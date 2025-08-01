Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high mumber of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadeance to ensure it's stability and reliability. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach - we will be focusing on specific resources for every release, stablizing the release and closing all associated bugs with that resource before moving onto resolving migration issues.

Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.

Changes

Resources stablized: cloudflare_custom_pages cloudflare_page_rule cloudflare_dns_record cloudflare_argo_tiered_caching

Addressed chronic drift issues in cloudflare_logpush_job , cloudflare_zero_trust_dns_location , cloudflare_ruleset & cloudflare_api_token

, , & cloudflare_zone_subscripton returns expected values rate_plan.id from former versions

returns expected values from former versions cloudflare_workers_script can now successfully be destroyed with bindings & migration for Durable Objects now recorded in tfstate

can now successfully be destroyed with bindings & migration for Durable Objects now recorded in tfstate Ability to configure add_headers under cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy

under Other bug fixes

For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.

Issues Closed

If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

Upgrading

We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stablization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stablized.

If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.