don't lose your keys in the event you lose your phone.
    • If you use a custom email domain to sign in, configure SSO.
    • If you use a public email domain like Gmail or Hotmail, you can also use social login with Apple, GitHub, or Google to sign in.
    • If you manage a Cloudflare account for work:
      • Have at least two administrators in case one of them unexpectedly leaves your company
      • Use SCIM to automate permissions management for members in your Cloudflare account

  1. Fine-grained Permissioning for Access for Apps, IdPs, & Targets now in Public Beta

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Fine-grained permissions for Access Applications, Identity Providers (IdPs), and Targets is now available in Public Beta. This expands our RBAC model beyond account & zone-scoped roles, enabling administrators to grant permissions scoped to individual resources.

    What's New

    Updated Permissions Policy UX

    For more info:

  1. Return markdown

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Users can now specify that they want to retrieve Cloudflare documentation as markdown rather than the previous HTML default. This can significantly reduce token consumption when used alongside Large Language Model (LLM) tools.

    Terminal window
    curl https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/ -H 'Accept: text/markdown'  -v

    If you maintain your own site and want to adopt this practice using Cloudflare Workers for your own users you can follow the example here.

  1. Sign in with GitHub

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Cloudflare has launched sign in with GitHub as a log in option. This feature is available to all users with a verified email address who are not using SSO. To use it, simply click on the Sign in with GitHub button on the dashboard login page. You will be logged in with your primary GitHub email address.

    For more information

  1. SSO for all

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Single sign-on (SSO) streamlines the process of logging into Cloudflare for Enterprise customers who manage a custom email domain and manage their own identity provider. Instead of managing a password and two-factor authentication credentials directly for Cloudflare, SSO lets you reuse your existing login infrastructure to seamlessly log in. SSO also provides additional security opportunities such as device health checks which are not available natively within Cloudflare.

    Historically, SSO was only available for Enterprise accounts. Today, we are announcing that we are making SSO available to all users for free. We have also added the ability to directly manage SSO configurations using the API. This removes the previous requirement to contact support to configure SSO.

    For more information

  1. Reminders about two-factor authentication backup codes

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Two-factor authentication is the best way to help protect your account from account takeovers, but if you lose your second factor, you could be locked out of your account. Lock outs are one of the top reasons customers contact Cloudflare support, and our policies often don't allow us to bypass two-factor authentication for customers that are locked out. Today we are releasing an improvement where Cloudflare will periodically remind you to securely save your backup codes so you don't get locked out in the future.

    For more information

  1. Introducing new headers for rate limiting on Cloudflare's API

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    Cloudflare's API now supports rate limiting headers using the pattern developed by the IETF draft on rate limiting. This allows API consumers to know how many more calls are left until the rate limit is reached, as well as how long you will need to wait until more capacity is available.

    Our SDKs automatically work with these new headers, backing off when rate limits are approached. There is no action required for users of the latest Cloudflare SDKs to take advantage of this.

    As always, if you need any help with rate limits, please contact Support.

    Changes

    New Headers

    Headers that are always returned:

    • Ratelimit: List of service limit items, composed of the limit name, the remaining quota (r) and the time next window resets (t). For example: "default";r=50;t=30
    • Ratelimit-Policy: List of quota policy items, composed of the policy name, the total quota (q) and the time window the quota applies to (w). For example: "burst";q=100;w=60

    Returned only when a rate limit has been reached (error code: 429):

    • Retry-After: Number of Seconds until more capacity is available, rounded up

    SDK Back offs

    • All of Cloudflare's latest SDKs will automatically respond to the headers, instituting a backoff when limits are approached.

    GraphQL and Edge APIs

    These new headers and back offs are only available for Cloudflare REST APIs, and will not affect GraphQL.

    For more information

  1. Terraform v5.9 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadence to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.9 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach - we will be focusing on specific resources for every release, stabilizing the release, and closing all associated bugs with that resource before moving onto resolving migration issues.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.

    This release includes a new resource, cloudflare_snippet, which replaces cloudflare_snippets. cloudflare_snippet is now considered deprecated but can still be used. Please utilize cloudflare_snippet as soon as possible.

    Changes

    • Resources stabilized:
      • cloudflare_zone_setting
      • cloudflare_worker_script
      • cloudflare_worker_route
      • tiered_cache
    • NEW resource cloudflare_snippet which should be used in place of cloudflare_snippets. cloudflare_snippets is now deprecated. This enables the management of Cloudflare's snippet functionality through Terraform.
    • DNS Record Improvements: Enhanced handling of DNS record drift detection
    • Load Balancer Fixes: Resolved created_on field inconsistencies and improved pool configuration handling
    • Bot Management: Enhanced auto-update model state consistency and fight mode configurations
    • Other bug fixes

    For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog in GitHub.

    Issues Closed

    If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues and open a new issue if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

    Upgrading

    We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stabilization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized.

    If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository.

    For more info

  1. Terraform v5.8.4 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare Community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a two week cadence to ensure stability and reliability.

    One key change we adopted in recent weeks is a pivot to more comprehensive, test-driven development. We are still evaluating individual issues, but are also investing in much deeper testing to drive our stabilization efforts. We will subsequently be investing in comprehensive migration scripts. As a result, you will see several of the highest traffic APIs have been stabilized in the most recent release, and are supported by comprehensive acceptance tests.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.

    Changes

    • Resources stabilized:
      • cloudflare_argo_smart_routing
      • cloudflare_bot_management
      • cloudflare_list
      • cloudflare_list_item
      • cloudflare_load_balancer
      • cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor
      • cloudflare_load_balancer_pool
      • cloudflare_spectrum_application
      • cloudflare_managed_transforms
      • cloudflare_url_normalization_settings
      • cloudflare_snippet
      • cloudflare_snippet_rules
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_certificate
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_hostname_settings
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy
      • cloudflare_zone
    • Multipart handling restored for cloudflare_snippet
    • cloudflare_bot_management diff issues resolves when running terraform plan and terraform apply
    • Other bug fixes

    For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog in GitHub.

    Issues Closed

    If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

    Upgrading

    We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stablization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stablized.

    If you'd like more information on migrating to v5, please make use of the migration guide. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These migration scripts do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository.

    For more info

