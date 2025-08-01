Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high mumber of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadeance to ensure it's stability and reliability. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach - we will be focusing on specific resources for every release, stablizing the release and closing all associated bugs with that resource before moving onto resolving migration issues.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.
- Resources stablized:
cloudflare_custom_pages
cloudflare_page_rule
cloudflare_dns_record
cloudflare_argo_tiered_caching
-
- Addressed chronic drift issues in
cloudflare_logpush_job,
cloudflare_zero_trust_dns_location,
cloudflare_ruleset&
cloudflare_api_token
cloudflare_zone_subscriptonreturns expected values
rate_plan.idfrom former versions
cloudflare_workers_scriptcan now successfully be destroyed with bindings & migration for Durable Objects now recorded in tfstate
- Ability to configure
add_headersunder
cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5666: cloudflare_ruleset example lists id which is a read-only field ↗
- #5578: cloudflare_logpush_job plan always suggests changes ↗
- #5552: 5.4.0: Since provider update, existing cloudflare_list_item would be recreated "created" state ↗
- #5670: cloudflare_zone_subscription: uses wrong ID field in Read/Update ↗
- #5548: cloudflare_api_token resource always shows changes (drift) ↗
- #5634: cloudflare_workers_script with bindings fails to be destroyed ↗
- #5616: cloudflare_workers_script Unable to deploy worker assets ↗
- #5331: cloudflare_workers_script 500 internal server error when uploading python ↗
- #5701: cloudflare_workers_script migrations for Durable Objects not recorded in tfstate; cannot be upgraded between versions ↗
- #5704: cloudflare_workers_script randomly fails to deploy when changing compatibility_date ↗
- #5439: cloudflare_workers_script (v5.2.0) ignoring content and bindings properties ↗
- #5522: cloudflare_workers_script always detects changes after apply ↗
- #5693: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider gives recurring change on OTP pin login ↗
- #5567: cloudflare_r2_custom_domain doesn't roundtrip jurisdiction properly ↗
- #5179: Bad request with when creating cloudflare_api_shield_schema resource ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stablization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stablized.
If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Resources stablized:
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high mumber of issues ↗ reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release, with 13.5% of resources impacted. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadeance to ensure it's stability and relability, including the v5.7 release.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues and please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
- Addressed permanent diff bug on Cloudflare Tunnel config
- State is now saved correctly for Zero Trust Access applications
- Exact match is now working as expected within
data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policynow supports OIDC claims & diff issues resolved
- Self hosted applications with private IPs no longer require a public domain for
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application.
- New resource:
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_warp_connector
-
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5563: cloudflare_logpull_retention is missing import ↗
- #5608: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy in 5.5.0 provider gives error upon apply unexpected new value: .app_count: was cty.NumberIntVal(0), but now cty.NumberIntVal(1) ↗
- #5612: data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications does not exact match ↗
- #5532: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider detects changes on every plan ↗
- #5662: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy does not support OIDC claims ↗
- #5565: Running Terraform with the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy resource results in updates on every apply, even when no changes are made - breaks idempotency ↗
- #5529: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application: self hosted applications with private ips require public domain ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding on migration to v5 while we work on stablization of the v5 provider. This will ensure Cloudflare can work ahead and avoid any blocking issues.
If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
We're announcing the GA of User Groups for Cloudflare Dashboard and System for Cross Domain Identity Management (SCIM) User Groups, strengthening our RBAC capabilities with stable, production-ready primitives for managing access at scale.
What's New
User Groups [GA]: User Groups are a new Cloudflare IAM primitive that enable administrators to create collections of account members that are treated equally from an access control perspective. User Groups can be assigned permission policies, with individual members in the group inheriting all permissions granted to the User Group. User Groups can be created manually or via our APIs.
SCIM User Groups [GA]: Centralize & simplify your user and group management at scale by syncing memberships directly from your upstream identity provider (like Okta or Entra ID) to the Cloudflare Platform. This ensures Cloudflare stays in sync with your identity provider, letting you apply Permission Policies to those synced groups directly within the Cloudflare Dashboard.
Stability & Scale: These features have undergone extensive testing during the Public Beta period and are now ready for production use across enterprises of all sizes.
For more info:
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.6.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
cloudflare_zone
-
-
cloudflare_page_rulesruntime panic when setting
cache_levelto
cache_ttl_by_status
- Failure to serialize requests in
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config
- Undocumented field 'priority' on
zone_lockdownresource
- Missing importability for
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallbackand
cloudflare_account_subscription
- New resources:
cloudflare_schema_validation_operation_settings
cloudflare_schema_validation_schemas
cloudflare_schema_validation_settings
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_settings
-
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5098: 500 Server Error on updating 'zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_virtual_network' Terraform resource ↗
- #5148: cloudflare_user_agent_blocking_rule doesn’t actually support user agents ↗
- #5472: cloudflare_zone showing changes in plan after following upgrade steps ↗
- #5508: cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config failed to serialize http request ↗
- #5509: cloudflare_zone: Problematic Terraform behaviour with paused zones ↗
- #5520: Resource 'cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route' is not working ↗
- #5524: Optional fields cause crash in cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared(s) when left null ↗
- #5526: Provider v5 migration issue: no import method for cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallback ↗
- #5532: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider detects changes on every plan ↗
- #5561: cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared: cannot rotate tunnel secret ↗
- #5569: cloudflare_zero_trust_device_custom_profile_local_domain_fallback not allowing multiple DNS Server entries ↗
- #5577: Panic modifying page_rule resource ↗
- #5653: cloudflare_zone_setting resource schema confusion in 5.5.0: value vs enabled ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
We're excited to announce the Public Beta launch of User Groups for Cloudflare Dashboard and System for Cross Domain Identity Management (SCIM) User Groups, expanding our RBAC capabilities to simplify user and group management at scale.
We've also visually overhauled the Permission Policies UI to make defining permissions more intuitive.
What's New
User Groups [BETA]: User Groups are a new Cloudflare IAM primitive that enable administrators to create collections of account members that are treated equally from an access control perspective. User Groups can be assigned permission policies, with individual members in the group inheriting all permissions granted to the User Group. User Groups can be created manually or via our APIs.
SCIM User Groups [BETA]: Centralize & simplify your user and group management at scale by syncing memberships directly from your upstream identity provider (like Okta or Entra ID) to the Cloudflare Platform. This ensures Cloudflare stays in sync with your identity provider, letting you apply Permission Policies to those synced groups directly within the Cloudflare Dashboard.
Revamped Permission Policies UI [BETA]: As Cloudflare's services have grown, so has the need for precise, role-based access control. We've given the Permission Policies builder a visual overhaul to make it much easier for administrators to find and define the exact permissions they want for specific principals.
For more info:
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.5.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route
cloudflare_zone_setting
cloudflare_ruleset
cloudflare_page_rule
-
- Zone settings can be re-applied without client errors
- Page rules conversion errors are fixed
- Failure to apply changes to
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5304: Importing cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy invalid attribute filter value ↗
- #5303: cloudflare_page_rule import does not set values for all of the fields in terraform state ↗
- #5178: cloudflare_page_rule Page rule creation with redirect fails ↗
- #5336: cloudflare_turnstile_wwidget not able to udpate ↗
- #5418: cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules: Provider returned invalid result object after apply ↗
- #5423: cloudflare_zone_setting: "Invalid value for zone setting always_use_https" ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.4.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
- Removes the
worker_platforms_script_secretresource from the provider (see migration guide ↗ for alternatives—applicable to both Workers and Workers for Platforms)
- Removes duplicated fields in
cloudflare_cloud_connector_rulesresource
- Fixes
cloudflare_workers_routeid issues #5134 ↗ #5501 ↗
- Fixes issue around refreshing resources that have unsupported response types
Affected resources
cloudflare_certificate_pack
cloudflare_registrar_domain
cloudflare_stream_download
cloudflare_stream_webhook
cloudflare_user
cloudflare_workers_kv
cloudflare_workers_script
- Fixes
cloudflare_workers_kvstate refresh issues
- Fixes issues around configurability of nested properties without computed values for the following resources
Affected resources
cloudflare_account
cloudflare_account_dns_settings
cloudflare_account_token
cloudflare_api_token
cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules
cloudflare_custom_ssl
cloudflare_d1_database
cloudflare_dns_record
email_security_trusted_domains
cloudflare_hyperdrive_config
cloudflare_keyless_certificate
cloudflare_list_item
cloudflare_load_balancer
cloudflare_logpush_dataset_job
cloudflare_magic_network_monitoring_configuration
cloudflare_magic_transit_site
cloudflare_magic_transit_site_lan
cloudflare_magic_transit_site_wan
cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route
cloudflare_notification_policy
cloudflare_pages_project
cloudflare_queue
cloudflare_queue_consumer
cloudflare_r2_bucket_cors
cloudflare_r2_bucket_event_notification
cloudflare_r2_bucket_lifecycle
cloudflare_r2_bucket_lock
cloudflare_r2_bucket_sippy
cloudflare_ruleset
cloudflare_snippet_rules
cloudflare_snippets
cloudflare_spectrum_application
cloudflare_workers_deployment
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group
- Fixed defaults that made
cloudflare_workers_scriptfail when using Assets
- Fixed Workers Logpush setting in
cloudflare_workers_scriptmistakenly being readonly
- Fixed
cloudflare_pages_projectbroken when using "source"
The detailed changelog ↗ is available on GitHub.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues either by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗, or by opening a support ticket ↗.
- Removes the
Updates to Account Home - Quick actions, traffic insights, Workers projects, and more
Recently, Account Home has been updated to streamline your workflows:
-
Recent Workers projects: You'll now find your projects readily accessible from a new
Developer Platformtab on Account Home. See recently-modified projects and explore what you can work our developer-focused products.
-
Traffic and security insights: Get a snapshot of domain performance at a glance with key metrics and trends.
-
Quick actions: You can now perform common actions for your account, domains, and even Workers in just 1-2 clicks from the 3-dot menu.
-
Keep starred domains front and center: Now, when you filter for starred domains on Account Home, we'll save your preference so you'll continue to only see starred domains by default.
We can't wait for you to take the new Account Home for a spin.
For more info:
-
Dozens of Cloudflare Terraform Provider resources now have proper drift detection
In Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ versions 5.2.0 and above, dozens of resources now have proper drift detection. Before this fix, these resources would indicate they needed to be updated or replaced — even if there was no real change. Now, you can rely on your
terraform planto only show what resources are expected to change.
This issue affected resources ↗ related to these products and features:
- API Shield
- Argo Smart Routing
- Argo Tiered Caching
- Bot Management
- BYOIP
- D1
- DNS
- Email Routing
- Hyperdrive
- Observatory
- Pages
- R2
- Rules
- SSL/TLS
- Waiting Room
- Workers
- Zero Trust
Cloudflare Terraform Provider now properly redacts sensitive values
In the Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ versions 5.2.0 and above, sensitive properties of resources are redacted in logs. Sensitive properties in Cloudflare's OpenAPI Schema ↗ are now annotated with
x-sensitive: true. This results in proper auto-generation of the corresponding Terraform resources, and prevents sensitive values from being shown when you run Terraform commands.
This issue affected resources ↗ related to these products and features:
- Alerts and Audit Logs
- Device API
- DLP
- DNS
- Magic Visibility
- Magic WAN
- TLS Certs and Hostnames
- Tunnels
- Turnstile
- Workers
- Zaraz
Cloudflare's v5 Terraform Provider is now generally available. With this release, Terraform resources are now automatically generated based on OpenAPI Schemas. This change brings alignment across our SDKs, API documentation, and now Terraform Provider. The new provider boosts coverage by increasing support for API properties to 100%, adding 25% more resources, and more than 200 additional data sources. Going forward, this will also reduce the barriers to bringing more resources into Terraform across the broader Cloudflare API. This is a small, but important step to making more of our platform manageable through GitOps, making it easier for you to manage Cloudflare just like you do your other infrastructure.
The Cloudflare Terraform Provider v5 is a ground-up rewrite of the provider and introduces breaking changes for some resource types. Please refer to the upgrade guide ↗ for best practices, or the blog post on automatically generating Cloudflare's Terraform Provider ↗ for more information about the approach.
For more info