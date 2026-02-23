Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Sandboxes now support
createBackup()and
restoreBackup()methods for creating and restoring point-in-time snapshots of directories.
This allows you to restore environments quickly. For instance, in order to develop in a sandbox, you may need to include a user's codebase and run a build step. Unfortunately
git cloneand
npm installcan take minutes, and you don't want to run these steps every time the user starts their sandbox.
Now, after the initial setup, you can just call
createBackup(), then
restoreBackup()the next time this environment is needed. This makes it practical to pick up exactly where a user left off, even after days of inactivity, without repeating expensive setup steps.
Backups are stored in R2 and can take advantage of R2 object lifecycle rules to ensure they do not persist forever.
Key capabilities:
- Persist and reuse across sandbox sessions — Easily store backup handles in KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for use in subsequent sessions
- Usable across multiple instances — Fork a backup across many sandboxes for parallel work
- Named backups — Provide optional human-readable labels for easier management
- TTLs — Set time-to-live durations so backups are automatically removed from storage once they are no longer neeeded
To get started, refer to the backup and restore guide for setup instructions and usage patterns, or the Backups API reference for full method documentation.
Sandboxes and Containers now support running Docker for "Docker-in-Docker" setups. This is particularly useful when your end users or agents want to run a full sandboxed development environment.
This allows you to:
- Develop containerized applications with your Sandbox
- Run isolated test environments for images
- Build container images as part of CI/CD workflows
- Deploy arbitrary images supplied at runtime within a container
For Sandbox SDK users, see the Docker-in-Docker guide for instructions on combining Docker with the SandboxSDK. For general Containers usage, see the Containers FAQ.
Custom instance types are now enabled for all Cloudflare Containers users. You can now specify specific vCPU, memory, and disk amounts, rather than being limited to pre-defined instance types. Previously, only select Enterprise customers were able to customize their instance type.
To use a custom instance type, specify the
instance_typeproperty as an object with
vcpu,
memory_mib, and
disk_mbfields in your Wrangler configuration:
Individual limits for custom instance types are based on the
standard-4instance type (4 vCPU, 12 GiB memory, 20 GB disk). You must allocate at least 1 vCPU for custom instance types. For workloads requiring less than 1 vCPU, use the predefined instance types like
liteor
basic.
See the limits documentation for the full list of constraints on custom instance types. See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container,
Containers now support mounting R2 buckets as FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) volumes, allowing applications to interact with R2 using standard filesystem operations.
Common use cases include:
- Bootstrapping containers with datasets, models, or dependencies for sandboxes and agent environments
- Persisting user configuration or application state without managing downloads
- Accessing large static files without bloating container images or downloading at startup
FUSE adapters like tigrisfs ↗, s3fs ↗, and gcsfuse ↗ can be installed in your container image and configured to mount buckets at startup.
See the Mount R2 buckets with FUSE example for a complete guide on mounting R2 buckets and/or other S3-compatible storage buckets within your containers.
Containers and Sandboxes pricing for CPU time is now based on active usage only, instead of provisioned resources.
This means that you now pay less for Containers and Sandboxes.
Imagine running the
standard-2instance type for one hour, which can use up to 1 vCPU, but on average you use only 20% of your CPU capacity.
CPU-time is priced at $0.00002 per vCPU-second.
Previously, you would be charged for the CPU allocated to the instance multiplied by the time it was active, in this case 1 hour.
CPU cost would have been: $0.072 — 1 vCPU * 3600 seconds * $0.00002
Now, since you are only using 20% of your CPU capacity, your CPU cost is cut to 20% of the previous amount.
CPU cost is now: $0.0144 — 1 vCPU * 3600 seconds * $0.00002 * 20% utilization
This can significantly reduce costs for Containers and Sandboxes.
See the documentation to learn more about Containers, Sandboxes, and associated pricing.
New instance types provide up to 4 vCPU, 12 GiB of memory, and 20 GB of disk per container instance.
Instance Type vCPU Memory Disk lite 1/16 256 MiB 2 GB basic 1/4 1 GiB 4 GB standard-1 1/2 4 GiB 8 GB standard-2 1 6 GiB 12 GB standard-3 2 8 GiB 16 GB standard-4 4 12 GiB 20 GB
The
devand
standardinstance types are preserved for backward compatibility and are aliases for
liteand
standard-1, respectively. The
standard-1instance type now provides up to 8 GB of disk instead of only 4 GB.
See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.
You can now run more Containers concurrently with higher limits on CPU, memory, and disk.
Limit New Limit Previous Limit Memory for concurrent live Container instances 400GiB 40GiB vCPU for concurrent live Container instances 100 20 Disk for concurrent live Container instances 2TB 100GB
You can now run 1000 instances of the
devinstance type, 400 instances of
basic, or 100 instances of
standardconcurrently.
This opens up new possibilities for running larger-scale workloads on Containers.
See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.