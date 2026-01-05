Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Custom container instance types now available for all users
Custom instance types are now enabled for all Cloudflare Containers users. You can now specify specific vCPU, memory, and disk amounts, rather than being limited to pre-defined instance types. Previously, only select Enterprise customers were able to customize their instance type.
To use a custom instance type, specify the
instance_type property as an object with
vcpu,
memory_mib, and
disk_mb fields in your Wrangler configuration:
Individual limits for custom instance types are based on the
standard-4 instance type (4 vCPU, 12 GiB memory, 20 GB disk). You must allocate at least 1 vCPU for custom instance types. For workloads requiring less than 1 vCPU, use the predefined instance types like
lite or
basic.
See the limits documentation for the full list of constraints on custom instance types. See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container,