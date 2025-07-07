New App Library for Zero Trust Dashboard

Cloudflare Zero Trust customers can use the App Library to get full visibility over the SaaS applications that they use in their Gateway policies, CASB integrations, and Access for SaaS applications.

App Library, found under My Team, makes information available about all Applications that can be used across the Zero Trust product suite.

You can use the App Library to see:

How Applications are defined

Where they are referenced in policies

Whether they have Access for SaaS configured

Review their CASB findings and integration status.

Within individual Applications, you can also track their usage across your organization, and better understand user behavior.