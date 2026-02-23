 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Containers
  1. Backup and restore API for Sandbox SDK

    Agents R2 Containers

    Sandboxes now support createBackup() and restoreBackup() methods for creating and restoring point-in-time snapshots of directories.

    This allows you to restore environments quickly. For instance, in order to develop in a sandbox, you may need to include a user's codebase and run a build step. Unfortunately git clone and npm install can take minutes, and you don't want to run these steps every time the user starts their sandbox.

    Now, after the initial setup, you can just call createBackup(), then restoreBackup() the next time this environment is needed. This makes it practical to pick up exactly where a user left off, even after days of inactivity, without repeating expensive setup steps.

    TypeScript
    const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");
    

    // Make non-trivial changes to the file system
    await sandbox.gitCheckout(endUserRepo, { targetDir: "/workspace" });
    await sandbox.exec("npm install", { cwd: "/workspace" });
    

    // Create a point-in-time backup of the directory
    const backup = await sandbox.createBackup({ dir: "/workspace" });
    

    // Store the handle for later use
    await env.KV.put(`backup:${userId}`, JSON.stringify(backup));
    

    // ... in a future session...
    

    // Restore instead of re-cloning and reinstalling
    await sandbox.restoreBackup(backup);

    Backups are stored in R2 and can take advantage of R2 object lifecycle rules to ensure they do not persist forever.

    Key capabilities:

    • Persist and reuse across sandbox sessions — Easily store backup handles in KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for use in subsequent sessions
    • Usable across multiple instances — Fork a backup across many sandboxes for parallel work
    • Named backups — Provide optional human-readable labels for easier management
    • TTLs — Set time-to-live durations so backups are automatically removed from storage once they are no longer neeeded

    To get started, refer to the backup and restore guide for setup instructions and usage patterns, or the Backups API reference for full method documentation.

  1. Docker-in-Docker support added to Containers and Sandboxes

    Containers

    Sandboxes and Containers now support running Docker for "Docker-in-Docker" setups. This is particularly useful when your end users or agents want to run a full sandboxed development environment.

    This allows you to:

    • Develop containerized applications with your Sandbox
    • Run isolated test environments for images
    • Build container images as part of CI/CD workflows
    • Deploy arbitrary images supplied at runtime within a container

    For Sandbox SDK users, see the Docker-in-Docker guide for instructions on combining Docker with the SandboxSDK. For general Containers usage, see the Containers FAQ.

  1. Custom container instance types now available for all users

    Containers

    Custom instance types are now enabled for all Cloudflare Containers users. You can now specify specific vCPU, memory, and disk amounts, rather than being limited to pre-defined instance types. Previously, only select Enterprise customers were able to customize their instance type.

    To use a custom instance type, specify the instance_type property as an object with vcpu, memory_mib, and disk_mb fields in your Wrangler configuration:

    [[containers]]
    image = "./Dockerfile"
    instance_type = { vcpu = 2, memory_mib = 6144, disk_mb = 12000 }

    Individual limits for custom instance types are based on the standard-4 instance type (4 vCPU, 12 GiB memory, 20 GB disk). You must allocate at least 1 vCPU for custom instance types. For workloads requiring less than 1 vCPU, use the predefined instance types like lite or basic.

    See the limits documentation for the full list of constraints on custom instance types. See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container,

  1. Mount R2 buckets in Containers

    Containers R2

    Containers now support mounting R2 buckets as FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) volumes, allowing applications to interact with R2 using standard filesystem operations.

    Common use cases include:

    • Bootstrapping containers with datasets, models, or dependencies for sandboxes and agent environments
    • Persisting user configuration or application state without managing downloads
    • Accessing large static files without bloating container images or downloading at startup

    FUSE adapters like tigrisfs, s3fs, and gcsfuse can be installed in your container image and configured to mount buckets at startup.

    FROM alpine:3.20
    

    # Install FUSE and dependencies
    RUN apk update && \
        apk add --no-cache ca-certificates fuse curl bash
    

    # Install tigrisfs
    RUN ARCH=$(uname -m) && \
        if [ "$ARCH" = "x86_64" ]; then ARCH="amd64"; fi && \
        if [ "$ARCH" = "aarch64" ]; then ARCH="arm64"; fi && \
        VERSION=$(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/tigrisdata/tigrisfs/releases/latest | grep -o '"tag_name": "[^"]*' | cut -d'"' -f4) && \
        curl -L "https://github.com/tigrisdata/tigrisfs/releases/download/${VERSION}/tigrisfs_${VERSION#v}_linux_${ARCH}.tar.gz" -o /tmp/tigrisfs.tar.gz && \
        tar -xzf /tmp/tigrisfs.tar.gz -C /usr/local/bin/ && \
        rm /tmp/tigrisfs.tar.gz && \
        chmod +x /usr/local/bin/tigrisfs
    

    # Create startup script that mounts bucket
    RUN printf '#!/bin/sh\n\
        set -e\n\
        mkdir -p /mnt/r2\n\
        R2_ENDPOINT="https://${R2_ACCOUNT_ID}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com"\n\
        /usr/local/bin/tigrisfs --endpoint "${R2_ENDPOINT}" -f "${BUCKET_NAME}" /mnt/r2 &\n\
        sleep 3\n\
        ls -lah /mnt/r2\n\
        ' > /startup.sh && chmod +x /startup.sh
    

    CMD ["/startup.sh"]

    See the Mount R2 buckets with FUSE example for a complete guide on mounting R2 buckets and/or other S3-compatible storage buckets within your containers.

  1. New CPU Pricing for Containers and Sandboxes

    Containers

    Containers and Sandboxes pricing for CPU time is now based on active usage only, instead of provisioned resources.

    This means that you now pay less for Containers and Sandboxes.

    An Example Before and After

    Imagine running the standard-2 instance type for one hour, which can use up to 1 vCPU, but on average you use only 20% of your CPU capacity.

    CPU-time is priced at $0.00002 per vCPU-second.

    Previously, you would be charged for the CPU allocated to the instance multiplied by the time it was active, in this case 1 hour.

    CPU cost would have been: $0.072 — 1 vCPU * 3600 seconds * $0.00002

    Now, since you are only using 20% of your CPU capacity, your CPU cost is cut to 20% of the previous amount.

    CPU cost is now: $0.0144 — 1 vCPU * 3600 seconds * $0.00002 * 20% utilization

    This can significantly reduce costs for Containers and Sandboxes.

    See the documentation to learn more about Containers, Sandboxes, and associated pricing.

  1. Larger Container instance types

    Containers

    New instance types provide up to 4 vCPU, 12 GiB of memory, and 20 GB of disk per container instance.

    Instance TypevCPUMemoryDisk
    lite1/16256 MiB2 GB
    basic1/41 GiB4 GB
    standard-11/24 GiB8 GB
    standard-216 GiB12 GB
    standard-328 GiB16 GB
    standard-4412 GiB20 GB

    The dev and standard instance types are preserved for backward compatibility and are aliases for lite and standard-1, respectively. The standard-1 instance type now provides up to 8 GB of disk instead of only 4 GB.

    See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.

  1. Run more Containers with higher resource limits

    Containers

    You can now run more Containers concurrently with higher limits on CPU, memory, and disk.

    LimitNew LimitPrevious Limit
    Memory for concurrent live Container instances400GiB40GiB
    vCPU for concurrent live Container instances10020
    Disk for concurrent live Container instances2TB100GB

    You can now run 1000 instances of the dev instance type, 400 instances of basic, or 100 instances of standard concurrently.

    This opens up new possibilities for running larger-scale workloads on Containers.

    See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.

